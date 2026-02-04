StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

Record Quarterly Net Operating Revenues of $724.4 million, up 47%

Record Quarterly Net Income of $139.0 million, Quarterly ROE of 22.5%

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $2.50 per share

Announces a Three-for-Two Stock Split

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the "Company"; NASDAQ: SNEX), a leading financial services franchise connecting clients to global markets, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Philip Smith, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to announce our results for the first fiscal quarter of the year, a quarter which marked another record, in terms of both net operating revenues and net income for StoneX. This record quarter was driven by strong performances in both our Commercial and Institutional segments, in particular our Global Metals and Securities businesses, as well as our first full quarter with the acquired RJO and Benchmark businesses.

Our sole strategic objective continues to be building out a unique ecosystem, offering extensive depth and breadth of products and geographical reach to our global client base. Our ecosystem has allowed us to benefit from increased client demand and activity when markets are active, as we have seen in our first fiscal quarter of 2026. We believe our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client coverage and service will hold us in good stead, both today and in the future." Mr. Smith added.

StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials

Consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Upon filing, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company's website at www.stonex.com.

Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 -

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities - 37,689.1 - 27,051.1 39 - Principal gains, net 378.5 308.9 23 - Commission and clearing fees 305.0 149.3 104 - Consulting, management, and account fees 76.1 47.8 59 - Interest income 581.2 378.2 54 - Total revenues 39,029.9 27,935.3 40 - Cost of sales of physical commodities 37,591.7 26,991.0 39 - Operating revenues 1,438.2 944.3 52 - Transaction-based clearing expenses 132.6 86.5 53 - Introducing broker commissions 93.2 44.3 110 - Interest expense 461.7 306.2 51 - Interest expense on corporate funding 26.3 15.2 73 - Net operating revenues 724.4 492.1 47 - Variable compensation and benefits 215.9 133.3 62 - Net contribution 508.5 358.8 42 - Fixed compensation and benefits 140.0 119.2 17 - Trading systems and market information 25.0 20.0 25 - Professional fees 32.8 19.0 73 - Non-trading technology and support 26.6 19.7 35 - Occupancy and equipment rental 16.1 13.0 24 - Selling and marketing 14.1 12.0 18 - Travel and business development 11.8 8.4 40 - Communications 3.7 2.1 76 - Depreciation and amortization 25.0 15.7 59 - Bad debts, net of recoveries 1.2 1.8 (33 )% Other 26.9 16.7 61 - Total fixed compensation and other expenses 323.2 247.6 31 - Other (losses) gains, net (0.4 - 5.7 n/m Income before tax 184.9 116.9 58 - Income tax expense 45.9 31.8 44 - Net income - 139.0 - 85.1 63 - Earnings per share:(1) Basic - 2.66 - 1.77 50 - Diluted - 2.50 - 1.69 48 - Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:(1) Basic 50,569,386 46,464,063 9 - Diluted 53,654,586 48,667,158 10 - Return on equity ("ROE")(2) 22.5 - 19.5 - ROE on tangible book value(2) 32.4 - 20.5 - n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage

(1) On March 21, 2025, the Company effected a three-for-two stock dividend to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025. The stock split increased the number of shares of common stock outstanding. All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for the stock split. (2) The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by the average stockholders' equity, calculated based on average monthly total stockholders' equity amounts. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders' equity.

The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 % Change Segment operating revenues represented by: Commercial - 427.4 - 234.8 82 - Institutional 866.0 539.6 60 - Self-Directed/Retail 94.4 121.6 (22 )% Payments 57.0 58.1 (2 )% Corporate 12.1 11.1 9 - Eliminations (18.7 - (20.9 - (11 )% Operating revenues - 1,438.2 - 944.3 52 -

The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 % Change Segment income represented by: Commercial - 179.1 - 104.1 72 - Institutional 139.3 78.1 78 - Self-Directed/Retail 18.3 55.0 (67 )% Payments 33.9 34.1 (1 )% Total segment income - 370.6 - 271.3 37 - Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax: Segment income - 370.6 - 271.3 37 - Net operating loss within Corporate(1) (31.4 - (21.1 - 49 - Overhead costs, net of shared services (154.3 - (133.3 - 16 - Income before tax - 184.9 - 116.9 58 -

(1) Includes interest expense on corporate funding.





