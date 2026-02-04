TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2025 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) ("TTM"), a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency ("RF") components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including printed circuit boards ("PCB"s) and substrates, today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, which ended on December 29, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales were $774.3 million, up 19% year on year

GAAP net income of $50.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $126.2 million, or 16.3% of net sales

Non-GAAP net income of $74.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an all-time quarterly record high

Cash flow from operations of $62.9 million, or 8.1% of net sales

Total book to bill of 1.35 for the fourth quarter

A&D program backlog $1.6 billion

Data Center Computing and Networking combined end market revenues increased to 36% of total company revenues driven by generative AI demand

Fourth Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $774.3 million, compared to $651.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $80.7 million. This compared to GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $9.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $50.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. This compared to GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $126.2 million, or 16.3% of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $95.7 million, or 14.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $74.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $51.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We delivered another strong quarter with both revenues and non-GAAP EPS at or above the high end of the guided range. Revenues grew 19% reflecting continued demand strength in the Data Center Computing and Networking end markets supporting AI and data center buildouts. Our Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation end market experienced healthy double-digit revenue growth while Aerospace and Defense experienced higher than market growth," said Edwin Roks, President & CEO of TTM Technologies Inc. "Adjusted EBITDA margins were 16.3%, reflecting continued solid execution," concluded Dr. Roks.

Full Year 2025 Results

Net sales for 2025 increased to $2.9 billion from $2.4 billion in 2024, a 19.0% increase.

GAAP operating income for 2025 was $264.7 million. This compares to a GAAP operating income for 2024 of $116.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income for 2025 was $177.4 million, or $1.68 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income for 2024 of $56.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for 2025 was $259.0 million, or $2.46 per diluted share. This compares to 2024 non-GAAP net income of $177.5 million, or $1.70 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $456.3 million, or 15.7% of net sales, compared to $351.5 million, or 14.4% of net sales, for 2024.

"Our employees delivered powerful growth and profitability results in 2025 for TTM. Revenue growth of 19% was largely driven by generative AI in the Data Center Computing and Networking end markets and continued strength in the Aerospace and Defense, and Medical, Industrial, and Instrumentation end markets. Revenue fall through, favorable product mix, and improved execution helped to grow margins and non-GAAP EPS," continued Roks. "We continue to push forward and execute upon strategic priorities by capitalizing on our growth opportunities through leading product innovation and optimized technological and geographic capacity."

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, TTM estimates that net sales will be in the range of $770 million to $810 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.64 to $0.70 per diluted share. For fiscal year 2026, TTM estimates that net sales will grow in the 15% to 20% range.

With respect to TTM's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because TTM is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. TTM's actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of TTM's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by TTM's independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TTM's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM's adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM's ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales - 774,320 - 650,965 - 2,906,345 - 2,442,753 Cost of goods sold 608,451 524,424 2,304,659 1,965,378 Gross profit 165,869 126,541 601,686 477,375 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 21,077 19,977 85,460 80,030 General and administrative 50,058 45,266 192,149 170,107 Research and development 6,881 7,923 28,992 31,845 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,888 6,914 27,554 35,550 Impairment of goodwill - 32,600 - 32,600 Restructuring charges 216 4,833 2,847 11,200 Total operating expenses 85,120 117,513 337,002 361,332 Operating income 80,749 9,028 264,684 116,043 Interest expense (12,376 - (11,204 - (45,334 - (47,515 - Other, net (6,365 - 16,507 (9,013 - 15,421 Income before income taxes 62,008 14,331 210,337 83,949 Income tax provision (11,323 - (9,161 - (32,889 - (27,650 - Net income - 50,685 - 5,170 - 177,448 - 56,299 Earnings per share: Basic - 0.49 - 0.05 - 1.73 - 0.55 Diluted 0.48 0.05 1.68 0.54 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 103,351 101,981 102,598 101,781 Diluted 106,596 104,576 105,453 104,098 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 103,351 101,981 102,598 101,781 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options 3,245 2,595 2,855 2,317 Diluted shares 106,596 104,576 105,453 104,098

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA December 29, 2025 December 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents - 501,234 - 503,932 Accounts receivable, net 563,741 448,611 Contract assets 468,006 381,382 Inventories 250,057 224,985 Total current assets 1,855,406 1,606,744 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,010,710 869,957 Total assets 3,840,331 3,472,494 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt - 3,815 - 3,795 Accounts payable 543,538 406,221 Contract liabilities 175,627 170,915 Total current liabilities 962,197 809,054 Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs 912,336 914,359 Total long-term liabilities 1,115,881 1,099,616 Total stockholders' equity 1,762,253 1,563,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,840,331 3,472,494

