Adamant Holdings Inc. acquires 100% of Green Ways S.r.l.

ROME / VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamant Holdings Inc. (OTC: UCCPF), a publicly traded company based in Vancouver, Canada, has completed the acquisition of 100% of Green Ways S.r.l., an Italian company active in the development of innovative technologies for renewable energy applied to infrastructures.

The transaction marks a key step in the industrial evolution of Adamant Holdings, which is expanding its focus by integrating the industrial renewable energy sector, one of the fastest-growing and most institutionally interesting markets globally, with an estimated value of €3.8 trillion by 2035, into the telecommunications sector.

The acquisition was handled and supervised by the Branchicella Law Firm, which provided support to Adamant Holdings throughout the entire process, from the initial legal structuring to the final completion of the acquisition, taking care of every detail and coordinating the various stages, ensuring continuous oversight between the Rome and Milan offices.

- The transaction represents a great opportunity for Adamant Holdings to access new markets and thus diversify, but also to acquire strategic resources, to grow and expand in a rapidly growing and stabilizing sector, in order to achieve the desired synergies and economies of scale."

- Maurizio Branchicella, Branchicella Law Firm

A targeted industrial transformation

With the acquisition of Green Ways, Adamant completes its integration of the renewable energy sector into the traditional telecommunications sector, expanding its portfolio from a mature sector such as wholesale telephony, characterized by a progressive reduction in margins, to an area of long-term structural growth. This market is supported by European and international regulatory mandates, non-discretionary public and private investment, and constantly expanding institutional demand.

The global industrial renewable energy market is estimated to grow from €1.2 trillion in 2025 to €3.8 trillion in 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. Over the same period, global installed renewable capacity is set to triple, from 3.4 TW to over 11 TW. Through Green Ways, Adamant presents itself as an integrated industrial platform, with a focus on infrastructures, transport networks, railway systems, and large energy operators.

Governance and strategic vision

The strategy was led by Andrea Pagani, President and CEO of Adamant Holdings since 2017, who guided the company through a process of industrial repositioning, combining solid experience in the telecommunications sector with a vision focused on high-potential emerging markets.

- This acquisition represents a decisive strategic step for Adamant Holdings. After years spent in the telecommunications market, we are now positioning ourselves at the center of the global industrial energy transition, a sector supported by regulatory mandates, institutional investments, and structurally non-discretionary demand. Green Ways is not just an operating company, but a technology platform ready for international scalability."

- Andrea Pagani, CEO Adamant Holdings (OTC: UCCPF)

Green Ways: technology, operations, and scalability

Green Ways S.r.l. was an innovative startup focused on integrating advanced renewable solutions for infrastructures, with an industrial and operational approach geared toward implementation on real assets and validation processes in complex infrastructure contexts.

- The entry of Adamant Holdings represents recognition of Green Ways' technological and strategic solidity. Our solutions are already being tested operationally on real infrastructure, in a regulatory context that makes the energy transition no longer optional but mandatory. This operation allows us to accelerate the path to European and international scalability, while maintaining a strong Italian industrial matrix."

- Prof. Pietro Maria Putti, President of Green Ways

RFI pilot project - June 2024

Green Ways is currently involved in a pilot project with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (Italian Railway Network), launched through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 4, 2024, aimed at installing and testing integrated renewable solutions on railway infrastructures.

The Memorandum of Understanding was made public by RFI and can be consulted at the following institutional link: https://www.rfi.it/it/news-e-media/comunicati-stampa-e-news/2024/6/4/rfi---impianti-fotovoltaici-digitali-sull-infrastruttura-ferrovi.html

Test site

Bologna San Donato railway circuit (RFI)



Technologies being tested

Vertical photovoltaic panels (KimaSol)

Compressed air storage systems (Nyra)

Vertical wind power

Rainwater recovery systems

IoT and AI platform for energy optimization (Gevy)



Performance reports are currently being prepared; at the same time, advanced studies are underway on technical, economic, landscape, and environmental scalability, with reference to both the national and European contexts.

Geographic development strategy

Adamant has defined a growth strategy based on three main guidelines, conceived as progressive stages of development.

Phase 1: Italy (2026-2027) - Operational base and European launch corridor

The first phase envisages Italy as the operational base and European launch corridor. This choice is based on the existence of a Memorandum of Understanding already signed with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, on established institutional and industrial relations, and on a favorable regulatory environment characterized by national and European decarbonization mandates, including the Italian PNIEC and the European Union's Green Deal.

Estimated Italian pipeline: €40-50 billion capex (2026-2030)Target operators: RFI, ANAS, motorway operators, energy utilities

Phase 2: Europe (2027-2029) - Continental expansion

The second phase involves expansion at the European level, with the aim of extending the Green Ways operating model to infrastructure operators and energy utilities in the main EU countries.

Estimated European pipeline: €80-120 billion capex (2027-2032)Target operators:

European railways (DB, SNCF, Trenitalia, Renfe, ÖBB)

Motorway operators (Autobahn GmbH, Vinci, Atlantia, Autopistas)

Energy utilities (EDF, EnBW, ENEL, Fortum)



Phase 3: North America (2028-2030) - Consolidation and global first-mover positioning

The third phase is focused on developing and consolidating the North American market for industrial renewable infrastructure, in line with Adamant Holdings' international scope and positioning.

Estimated North American pipeline: €200+ billion capex (2028-2035)Target operators:

US/Canada railways (Union Pacific, BNSF, Canadian National)

Energy utilities (Duke Energy, Southern Company, Dominion Energy)

Competitive advantage: No existing global consolidators - 24-36 month first-mover window

Technology portfolio and intellectual property

The acquisition gives Adamant exclusive control of a proprietary technology portfolio, which includes solutions developed for the integration of renewable systems into critical infrastructure and transportation networks.

The portfolio includes, among others, KimaSol, SolRing, Nyra, and Gevy technologies, which have already been applied and operationally validated in ongoing projects.

These solutions are protected by over 12 families of international patents, with a remaining term of between 18 and 20 years, creating a significant competitive barrier and a strategic advantage in the relevant markets.

Regulatory context and opportunities

The acquisition is in line with a European regulatory framework that makes the energy transition of infrastructure mandatory:

National Energy Strategy (2017) and PNIEC (Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan - 2019): These set renewable energy quotas in the electricity, heating, and transport sectors, with a target of 40% by 2030.

EU Green Deal: Mobilizes over €1 trillion in public and private investment (2021-2030) for climate neutrality by 2050

Decarbonization mandates: These require structural, non-discretionary investments in critical renewable infrastructure



Financial impact and profile transition

With the acquisition of Green Ways, Adamant Holdings (OTC: UCCPF) completes a decisive transition of profile:

From: Wholesale VoIP, a mature sector in structural decline with margin compression

To: Industrial renewable energy, an explosively growing sector (12.3% CAGR), driven by non-discretionary institutional demand, with high margins and global scalability

Adamant thus gains access to a €3.8 trillion market by 2035, with a first-mover advantage of 24-36 months before consolidation of international competitors.