Key Operating Metrics

The tables below present operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives - 269.1 - 111.8 141 - Over-the-counter ("OTC") derivatives 63.1 36.6 72 - Securities 575.9 401.8 43 - FX/Contracts for difference ("CFD") contracts 68.7 98.6 (30 )% Payments 54.6 56.8 (4 )% Physical contracts 156.7 92.6 69 - Interest/fees earned on client balances 173.7 107.6 61 - Other(1) 83.0 48.3 72 - Corporate 12.1 11.1 9 - Eliminations (18.7 - (20.9 - (11 )% - 1,438.2 - 944.3 52 - Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's)(2) 84,120 53,180 58 - Listed derivatives, average rate per contract ("RPC")(3) - 2.84 - 2.03 40 - Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)(2) - 13,244 - 6,620 100 - OTC derivatives (contracts, 000's) 1,007 859 17 - OTC derivatives, average RPC - 63.55 - 42.84 48 - Securities average daily volume ("ADV") (millions) - 10,615 - 8,733 22 - Securities rate per million ("RPM")(4) - 320 - 237 35 - Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions) - 1,259 - 1,197 5 - FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions) - 11,253 - 11,685 (4 )% FX/CFD contracts RPM - 93 - 133 (30 )% Payments ADV (millions) - 93 - 84 11 - Payments RPM - 9,377 - 10,414 (10 )% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)(5) - 250.9 - 153.4 64 -

(1) Other operating revenue primarily includes consulting, management and account fees related to prime services, investment banking and advisory services, as well as interest income associated with securities lending activities. (2) The acquisition of RJO, effective July 31, 2025, contributed 30.9 million listed derivative contracts and $5.8 billion in average client equity for the three months ended December 31, 2025. (3) Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (4) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Information for further information.





Interest expense

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

% Change Interest expense attributable to: Trading activities: Institutional dealer in fixed income securities - 353.7 - 223.6 58 - Securities borrowing 27.9 22.0 27 - Client balances on deposit 61.2 33.8 81 - Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments 18.9 26.8 (29 )% 461.7 306.2 51 - Corporate funding 26.3 15.2 73 - Total interest expense - 488.0 - 321.4 52 -

The increase in interest expense attributable to fixed income securities and securities borrowing was principally due to the growth in the size of the security repo and securities lending businesses. The business activities of RJO added an incremental $26.7 million of interest expense, with $24.3 million attributable to client balances.

The increase in interest expense attributable to corporate funding was principally due to the issuance of $625 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2032, which closed on July 8, 2025.

The table below presents a disaggregation of consolidated net operating revenues used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives - 118.3 - 49.9 137 - OTC derivatives 63.1 36.6 72 - Securities 157.5 101.8 55 - FX/CFD contracts 59.5 90.3 (34 )% Payments 51.6 54.2 (5 )% Physical contracts 135.4 77.1 76 - Interest, net / fees earned on client balances 115.5 77.4 49 - Other(1) 54.9 25.9 112 - Corporate (31.4 - (21.1 - 49 - - 724.4 - 492.1 47 -

(1) Other net operating revenues primarily includes consulting, management and account fees related to prime services, investment banking and advisory services, as well as interest income, net of interest expense associated with securities lending activities.





Variable vs. Fixed Expenses

The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025 % of

Total 2024 % of

Total Variable compensation and benefits - 215.9 28 - - 133.3 26 - Transaction-based clearing expenses 132.6 18 - 86.5 17 - Introducing broker commissions 93.2 12 - 44.3 9 - Total variable expenses 441.7 58 - 264.1 52 - Fixed compensation and benefits 140.0 18 - 119.2 23 - Other fixed expenses 182.0 24 - 126.6 25 - Bad debts, net of recoveries 1.2 - - 1.8 - - Total non-variable expenses 323.2 42 - 247.6 48 - Total non-interest expenses - 764.9 100 - - 511.7 100 -

Other (Losses) Gains, net

The results of the three months ended December 31, 2025 include an equity investment loss of $0.4 million. The results of the three months ended December 31, 2024 included nonrecurring gains of $5.7 million resulting from proceeds received from class action settlements.

