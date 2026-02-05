The Royal Ballet School is heading to Edinburgh this Thursday, 5 February, to host a special day of free workshops for local school students.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204444362/en/

© 2024 The Royal Ballet School. Photographed by Photography by ASH.

On Thursday 5 February, more than 70 pupils in Years 3 and 4 from Abbeyhill Primary School and Royal Mile Primary School will take part in insight workshops introducing them to the School's national Associate Programme

The sessions will be led by Royal Ballet School alumna and former Principal of Scottish Ballet, Bethany Kingsley-Garner, and supported by Emily Gibbs, Associates and Primary Steps Legacy Lead at The Royal Ballet School.

Delivered in partnership with Dance Base, which also celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, the workshops will take place in Dance Base's award-winning studios in central Edinburgh.

Three one-hour workshops will run throughout the day 9.30-10.30, 10.45-11.45, and 13.30-14.30 all accompanied by live music.

The free sessions will provide local primary school students with access to high-quality creative ballet training and a unique opportunity to experience a typical Associate class at The Royal Ballet School.

The School is committed to widening access to classical ballet through its national Associate Programme, which offers high-quality ballet training to students aged 8 to 18 at centres across the UK. Around 90% of students who enter the School come through its seven national Associate centres

The Royal Ballet School has delivered its Junior and Mid Associate programmes at Dance Base since January 2024, offering children of all backgrounds, experiences, and means the opportunity to engage with dance closer to home.

Emily Gibbs said:

"The Royal Ballet School is committed to creating opportunities for children and young people across the UK to engage with dance. As part of our centenary celebrations, these insight workshops give pupils in Years 3 and 4 the opportunity to experience what it's like to take a ballet class with the School. The sessions encourage creativity, build confidence, develop musicality, and offer a deeper understanding of this inspiring art form."

Event details

Date: Thursday, 5 February 2026

Workshops: 9.30-10.30, 10.45-11.45, and 13.30-14.30

Location: Dance Base, 4-16 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JU.

About The Royal Ballet School

The Royal Ballet School was founded in 1926 by Dame Ninette de Valois and is one of the world's leading centres for classical ballet training. The School is the UK's foremost institution for professional ballet education and an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

Graduates go on to professional careers with The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and other leading UK and international companies. Admission is based purely on talent and potential, with around 90% of students receiving financial support.

The School's national Associate Programme provides high-quality ballet training for students aged 8 to 18 at centres across the UK and plays a vital role in widening access to classical ballet.

In 2026, The Royal Ballet School celebrates 100 years of excellence, with a future focused on expanding opportunity, access, and artistic leadership.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204444362/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Bridget Clark

pressmedia@royalballetschool.org.uk