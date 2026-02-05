Eikon Therapeutics, Inc.: Eikon Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

MILLBRAE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. ("Eikon"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 21,177,600 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. In addition, Eikon has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,176,640 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Eikon from the offering, without giving effect to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Eikon, are expected to be approximately $381 million.

Eikon's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 5, 2026 under the ticker symbol "EIKN". The offering is expected to close on or about February 6, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cantor, and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292633) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on January 30, 2026.

The offering of the shares is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicine to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon's initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications that could eventually become critical medicines in the treatment paradigm of various cancers. Eikon is also deploying its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally-derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to opportunistically in-license promising assets. Eikon's vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Alfred Bowie

ir@eikontx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Eikon's expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the completion and timing of the closing of the offering, and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Eikon's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the offering to be filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Eikon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.