Segment Results

Our business activities are managed through four operating segments, including Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail and Payments.

The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, select operating data and metrics, and a disaggregation of net operating revenue used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated.

During the three month period ended September 30, 2025, our acquisition of RJO triggered a reassessment of the financial information reviewed by management. We determined the acquired business activities of RJO were similar to our existing businesses, and the reassessment confirmed the current composition of the Company's operating segments, except for one change resulting in the combination of all physical trading capabilities in precious metals being reported within the Commercial segment. Previously, the Self-Directed/Retail segment contained a portion of our precious metals activities. All segment information has been revised to reflect all precious metals business within the Commercial segment retroactive to October 1, 2024.

Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Commercial

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

% Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities - 37,689.1 - 27,051.1 39 - Principal gains, net 129.5 65.5 98 - Commission and clearing fees 111.9 48.7 130 - Consulting, management and account fees 8.6 7.2 19 - Interest income 79.9 53.3 50 - Total revenues 38,019.0 27,225.8 40 - Cost of sales of physical commodities 37,591.6 26,991.0 39 - Operating revenues 427.4 234.8 82 - Transaction-based clearing expenses 30.3 17.6 72 - Introducing broker commissions 49.9 11.3 342 - Interest expense 30.9 14.4 115 - Net operating revenues 316.3 191.5 65 - Variable compensation and benefits 81.1 43.7 86 - Net contribution 235.2 147.8 59 - Fixed compensation and benefits 22.5 17.1 32 - Other fixed expenses 32.6 25.4 28 - Bad debts, net of recoveries 1.0 1.2 (17 )% Non-variable direct expenses 56.1 43.7 28 - Segment income 179.1 104.1 72 - Allocation of overhead costs 11.6 9.7 20 - Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs - 167.5 - 94.4 77 -

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives - 133.9 - 62.2 115 - OTC derivatives 63.1 36.6 72 - Physical contracts 156.7 92.6 69 - Interest/fees earned on client balances 64.6 36.6 77 - Other 9.1 6.8 34 - - 427.4 - 234.8 82 - Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's)(1) 18,781 10,608 77 - Listed derivatives, average RPC(2) - 6.87 - 5.67 21 - Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)(1) - 4,018 - 1,727 133 - OTC derivatives (contracts, 000's) 1,007 859 17 - OTC derivatives, average RPC - 63.55 - 42.84 48 -

(1) The acquisition of RJO, effective July 31, 2025, contributed 5.8 million listed derivative contracts and $2.2 billion in average client equity for the three months ended December 31, 2025. (2) Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives - 58.2 - 37.3 56 - OTC derivatives 63.1 36.6 72 - Physical contracts 135.4 77.1 76 - Interest/fees earned on client balances 50.6 33.8 50 - Other 9.0 6.7 34 - - 316.3 - 191.5 65 -

Institutional

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

% Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities - - - - - - Principal gains, net 139.6 108.6 29 - Commission and clearing fees 177.4 85.7 107 - Consulting, management and account fees 47.7 20.3 135 - Interest income 501.3 325.0 54 - Total revenues 866.0 539.6 60 - Cost of sales of physical commodities - - - - Operating revenues 866.0 539.6 60 - Transaction-based clearing expenses 95.3 63.0 51 - Introducing broker commissions 14.7 8.1 81 - Interest expense 431.8 294.5 47 - Net operating revenues 324.2 174.0 86 - Variable compensation and benefits 107.3 56.2 91 - Net contribution 216.9 117.8 84 - Fixed compensation and benefits 26.4 18.6 42 - Other fixed expenses 51.1 22.4 128 - Bad debts, net of recoveries 0.1 - n/m Non-variable direct expenses 77.6 41.0 89 - Other gain - 1.3 (100 )% Segment income 139.3 78.1 78 - Allocation of overhead costs 14.4 14.8 (3 )% Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs - 124.9 - 63.3 97 -

