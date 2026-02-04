O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc.: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 5.6%, full-year increase of 4.7%

13% increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.71, full-year increase of 10% to $2.97

$2.8 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2025





SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the "Company" or "O'Reilly") (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025. The results represent 33 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O'Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.

4th Quarter Financial Results

Brad Beckham, O'Reilly's CEO, commented, "I would like to thank our over 93,000 Team Members for their tremendous hard work and commitment while delivering a strong finish to 2025. Our Team continues to drive share gains on both sides of our business through excellent customer service and industry-leading parts availability, resulting in our fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 5.6%. Our top-line results, coupled with strong gross margin performance, drove a 12% increase in operating profit dollars and a 13% increase in diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter. We are pleased with our Team's ability to capitalize on the investments we are making in our business and manage operating costs to provide exceptional customer service and capture market share; however, SG&A expenses again exceeded our expectations in the fourth quarter due to pressure from heightened inflation in team member health care and casualty claim costs. We remain intensely focused on managing expenses and mitigating these cost pressures but will always prioritize delivering the service levels and parts availability in our stores that are critical to winning share and driving industry-leading results."

Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, increased $319 million, or 8%, to $4.41 billion from $4.10 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 9% to $2.29 billion (or 51.8% of sales) from $2.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $1.46 billion (or 33.0% of sales) from $1.36 billion (or 33.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 12% to $829 million (or 18.8% of sales) from $739 million (or 18.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, increased $54 million, or 10%, to $605 million (or 13.7% of sales) from $551 million (or 13.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 13% to $0.71 on 848 million shares versus $0.63 on 870 million shares for the same period one year ago. The Company completed a 15-for-1 forward stock split on June 10, 2025, and accordingly all share and per share data in current and comparable periods have been adjusted to reflect the split.

Full-Year Financial Results

Mr. Beckham concluded, "Thanks to our Team's dedication to providing unsurpassed levels of customer service, 2025 is now O'Reilly's 33rd consecutive year of annual comparable store sales growth and record revenue and operating income. Our full-year comparable store sales result of 4.7% was at the high end of our revised guidance range of 4.0% to 5.0%. This solid top-line performance translated into a full-year earnings per share increase of 10%. Team O'Reilly also achieved our expansion targets during 2025, opening 207 net, new stores in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and a new, state-of-the-art greenfield distribution center in Virginia that unlocks exciting store growth opportunities in the mid-Atlantic region. I would like to congratulate Team O'Reilly on their strong performance in 2025, and we look forward to continuing our track record of long-term profitable growth in 2026."

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $1.07 billion, or 6%, to $17.78 billion from $16.71 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased 7% to $9.17 billion (or 51.6% of sales) from $8.55 billion (or 51.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased 8% to $5.71 billion (or 32.1% of sales) from $5.30 billion (or 31.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased 6% to $3.46 billion (or 19.5% of sales) from $3.25 billion (or 19.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $152 million, or 6%, to $2.54 billion (or 14.3% of sales) from $2.39 billion (or 14.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased 10% to $2.97 on 856 million shares versus $2.71 on 881 million shares for the same period one year ago.

4th Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the year ended December 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 5.6% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, on top of 4.4% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 4.7% for the year ended December 31, 2025, on top of 2.9% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 5.2 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $96.69, for a total investment of $500 million. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 22.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $92.26, for a total investment of $2.10 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $21.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 1.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $93.86, for a total investment of $134 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.46 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $18.77, for a total aggregate investment of $27.49 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $2.26 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company's guidance for selected full-year 2026 financial data:

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2026

Net, new store openings 225 to 235 Comparable store sales 3.0% to 5.0% Total revenue $18.7 billion to $19.0 billion Gross profit as a percentage of sales 51.5% to 52.0% Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.2% to 19.7% Effective income tax rate 22.6% Diluted earnings per share (1) $3.10 to $3.20 Net cash provided by operating activities $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion Capital expenditures $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion Free cash flow (2) $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion

(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release. (2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

For the Year Ending

(in millions) December 31, 2026

Net cash provided by operating activities - 3,110 to - 3,520 Less: Capital expenditures 1,300 to 1,400 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 10 to 20 Free cash flow - 1,800 to - 2,100



Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent ("EBITDAR") and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on "Investor Relations." Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 873967. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, February 4, 2027.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of December 31, 2025, the Company operated 6,585 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 193,793 - 130,245 Accounts receivable, net 389,793 356,839 Amounts receivable from suppliers 159,900 139,091 Inventory 5,731,385 5,095,804 Other current assets 269,406 117,916 Total current assets 6,744,277 5,839,895 Property and equipment, at cost 10,222,249 9,192,254 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,964,824 3,587,098 Net property and equipment 6,257,425 5,605,156 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 2,391,150 2,324,638 Goodwill 948,208 930,161 Other assets, net 197,193 193,891 Total assets - 16,538,253 - 14,893,741 Liabilities and shareholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 7,103,684 - 6,524,811 Self-insurance reserves 297,304 149,387 Accrued payroll 119,603 107,495 Accrued benefits and withholdings 240,072 199,593 Income taxes payable 13,957 6,274 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 439,907 419,213 Other current liabilities 561,294 876,732 Total current liabilities 8,775,821 8,283,505 Long-term debt 6,016,904 5,520,932 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,034,688 1,980,705 Deferred income taxes 211,210 247,599 Other liabilities 262,982 231,961 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 1,250,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares - 841,909,238 as of December 31, 2025, and 862,232,760 as of December 31, 2024 8,419 8,622 Additional paid-in capital 1,530,292 1,454,518 Retained deficit (2,328,817 - (2,791,288 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 26,754 (42,813 - Total shareholders' deficit (763,352 - (1,370,961 - Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit - 16,538,253 - 14,893,741

