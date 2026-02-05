Credence Research Inc.: Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Surge Past USD 53.6 Billion by 2032 as Airlines Accelerate Net-Zero Commitments | Credence Research

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Research has released a new market intelligence report highlighting exceptional growth in the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market. The market is projected to expand from USD 1.43 billion in 2024 to USD 53.63 billion by 2032, registering a remarkable CAGR of 57.33% during the forecast period. This rapid rise reflects the aviation industry's urgent shift toward low-carbon fuel alternatives amid tightening global climate regulations.

Sustainable aviation fuel has moved from pilot programs to large-scale commercial deployment as airlines seek to reduce lifecycle emissions without compromising engine performance or safety. Certified SAF blends enable carriers to decarbonize existing fleets while avoiding costly aircraft redesigns, positioning SAF as a critical lever in aviation's net-zero roadmap.

Regulatory Pressure and Airline Commitments Driving Growth

Global regulatory frameworks continue to shape SAF demand. Governments across North America and Europe have introduced blending mandates, tax incentives, and carbon-credit mechanisms to accelerate adoption. Airlines respond with long-term procurement strategies and multi-year offtake agreements that support production scale-up and supply stability.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is no longer an optional sustainability initiative," said Rohit Sharma, senior analyst at Credence Research. "It has become a strategic necessity for airlines facing strict emission targets and investor scrutiny. Regulatory alignment and airline commitments are creating a clear runway for large-scale SAF commercialization."

Major carriers actively integrate SAF into fuel strategies, supported by government-backed incentives and growing public demand for cleaner travel. These factors collectively strengthen confidence across the aviation fuel value chain.

Technology Innovation and Investment Momentum

Advanced fuel pathways play a central role in market expansion. HEFA technology dominates due to proven performance and wide feedstock availability, while alcohol-to-jet and gasification pathways gain momentum through improved efficiency and scalability. Power-to-liquid and synthetic fuel routes further expand long-term growth potential by reducing dependence on agricultural inputs.

Investment activity remains strong as public funding and private capital flow into new biorefineries and modular production facilities. Energy companies, airlines, and technology providers collaborate to accelerate deployment while reducing production costs.

"Investment confidence in SAF has strengthened significantly," the analyst added. "Capital is flowing toward scalable technologies, multi-feedstock platforms, and regional fuel hubs that can support sustained global supply."

Regional Market Performance

North America leads the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market with an estimated 45% share, supported by early policy adoption, strong airline commitments, and expanding biorefinery capacity. Europe follows with approximately 30%, driven by strict emission mandates and coordinated airport-level SAF integration.

Asia Pacific holds nearly 20% of the market and continues to expand rapidly as airlines modernize fleets and governments promote green aviation initiatives. The Middle East and Africa represent a smaller share but show the fastest growth, backed by energy diversification strategies and large-scale infrastructure investment. Latin America strengthens its position through abundant biomass resources and growing interest in bio-jet production.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Outlook

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market remains highly competitive, with producers, energy majors, and technology developers racing to secure long-term airline partnerships. Companies focus on expanding certified production capacity, improving lifecycle emission performance, and strengthening logistics networks near major aviation hubs.

Looking ahead, SAF adoption is expected to accelerate as airlines scale long-term commitments, governments tighten blending mandates, and digital carbon-tracking systems improve transparency. Expansion of synthetic fuel technologies, regional fuel hubs, and cross-sector partnerships will further shape the market through 2032.

Key players operating in the market include

SkyNRG B.V.

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Gevo

Aemetis Inc.

AVFUEL CORPORATION

Preem AB

Sasol Limited

TotalEnergies

LanzaTech

Neste

World Energy, LLC

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Neste and DHL Group collaborated to assess renewable fuel solutions, including HVO100 renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The initiative supported DHL's net-zero emissions target for 2050. The partners aimed to establish a commercial model for procuring nearly 300,000 tons of unblended SAF annually by 2030.

Also in February 2025, Gevo and Axens expanded their partnership to accelerate SAF production through the ethanol-to-jet pathway. The collaboration combined Axens' Jetanol technology with Gevo's ethanol-to-olefins platform to speed commercialization.

In January 2025, Shell partnered with Yilkins to integrate proprietary technologies for improved sustainable aviation fuel production efficiency.

During January 2025, Topsoe signed an agreement with Chuangui New Energy Company. The deal covered technology licensing and services for producing SAF and renewable diesel.

In December 2024, Neste and Air New Zealand finalized an agreement to supply 30 million liters of unblended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. This marked Air New Zealand's largest SAF purchase to date. The fuel supply supports flights at Los Angeles and San Francisco airports through February 2026.

In January 2024, Lufthansa Group and TotalEnergies announced a strategic partnership to produce and supply up to 2 million tons of SAF annually by 2030. The agreement represented one of the aviation sector's largest long-term SAF commitments.

In March 2024, AltAir Fuels completed the acquisition of World Energy. The transaction expanded AltAir's production capacity to 110 million gallons per year, positioning the company among the largest SAF producers in the United States.

In May 2024, European Union Aviation Safety Agency approved the use of SAF derived from hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids across all aircraft engine types. This decision significantly expanded commercial SAF adoption beyond biofuel-specific aircraft.

In April 2025, Shell and Air New Zealand signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on SAF production and supply for domestic routes. The agreement targeted a reduction of airline carbon emissions by up to 20% by 2030.

In November 2025, LanzaJet began commercial operations at its Freedom Pines Fuels ATJ facility in Georgia. The plant produces 10 million gallons annually, supplying SAF to Delta Air Lines and Microsoft.

In July 2025, Indian Oil Corporation inaugurated a 10,000-ton-per-year SAF demonstration plant in Panipat. The project marked India's first domestic sustainable aviation fuel production facility.

Browse the report and understand how it can benefit your business strategy - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market

