Nordecon: 2025 IV quarter and 12 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Compared to the optimistic forecasts at the beginning of the year, Estonia's economy grew modestly by 1%, according to preliminary estimates. The construction market stabilised, with a slight increase in activity in the second half of the year in both the buildings and infrastructure segments. The construction price index increased by 1.5% in 2025 compared to 2024, primarily due to an upward trend in material prices.

Nordecon's revenue for 2025 decreased compared to 2024, primarily due to a roughly 10% decline in revenue generated by the Buildings segment. Revenue generated by the Infrastructure segment grew by 10%. The Buildings segment accounted for 81% of the group's total revenue, with no significant change in the revenue breakdown between segments compared to the prior year. In 2025, the group substantially increased its order book, paving the way for revenue growth in 2026.

The group's gross margin was 6.5% and operating margin was 2.7%. Net profit for the period was primarily affected by the foreign exchange loss caused by the weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the euro.

During the year, i.e. compared to 31 December 2024, the group's order book grew by 30%, driven by a nearly threefold increase in the order book of the Infrastructure segment. Approximately 69% of the group's order book comprises work scheduled for 2026, with the remainder spread across 2027-2028.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'000 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,266 8,195 Other investments 1,088 0 Trade and other receivables 46,348 29,449 Prepayments 3,274 3,543 Inventories 26,022 28,091 Total current assets 81,998 69,278 Non-current assets Other investments 1,887 77 Trade and other receivables 10,142 10,681 Investment property 5,517 5,517 Property, plant and equipment 12,234 13,247 Intangible assets 14,922 14,951 Total non-current assets 44,702 44,473 TOTAL ASSETS 126,700 113,751 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 12,049 12,626 Trade payables 49,547 36,819 Other payables 9,993 10,260 Deferred income 15,249 12,472 Provisions 1,125 1,333 Total current liabilities 87,963 73,510 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 5,708 5,720 Trade payables 1,605 5,091 Provisions 2,424 2,826 Total non-current liabilities 9,737 13,637 TOTAL LIABILITIES 97,700 87,147 EQUITY Share capital 14,379 14,379 Own (treasury) shares (660) (660) Share premium 635 635 Statutory capital reserve 2,554 2,554 Translation reserve 4,522 4,034 Retained earnings 6,185 4,746 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 27,615 25,688 Non-controlling interests 1,385 916 TOTAL EQUITY 29,000 26,604 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 126,700 113,751



Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'000 Q4 2025 12M 2025 Q4 2024 12M 2024 Revenue 60,615 208,281 45,203 223,925 Cost of sales (56,999) (194,746) (41,200) (207,155) Gross profit 3,616 13,535 4,003 16,770 Marketing and distribution expenses (154) (433) (121) (422) Administrative expenses (2,056) (6,814) (2,867) (7,878) Other operating income 84 154 141) 286 Other operating expenses (595) (791) (67) (695) Operating profit 895 5,651 1,089 8,061 Finance income 150 499 241 678 Finance costs (947) (3,464) (386) (3,011) Net finance costs (797) (2,965) (145) (2,333) Profit before tax 98 2,686 944 5,728 Income tax expense (141) (141) (326) (563) Profit (loss) for the period (43) 2,545 618 5,165 Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 93 488 (254) 248 Total other comprehensive income (expense) 93 488 (254) 248 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 50 3,033 364 5,413 Profit (loss) attributable to: - Owners of the parent (299) 1,439 454 3,827 - Non-controlling interests 256 1,106 164 1,338 Profit (loss) for the period (43) 2,545 618 5,165 Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: - Owners of the parent (206) 1,927 200 4,075 - Non-controlling interests 256 1,106 164 1,338 Comprehensive income for the period 50 3,033 364 5,413 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share 9.8 9.3 10.3 Change against the comparative period, % 5.3% (9.7)% (13.4)%

While the group's nominal labour productivity decreased compared to the previous year due to a decline in revenue, its nominal labour cost efficiency increased, as the decrease in staff costs exceeded the decline in revenue.