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross margin 21.4 - 19.4 - 20.7 - 19.5 - Operating margin 10.4 - 1.4 - 9.1 - 4.8 - Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 End market breakdown1- Aerospace and Defense 41 - 46 - 44 - 46 - Automotive 9 - 12 - 10 - 13 - Data Center Computing 28 - 22 - 24 - 20 - Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 14 - 13 - 14 - 14 - Networking 8 - 7 - 8 - 7 - Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating segment data1- Net sales: Aerospace & Defense - 317,970 - 306,157 - 1,292,523 - 1,139,955 Commercial 448,452 339,261 1,585,701 1,275,701 RF&S Components 10,672 10,121 40,014 37,317 Intersegment eliminations (2,774 - (4,574 - (11,893 - (10,220 - Total net sales - 774,320 - 650,965 - 2,906,345 - 2,442,753 Segment operating income: Aerospace & Defense 44,870 41,548 183,813 141,800 Commercial 75,032 48,924 238,781 179,782 RF&S Components 3,672 2,527 11,253 8,666 Total segment operating income - 123,574 - 92,999 - 433,847 - 330,248 Unallocated amounts: Restructuring (216 - (4,833 - (2,847 - (11,200 - Impairment of goodwill - (32,600 - - (32,600 - Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment - 1,249 - 15,669 Acquisition-related and other charges - (1,585 - (15 - (14,524 - Stock-based compensation (12,082 - (8,083 - (41,668 - (29,780 - Other corporate expenses (21,303 - (28,869 - (87,736 - (96,878 - Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (9,224 - (9,250 - (36,897 - (44,892 - Total operating income - 80,749 - 9,028 - 264,684 - 116,043 RECONCILIATIONS2 Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3- GAAP gross profit - 165,869 - 126,541 - 601,686 - 477,375 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,336 2,336 9,343 9,342 Stock-based compensation 3,646 2,653 12,866 9,342 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (4,044 - 1,635 (5,879 - 370 Other charges - - - 709 Non-GAAP gross profit - 167,807 - 133,165 - 618,016 - 497,138 Non-GAAP gross margin 21.7 - 20.5 - 21.3 - 20.4 - Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4- GAAP operating income - 80,749 - 9,028 - 264,684 - 116,043 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224 9,250 36,897 44,892 Stock-based compensation 12,082 8,083 41,668 29,780 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - (1,249 - - (15,669 - Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (4,044 - 1,635 (5,879 - 370 Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 226 39,018 3,044 58,324 Non-GAAP operating income - 98,237 - 65,765 - 340,414 - 233,740 Non-GAAP operating margin 12.7 - 10.1 - 11.7 - 9.6 - Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5- GAAP net income - 50,685 - 5,170 - 177,448 - 56,299 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224 9,250 36,897 44,892 Stock-based compensation 12,082 8,083 41,668 29,780 Non-cash interest expense 548 525 2,157 2,042 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - (1,249 - - (15,669 - Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (4,044 - 1,635 (5,879 - 370 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange 6,163 (13,048 - 14,629 (1,039 - Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 226 39,018 3,044 58,324 Income taxes6 (63 - 2,005 (10,994 - 2,481 Non-GAAP net income - 74,821 - 51,389 - 258,970 - 177,480 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share - 0.70 - 0.49 - 2.46 - 1.70 Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7- GAAP net income - 50,685 - 5,170 - 177,448 - 56,299 Add back items: Income tax provision 11,323 9,161 32,889 27,650 Interest expense 12,376 11,204 45,334 47,515 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224 9,250 36,897 44,892 Depreciation expense 28,139 26,524 110,274 105,233 Stock-based compensation 12,082 8,083 41,668 29,780 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - (1,249 - - (15,669 - Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (4,044 - 1,635 (5,879 - 370 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange 6,163 (13,048 - 14,629 (1,039 - Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 226 38,966 3,044 56,439 Adjusted EBITDA - 126,174 - 95,696 - 456,304 - 351,470 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3 - 14.7 - 15.7 - 14.4 - Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow - 62,930 - 86,054 - 291,882 - 236,894 Capital expenditures, net (51,253 - (52,761 - (273,940 - (152,871 - Free cash flow - 11,677 - 33,293 - 17,942 - 84,023