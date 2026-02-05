IRENA's latest report finds that energy use and material intensity across the solar PV manufacturing supply chain will decline through 2030. The analysis also shows Vietnam remains more cost-competitive than India due to lower electricity prices, while high energy and labour costs keep Australia and Germany less competitive.A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says the energy consumption across all solar manufacturing stages will fall over the next five years. The "Solar PV Supply Chain Cost Tool" report details the materials, processing and assembly costs at each ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...