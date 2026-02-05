Sampo plc: Update in Sampo's distribution policy

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 5 February 2026 at 8.20 am EET

Update in Sampo's distribution policy

To enable Sampo to continue to deliver an attractive mix of dividends and share buybacks as it moves forward as a focused P&C insurer, the Group is updating its distribution policy. From 2026 onward, Sampo will gradually move to complementing its progressive dividend with share buybacks that represent up to one-third of distributions from operating earnings in a typical year. The update affects only the mix of capital returned and has no impact on the total volume of capital distributed to shareholders.

Given Sampo's high financial strength and its resilient and cash generative business profile, the Board of Directors continues to believe that it is appropriate to return around 90 per cent of the Group's operating result to shareholders annually. While implementing the increase in annual allocation toward share buybacks, Sampo remains committed to delivering progressive dividend per share development, broadly in line with recent years. In adverse years, the Group intends to keep the regular dividend per share stable.

"As a leading Nordic and UK retail and SME P&C insurance group, Sampo generates large amounts of resilient and steadily growing cash flow, meaning thoughtful and disciplined deployment of this represents an important part of shareholder value creation. The update in distribution policy announced today enables Sampo to offer reliable and growing income through a progressive regular dividend, combined with the opportunity to use share buybacks to reinvest into the Group's attractive long-term prospects. I believe this represents a compelling proposition to our diversified investor base", says Antti Mäkinen, Chair of the Board.

Sampo Group's updated distribution policy (applied from 2026 onwards)

Sampo aims to return capital through a reliable and progressive regular dividend complemented by share buybacks. To ensure that the Group's balance sheet remains both strong and efficient, as defined by its capital management framework, Sampo may take additional action to return excess capital or to protect the balance sheet.

In a typical year, Sampo expects to return around 90 per cent of its operating result to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, of which its annual dividend is expected to represent more than two-thirds.

