Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM3V | ISIN: EE3100039496 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
05.02.26 | 08:31
0,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDECON AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDECON AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6810,83908:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordecon: 2025 IV quarter and 12 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Compared to the optimistic forecasts at the beginning of the year, Estonia's economy grew modestly by 1%, according to preliminary estimates. The construction market stabilised, with a slight increase in activity in the second half of the year in both the buildings and infrastructure segments. The construction price index increased by 1.5% in 2025 compared to 2024, primarily due to an upward trend in material prices.
Nordecon's revenue for 2025 decreased compared to 2024, primarily due to a roughly 10% decline in revenue generated by the Buildings segment. Revenue generated by the Infrastructure segment grew by 10%. The Buildings segment accounted for 81% of the group's total revenue, with no significant change in the revenue breakdown between segments compared to the prior year. In 2025, the group substantially increased its order book, paving the way for revenue growth in 2026.
The group's gross margin was 6.5% and operating margin was 2.7%. Net profit for the period was primarily affected by the foreign exchange loss caused by the weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the euro.
During the year, i.e. compared to 31 December 2024, the group's order book grew by 30%, driven by a nearly threefold increase in the order book of the Infrastructure segment. Approximately 69% of the group's order book comprises work scheduled for 2026, with the remainder spread across 2027-2028.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'00031 December 202531 December 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents5,2668,195
Other investments1,0880
Trade and other receivables46,34829,449
Prepayments3,2743,543
Inventories26,02228,091
Total current assets81,99869,278
Non-current assets
Other investments1,88777
Trade and other receivables10,14210,681
Investment property5,5175,517
Property, plant and equipment12,23413,247
Intangible assets14,92214,951
Total non-current assets44,70244,473
TOTAL ASSETS126,700113,751
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings12,04912,626
Trade payables49,54736,819
Other payables9,99310,260
Deferred income15,24912,472
Provisions1,1251,333
Total current liabilities87,96373,510
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings5,7085,720
Trade payables1,6055,091
Provisions2,4242,826
Total non-current liabilities9,73713,637
TOTAL LIABILITIES97,70087,147
EQUITY
Share capital14,37914,379
Own (treasury) shares(660)(660)
Share premium635635
Statutory capital reserve2,5542,554
Translation reserve4,5224,034
Retained earnings6,1854,746
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent27,61525,688
Non-controlling interests1,385916
TOTAL EQUITY29,00026,604
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY126,700113,751


Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'000 Q4 202512M 2025Q4 202412M 2024
Revenue 60,615208,28145,203223,925
Cost of sales (56,999)(194,746)(41,200)(207,155)
Gross profit 3,61613,5354,00316,770
Marketing and distribution expenses (154)(433)(121)(422)
Administrative expenses (2,056)(6,814)(2,867)(7,878)
Other operating income 84154141)286
Other operating expenses (595)(791)(67)(695)
Operating profit 8955,6511,0898,061
Finance income 150499241678
Finance costs (947)(3,464)(386)(3,011)
Net finance costs (797)(2,965)(145)(2,333)
Profit before tax 982,6869445,728
Income tax expense (141)(141)(326)(563)
Profit (loss) for the period (43)2,5456185,165
Other comprehensive income (expense)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 93488(254)248
Total other comprehensive income (expense) 93488(254)248
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 503,0333645,413
Profit (loss) attributable to:
- Owners of the parent (299)1,4394543,827
- Non-controlling interests 2561,1061641,338
Profit (loss) for the period (43)2,5456185,165
Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
- Owners of the parent (206)1,9272004,075
- Non-controlling interests 2561,1061641,338
Comprehensive income for the period 503,0333645,413
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:
Basic earnings per share9.89.310.3
Change against the comparative period, %5.3%(9.7)%(13.4)%

While the group's nominal labour productivity decreased compared to the previous year due to a decline in revenue, its nominal labour cost efficiency increased, as the decrease in staff costs exceeded the decline in revenue.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.