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note) Sales - 4,414,314 - 4,095,601 - 17,781,992 - 16,708,479 Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses 2,128,142 1,994,569 8,607,851 8,153,990 Gross profit 2,286,172 2,101,032 9,174,141 8,554,489 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,457,563 1,362,382 5,713,529 5,303,332 Operating income 828,609 738,650 3,460,612 3,251,157 Other income (expense): Interest expense (60,597 - (55,403 - (235,064 - (222,548 - Interest income 1,994 2,056 7,323 7,295 Other, net 709 (106 - 7,300 9,160 Total other expense (57,894 - (53,453 - (220,441 - (206,093 - Income before income taxes 770,715 685,197 3,240,171 3,045,064 Provision for income taxes 165,482 134,067 701,962 658,384 Net income - 605,233 - 551,130 - 2,538,209 - 2,386,680 Earnings per share-basic: Earnings per share - 0.72 - 0.64 - 2.98 - 2.73 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 844,239 865,101 851,472 875,082 Earnings per share-assuming dilution: Earnings per share - 0.71 - 0.63 - 2.97 - 2.71 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 848,420 869,956 855,919 880,572

Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Note) Operating activities: Net income - 2,538,209 - 2,386,680 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles 511,230 461,892 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,379 6,613 Deferred income taxes (37,544 - (50,238 - Share-based compensation programs 35,115 28,931 Other 11,069 6,360 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (35,505 - 30,495 Inventory (604,537 - (403,886 - Accounts payable 576,413 421,364 Income taxes payable 4,537 (8,690 - Other (244,373 - 170,055 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,761,993 3,049,576 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,168,815 - (1,023,387 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 30,845 16,350 Return of tax credit equity investments - 1,490 Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,386 - (161,258 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,152,356 - (1,166,805 - Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility - 30,000 Payments on revolving credit facility - (30,000 - Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper 488,786 (547,604 - Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt - 498,910 Payment of debt issuance costs (3,997 - (4,076 - Payment of excise tax on share repurchases (17,012 - (28,830 - Repurchases of common stock (2,096,962 - (2,076,529 - Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 80,823 128,981 Other (433 - (569 - Net cash used in financing activities (1,548,795 - (2,029,717 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,706 (1,941 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 63,548 (148,887 - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 130,245 279,132 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period - 193,793 - 130,245 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid - 1,067,524 - 640,426 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 226,752 209,094

Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



For the Year Ended

December 31,

Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2025

2024

(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) GAAP debt - 6,016,904 - 5,520,932 Add: Letters of credit 155,642 127,310 Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 23,096 29,068 Six-times rent expense 2,942,142 2,715,174 Adjusted debt - 9,137,784 - 8,392,484 GAAP net income - 2,538,209 - 2,386,680 Add: Interest expense 235,064 222,548 Provision for income taxes 701,962 658,384 Depreciation and amortization 511,230 461,892 Share-based compensation expense 35,115 28,931 Rent expense i 490,357 452,529 EBITDAR - 4,511,937 - 4,210,964 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.03 1.99

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

Total lease cost, per ASC 842 - 592,121 - 543,495 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance 101,764 90,966 Rent expense - 490,357 - 452,529

December 31, 2025 2024 Selected Balance Sheet Ratios: Inventory turnover (1) 1.6 1.7 Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) - 870 - 799 Accounts payable to inventory (3) 123.9- 128.0%

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands): Net cash provided by operating activities - 633,492 - 624,487 - 2,761,993 - 3,049,576 Less: Capital expenditures 269,032 290,471 1,168,815 1,023,387 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 2,214 4,827 29,928 39,871 Return of tax credit equity investments - (1,490 - - (1,490 - Free cash flow - 362,246 - 330,679 - 1,563,250 - 1,987,808

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands): Sales to do-it-yourself customers - 2,180,418 - 2,096,829 - 8,765,647 - 8,473,041 Sales to professional service provider customers 2,149,531 1,905,539 8,651,746 7,836,283 Other sales and sales adjustments 84,365 93,233 364,599 399,155 Total sales - 4,414,314 - 4,095,601 - 17,781,992 - 16,708,479

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Store Count: Beginning domestic store count 6,406 6,187 6,265 6,095 New stores opened 41 78 182 170 Stores closed - - - - Ending domestic store count 6,447 6,265 6,447 6,265 Beginning Mexico store count 107 78 87 62 New stores opened 5 9 25 25 Stores closed - - - - Ending Mexico store count 112 87 112 87 Beginning Canada store count 25 26 26 - New stores opened 1 - 1 3 Stores acquired - - - 23 Stores closed - - (1 - - Ending Canada store count 26 26 26 26 Total ending store count 6,585 6,378 6,585 6,378

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Store and Team Member Information: Total employment 93,072 93,176 Square footage (in thousands) (4) 51,515 48,809 Sales per weighted-average square foot (4)(5) - 83.95 - 82.70 - 345.73 - 342.32 Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (4)(6) - 670 - 642 - 2,728 - 2,642