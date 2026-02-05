This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated November 25, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 31, 2025.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (BVC: HIVECO) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a diversified global leader in renewable-powered blockchain and AI infrastructure, today announced exceptional Bitcoin production results for January 2026, highlighted by 290% year-over-year hashrate growth, highly competitive fleet efficiency, and consistent performance across its Tier-1 and Tier-3 data centers worldwide (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Built for Scale and Resilience

Since its founding in 2017, HIVE has built one of the most geographically diversified digital infrastructure platforms in the public Bitcoin mining sector. Operating across nine time zones, three continents, and five languages, the Company's teams in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay coordinate around the clock to optimize uptime, energy efficiency, and production.

This distributed operating model enabled HIVE to maintain steady performance through January's severe northern hemisphere cold fronts, while portions of the global mining network experienced curtailments. The Company continues to demonstrate consistent execution across 4-year Bitcoin halving cycles, bear markets, unwinding of Japanese carry trade that ignites selling in global capital markets, extreme cold weather events, and energy volatility.

With HIVE's geographically decentralized operating model-spanning the northern and southern hemisphere-Company is pleased to note the high uptime, operational resilience, and production consistency in Paraguay, the flagship southern hemisphere operations for HIVE.

January 2026 Production Highlights

Bitcoin Produced: 297 BTC +191% year-over-year (102 BTC in January 2025), while Bitcoin mining difficulty increased 30% year-over-year for the month of January

Average Daily Production: 9.6 BTC/day

Hashrate: Averaged 22.2 Exahash per Second ("EH/s"), peaking at 23.7 EH/s +290% year-over-year (5.7 EH/s in January 2025)

Fleet Efficiency: 17.5 Joules per Terahash ("J/TH")

BTC per EH/s: 13.4 BTC

Global Bitcoin Network Share: Sustained above 2% of worldwide Bitcoin hashrate

Strategic Execution and Responsible Growth

HIVE realized approximately $7.4 million in value through the cashless exercises of 480 BTC tied to its 2025 Bitcoin pledge, at an average value of approximately $102,000, including exercises done at $110,000 per Bitcoin; these cashless exercises have preserved treasury flexibility. Remaining pledge redemption timelines were extended, while securing Bitcoin downside protection, reflecting the Company's disciplined and risk-aware capital management strategy.

The Company has no cash calls required to buy back Bitcoin under the pledge. Rather, the pledge provides Bitcoin downside protection, with potential upside realized through cashless exercise when Bitcoin is above the pledge strike price. Certain proceeds of the cashless exercises have been applied towards the purchase of 2,667 Bitmain S21 XP ASIC miners.

These new air-cooled Bitmain S21 XP ASIC miners have been received in Paraguay and are being installed this week at Yguazú, upgrading and replacing legacy Buzzminer ASICs. Going forward, this is expected to increase HIVE's installed global hashrate to 25.5 EH/s and improve its global average fleet efficiency to 17 J/TH. These upgrades enhance operational efficiency, lower the cost per hash, and therefore improve operating margins.

HIVE's total current operational capacity is 440 megawatts ("MW") of renewable-powered energy. Additionally, HIVE has another 100 MW of renewable contracted energy scheduled for deployment in calendar Q3 2026. As a result, HIVE will have a total portfolio of 540 MW of green energy. Although the Company previously disclosed that the additional 100 MW of capacity would be used to expand its EH/s, this new capacity also enhances the Company's ability to support potential future AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Management Commentary

"Our strength comes from our people and our disciplined execution," said Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman. "Teams operating across nine time zones work with shared purpose and precision, allowing us to scale efficiently and remain profitable through every market cycle. With 290% year-over-year growth and more than 2% of the global hashrate, HIVE continues to benefit from economies of scale while maintaining the flexibility to navigate volatility while growing our business."

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO, added: "Our operational performance reflects years of focused investment in renewable energy, high-efficiency hardware, and a decentralized global team. January's results validate our strategy and provide a strong foundation as we expand further into AI and high-performance computing infrastructure."

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-1 and Tier-3 data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by Bitcoin mining and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

Forward-Looking Information

