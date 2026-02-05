Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 02:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee: TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 Officially Announced

Japan's Largest Creative Festival Returns to Tokyo, March 13-22, 2026

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee today announced the upcoming TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 (TCS2026), Japan's largest creative festival, to be held from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Scenes from TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2025

Entering its seventh year, TCS2026 will take place across nine major areas of Tokyo - Marunouchi, Nihonbashi, Ginza, Akasaka, Roppongi, Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinjuku, and Haneda - and will be free and open to the public.

Since its launch in 2020, TOKYO CREATIVE SALON has evolved into a city-wide creative week originating from Tokyo, bringing together fashion, design, art, craft, and technology during the cherry blossom season. By using the city itself as a stage, the festival has attracted wide attention both domestically and internationally, welcoming over 1.25 million visitors in its most recent edition.

The theme for 2026 is "FUTURE VINTAGE." TCS2026 explores how memories, culture, and creative expressions accumulated within the city can be reinterpreted through contemporary sensibilities and carried forward into the future. The festival aims to present expressions that will continue to resonate across generations, from Tokyo to the world.

Hiroshi Ohnishi, Chairman of TCS2026, commented:

"Across the world, cities are strengthening their cultural value by bringing creators and communities together. TOKYO CREATIVE SALON is an initiative to showcase Japan's world-class creativity with Tokyo as the stage. Under the theme 'FUTURE VINTAGE,' we seek to connect the city's accumulated culture and memories to expressions that resonate into the future."

Satoshi Sugiyama, Executive Director of TCS2026, added:

"Tokyo is a city where layers of creativity have been built up over time through people, places, and diverse cultural influences. With TOKYO CREATIVE SALON, we reinterpret these layers through contemporary perspectives and transform the city itself into a space for creative expression. 'FUTURE VINTAGE' reflects our intention to revisit the memories embedded in Tokyo and shape new forms of creativity that will be carried forward into the future."

Further details regarding individual programs and exhibitions will be announced in the coming weeks.

TCS2026 logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875849/Scenes_TOKYO_CREATIVE_SALON_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875850/Tokyo_Creative_Salon_Executive_Committee_LPR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tokyo-creative-salon-2026-officially-announced-302678460.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.