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives - 135.2 - 49.6 173 - Securities 544.4 373.5 46 - FX contracts 6.9 9.6 (28 )% Interest/fees earned on client balances 108.6 70.3 54 - Other 70.9 36.6 94 - - 866.0 - 539.6 60 - Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's)(1) 65,339 42,572 53 - Listed derivatives, average RPC(2) - 1.68 - 1.12 50 - Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)(1) - 9,225 - 4,893 89 - Securities ADV (millions) - 10,615 - 8,733 22 - Securities RPM(3) - 320 - 237 35 - Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions) - 1,259 - 1,197 5 - FX contracts ADV (millions) - 2,626 - 4,082 (36 )% FX contracts RPM - 40 - 36 11 -

(1) The acquisition of RJO, effective July 31, 2025, contributed 25.1 million listed derivative contracts and $3.6 billion in average client equity for the three months ended December 31, 2025. (2) Give-up fees, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC. (3) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives - 60.1 - 12.6 377 - Securities 150.5 95.6 57 - FX contracts 6.3 8.5 (26 )% Interest/fees earned on client balances 64.4 42.9 50 - Other 42.9 14.4 198 - - 324.2 - 174.0 86 -

Self-Directed/Retail

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

% Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities - - - - - - Principal gains, net 55.4 81.2 (32 )% Commission and clearing fees 14.2 13.5 5 - Consulting, management and account fees 17.3 18.6 (7 )% Interest income 7.5 8.3 (10 )% Total revenues 94.4 121.6 (22 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities - - - - Operating revenues 94.4 121.6 (22 )% Transaction-based clearing expenses 3.6 3.4 6 - Introducing broker commissions 27.4 24.0 14 - Interest expense 2.1 1.9 11 - Net operating revenues 61.3 92.3 (34 )% Variable compensation and benefits 5.1 2.8 82 - Net contribution 56.2 89.5 (37 )% Fixed compensation and benefits 7.3 9.3 (22 )% Other fixed expenses 30.5 29.1 5 - Bad debts, net of recoveries 0.1 0.5 (80 )% Non-variable direct expenses 37.9 38.9 (3 )% Other gain - 4.4 (100 )% Segment income 18.3 55.0 (67 )% Allocation of overhead costs 14.8 12.6 17 - Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs - 3.5 - 42.4 (92 )%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Securities - 31.5 - 28.3 11 - FX/CFD contracts 61.8 89.0 (31 )% Interest/fees earned on client balances 0.5 0.7 (29 )% Other 0.6 3.6 (83 )% - 94.4 - 121.6 (22 )% Volumes and Other Select Data: FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions) - 8,627 - 7,603 13 - FX/CFD contracts RPM - 110 - 185 (41 )%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Securities - 7.0 - 6.2 13 - FX/CFD contracts 53.2 81.8 (35 )% Interest/fees earned on client balances 0.5 0.7 (29 )% Other 0.6 3.6 (83 )% - 61.3 - 92.3 (34 )%

Payments

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

% Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities - - - - - - Principal gains, net 53.8 54.4 (1 )% Commission and clearing fees 2.3 1.8 28 - Consulting, management, account fees 0.6 1.3 (54 )% Interest income 0.3 0.6 (50 )% Total revenues 57.0 58.1 (2 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities - - - - Operating revenues 57.0 58.1 (2 )% Transaction-based clearing expenses 2.0 1.8 11 - Introducing broker commissions 1.0 0.9 11 - Interest expense - - - - Net operating revenues 54.0 55.4 (3 )% Variable compensation and benefits 8.6 9.1 (5 )% Net contribution 45.4 46.3 (2 )% Fixed compensation and benefits 4.9 6.6 (26 )% Other fixed expenses 6.2 5.5 13 - Bad debts, net of recoveries - 0.1 (100 )% Total non-variable direct expenses 11.1 12.2 (9 )% Other loss (0.4 - - n/m Segment income 33.9 34.1 (1 )% Allocation of overhead costs 4.0 5.6 (29 )% Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs - 29.9 - 28.5 5 -

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Payments - 54.6 - 56.8 (4 )% Other 2.4 1.3 85 - - 57.0 - 58.1 (2 )% Volumes and Other Select Data: Payments ADV (millions) - 93 - 84 11 - Payments RPM - 9,377 - 10,414 (10 )%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Payments - 51.6 - 54.2 (5 )% Other 2.4 1.2 100 - - 54.0 - 55.4 (3 )%

