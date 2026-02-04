Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.: Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its first fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2026. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $199.6 million, net income of $16.8 million, representing EPS of $0.32 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $23.1 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 per fully diluted share.
Quarterly Results
Fiscal Q1 2026
Fiscal Q1 2025
Fiscal Q4 2025
Net Revenue (in thousands)
$199,625
$166,124
$177,558
GAAP EPS - Diluted
$0.32
$1.51
$0.12
Non GAAP EPS - Diluted
$0.44
$0.37
$0.28
A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section of this press release.
Lester Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "As we continue preparing to support customers' higher near-term capacity requirements, we remain committed to broadening our market reach in parallel. Our prior investments in Power Semiconductor, Advanced Dispense, and Advanced Packaging, both Vertical Wire and Fluxless Thermo-Compression, strategically position us to further expand our market access over the long-term."
First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $199.6 million.
- Gross margin of 49.6%.
- Net income of $16.8 million or $0.32 per share; non-GAAP net income of $23.1 million or $0.44 per fully diluted share.
- GAAP cash flow from operations of $(8.9) million; Adjusted free cash flow of $(11.6) million.
- The Company repurchased a total of 0.2 million shares of common stock at a cost of $6.7 million.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook
K&S currently expects net revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ending April 4, 2026 to be approximately $230 million +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.53 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.67 +/- 10%.
A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.
Earnings Conference Webcast
A webcast to discuss these results will be held on February 5, 2026, beginning at 8:00 am ET. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available at investor.kns.com. To access the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037, or internationally, +1-201-689-8037.
An audio-only replay of the webcast will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call by calling +1-877-660-6853, or internationally, +1-201-612-7415 and referencing access code 13757796.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense/benefit arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, disposal of business (both via a sale or an abandonment), restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.
Management uses both GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges - creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.
Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, failures or delays in completing the Company's cessation of its Electronics Assembly equipment business, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 4, 2025, filed on November 20, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
January 3,
December 28,
Net revenue
$ 199,625
$ 166,124
Cost of sales
100,670
79,040
Gross profit
98,955
87,084
Selling, general and administrative
40,759
38,614
Research and development
40,376
37,808
Gain relating to cessation of business
-
(75,987)
Operating expenses
81,135
435
Income from operations
17,820
86,649
Interest income
4,759
6,352
Interest expense
(40)
(27)
Income before income taxes
22,539
92,974
Provision for income taxes
5,743
11,332
Net income
$ 16,796
$ 81,642
Basic
Basic
$ 0.32
$ 1.52
Diluted
$ 0.32
$ 1.51
Cash dividends declared per share
$ 0.205
$ 0.205
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
52,319
53,791
Diluted
52,521
54,212
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
January 3, 2026
October 4, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 282,128
$ 215,708
Short-term investments
199,000
295,000
Accounts and other receivable, net
215,779
183,538
Inventories, net
176,507
160,225
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,800
47,064
Total current assets
914,214
901,535
Property, plant and equipment, net
57,468
58,993
Operating right-of-use assets
30,827
32,193
Goodwill
69,522
69,522
Intangible assets, net
5,292
5,600
Deferred tax assets
16,460
16,109
Equity investments
7,660
6,978
Investment in debt securities
10,000
10,000
Other assets
3,197
3,412
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,114,640
$ 1,104,342
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 68,892
$ 57,178
Operating lease liabilities
5,893
6,178
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
88,409
97,786
Income taxes payable
33,683
27,029
Total current liabilities
196,877
188,171
Deferred tax liabilities
35,575
35,533
Income taxes payable
16,851
16,580
Operating lease liabilities
31,089
32,372
Other liabilities
9,213
10,195
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 289,605
$ 282,851
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, without par value
620,350
620,043
Treasury stock, at cost
(976,177)
(974,202)
Retained earnings
1,205,569
1,199,500
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,707)
(23,850)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 825,035
$ 821,491
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,114,640
$ 1,104,342
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands)
January 3,
December 28,
Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities
$ (8,933)
$ 18,902
Net cash provided by investing activities
93,325
82,039
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,888)
(48,452)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(84)
(1,311)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
66,420
51,178
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
215,708
227,147
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 282,128
$ 278,325
Short-term investments
199,000
260,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$ 481,128
$ 538,325
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP
to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
January 3,
December 28,
October 4,
Net revenue
$ 199,625
$ 166,124
$ 177,558
U.S. GAAP income from operations
17,820
86,649
888
U.S. GAAP operating margin
8.9 %
52.2 %
0.5 %
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
Amortization related to intangible assets
308
1,246
308
Restructuring
1,997
829
2,797
Equity-based compensation
5,330
6,141
7,800
Gain relating to cessation of business
-
(75,987)
-
Other income - escrow release on sale of subsidiary
(304)
-
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 25,151
$ 18,878
$ 11,793
Non-GAAP operating margin
12.6 %
11.4 %
6.6 %
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Margin and
U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
January 3,
December 28,
October 4,
Net revenue
$ 199,625
$ 166,124
$ 177,558
U.S. GAAP net income
16,796
81,642
6,379
U.S. GAAP net margin
8.4 %
49.1 %
3.6 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization related to intangible assets
308
1,246
308
Restructuring
1,997
829
2,797
Equity-based compensation
5,330
6,141
7,800
Gain relating to cessation of business
-
(75,987)
-
Other income - escrow release on sale of subsidiary
(304)
-
-
Net income tax (benefit) / expense on non-GAAP items
(986)
6,349
(2,411)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$ 6,345
$ (61,422)
$ 8,494
Non-GAAP net income
$ 23,141
$ 20,220
$ 14,873
Non-GAAP net margin
11.6 %
12.2 %
8.4 %
U.S. GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.32
$ 1.52
$ 0.12
Diluted(a)
$ 0.32
$ 1.51
$ 0.12
Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)
Basic
$ 0.12
$ (1.14)
$ 0.16
Diluted
$ 0.12
$ (1.14)
$ 0.16
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.38
$ 0.28
Diluted(c)
$ 0.44
$ 0.37
$ 0.28
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
52,319
53,791
52,093
Diluted
52,464
54,212
52,464
(a)
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.
(b)
Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation expenses, gain relating to disposal or cessation of a business, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.
(c)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities
to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
January 3,
December 28,
October 4,
U.S. GAAP net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities
$ (8,933)
$ 18,902
$ 7,406
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(2,676)
(10,202)
(2,957)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
1
-
-
Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow
$ (11,608)
$ 8,700
$ 4,449
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Second quarter of fiscal 2026 ending April 4, 2026
GAAP Outlook
Adjustments
Non-GAAP Outlook
Net revenue
$230 million
+/- $10 million
-
$230 million
+/- $10 million
Operating expenses
$80.4 million
+/- 2%
$7.4 million B,C,D
$73.0 million
+/- 2%
Diluted EPS(1)
$0.53
+/- 10%%
$0.14 A - E
$0.67
+/- 10%
Non-GAAP Adjustments
A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales
0.4
B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and administrative and Research and development
6.4
C. Amortization related to intangible assets
0.3
D. Restructuring expenses
0.7
E. Net income tax effect of the above items
(0.7)
(1) GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 52.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, unannounced restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.
