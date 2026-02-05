Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 04:54 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moleac is pleased to announce that NeuroAiDII has been awarded Gold accreditation by Empowered By Evidence.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This recognition reflects the robust clinical evidence supporting NeuroAiDII, as well as the uniqueness of its formulation, the rigour of its manufacturing, reproducibility, and quality control, highlighting its reliability and value in supporting neurological disorders.

Empowered By Evidence (EBE) is an independent, international non-profit organisation, founded in 2014 and based in New York. Its panel of natural health specialists and researchers applies a transparent, science-led process to evaluate natural health products, helping healthcare professionals and their patients make evidence-based decisions. Independent assessors evaluate each product, with no association to the product or its competitors, ensuring objectivity.

Nigel Pollard, Chair of the Board of Directors of EBE, remarked:

"Independent advice, education, and clear product-specific evidence help people make confident, informed choices. Our independent product accreditation is an easy way to find exact products like NeuroAiDII that can deliver results shown in specific clinical trials."

EBE helps healthcare professionals and consumers choose natural health products supported by rigorous clinical evidence.

David Picard, CEO of Moleac, commented:

"We are proud to be recognised by the prestigious EBE, a well-respected, independent non-profit. This is a testament to the work we conducted at Moleac over the years-pioneering an innovative approach to develop a complex herbal formulation, supported by a unique standardised proprietary manufacturing process to ensure the consistency and validity of its safety and clinical properties, as documented in over 90 publications."

For more information on Empowered By Evidence, please visit www.empoweredbyevidence.org

About Moleac

Moleac is a biopharmaceutical company that stays committed to helping patients and their families reconnect with their lives. We address unmet needs of patients suffering a loss of brain function after brain injuries or neurodegenerative diseases. Our focus is to help them regain and maintain independence. We select scientifically proven natural compounds and formulations with origins in traditional medicine, establish their clinical properties, and make them available internationally.

For further information, visit moleac.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleac-is-pleased-to-announce-that-neuroaidii-has-been-awarded-gold-accreditation-by-empowered-by-evidence-302679669.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.