Overhead Costs

We incur overhead costs, including certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities. The following table provides information regarding overhead costs and expenses. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 % Change Compensation and benefits: Variable compensation and benefits - 13.8 - 21.5 (36 )% Fixed compensation and benefits 78.9 67.6 17 - 92.7 89.1 4 - Other expenses: Occupancy and equipment rental 13.6 12.1 12 - Non-trading technology and support 22.7 15.8 44 - Professional fees 12.9 8.9 45 - Depreciation and amortization 9.8 6.6 48 - Communications 2.6 1.5 73 - Selling and marketing 3.6 0.9 300 - Trading systems and market information 5.7 4.2 36 - Travel and business development 4.5 2.8 61 - Other 8.3 6.8 22 - 83.7 59.6 40 - Overhead costs, before shared services 176.4 148.7 19 - Shared services (22.1 - (15.4 - 44 - Overhead costs, net of shared services 154.3 133.3 16 - Allocation of overhead costs (44.8 - (42.7 - 5 - Overhead costs, net of shared services, net of allocation to operating segments - 109.5 - 90.6 21 -

Balance Sheet Summary

The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders' equity information for the periods indicated.

(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Summary asset information: Cash and cash equivalents - 1,592.7 - 1,605.8 Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations - 5,730.0 - 5,271.0 Securities purchased under agreements to resell - 13,414.5 - 10,325.4 Securities borrowed - 2,381.8 - 2,743.1 Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net - 10,244.9 - 12,890.7 Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net - 1,013.7 - 1,333.9 Financial instruments owned, at fair value - 10,265.7 - 8,604.4 Physical commodities inventory, net - 1,373.9 - 917.5 Property and equipment, net - 165.1 - 166.6 Operating right of use assets - 159.2 - 161.9 Goodwill and intangible assets, net - 755.0 - 736.2 Other - 687.9 - 511.5 Summary liability and stockholders' equity information: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities - 939.1 - 888.8 Operating lease liabilities - 208.9 - 211.7 Payables to clients - 19,118.8 - 19,864.1 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties - 969.0 - 963.4 Payables to lenders under loans - 488.8 - 782.0 Senior secured borrowings, net - 1,159.6 - 1,159.0 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 16,000.9 - 13,551.0 Securities loaned - 2,212.3 - 2,550.8 Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value - 4,164.8 - 2,919.8 Stockholders' equity - 2,522.2 - 2,377.4 Common stock outstanding - shares 52,356,371 52,186,635 Net asset value per share - 48.17 - 45.56

Three-for-Two Stock Split

On February 3, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a three-for-two split of its common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. The stock split will be effected as a stock dividend entitling each stockholder of record to receive one additional share of common stock for every two shares owned. Additional shares issued as a result of the stock dividend will be distributed after close of trading on March 20, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the opening price of a share of common stock on March 11, 2026. Trading is expected to begin on a stock split-adjusted basis at market open on March 23, 2026. All share and per share amounts contained herein have not been retroactively adjusted for this subsequent stock split.

Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(1)-

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change (in millions) Net income - 139.0 - 85.1 63 - Interest expense 488.0 321.4 52 - Depreciation and amortization 25.0 15.7 59 - Income tax expense 45.9 31.8 44 - EBITDA 697.9 454.0 54 - Amortization of share-based compensation 14.3 11.3 27 - Interest expense attributable to trading activities (461.7 - (306.2 - 51 - Other losses (gains), net 0.4 (5.7 - n/m Adjusted EBITDA - 250.9 - 153.4 64 - (1)EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure used to measure operating performance, is defined as net income plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus amortization of share-based compensation and less interest expenses attributable to trading activities, including the credit facilities of our subsidiaries, gain on acquisitions, acquisition-related expenses, and gain on class action settlements.

Each of the EBITDA-based measures described above is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, each such measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flows available for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Such measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider any of such measures in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. Because not all companies use identical calculations, these EBITDA-based measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company believes EBITDA is helpful in highlighting the business's trends because EBITDA excludes the results of decisions that are outside the control of management and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. In addition, EBITDA provides more comparability between the historical operating results that reflect purchase accounting and the new capital structure.

