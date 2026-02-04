First United Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") net income was $24.5 million for the year, or $3.77 per diluted share compared to $20.6 million, or $3.15 per diluted share for the same period of 2024. GAAP net income was $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $6.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income, exclusive of losses on contracted sale of a retail branch office, write-downs of other real estate owned ("OREO"), and net gains on sales of investments, was $25.8 million, or $3.97 per diluted share yielding record core earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025. Non-GAAP net income, exclusive of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets associated with branch closures, was $21.0 million, or $3.21 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $6.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $6.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. GAAP Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the year ended December 31, 2025, were 1.21% and 12.70%, respectively.

According to Carissa L. Rodeheaver, Executive Chairman of the Board, "2025 was a truly remarkable year for First United as we celebrated our 125th anniversary-an extraordinary milestone in our history. Throughout the year, we had the privilege of honoring the relationships we've built with our clients while highlighting our ongoing commitment to future generations through trust, innovation, and meaningful community impact. In addition to commemorating our legacy, we delivered a record year of core earnings, excluding a non-recurring markdown on a foreclosure property. Our performance was driven by a strong net interest margin, robust loan, deposit and trust production, and our continued disciplined approach to expense management. As we look to the future, I am pleased to recognize Jason B. Rush as First United's newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. We are confident that Jason will continue to advance our mission and uphold our uncommon commitment to exceptional service and comprehensive financial solutions for our clients and communities."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting increased loan yields and stable funding costs.

Strong loan production during the quarter, with $108.0 million in commercial loan originations and $25.3 million in residential mortgage originations, offset by unusually high payoffs in the commercial loan portfolio.

Provision expense was $0.7 million in the fourth quarter resulting from increased loan growth and increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, partially offset by improved qualitative factors.

Operating income, including net gains/(losses), for the fourth quarter decreased slightly by $0.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter increased by $1.9 million when compared to the linked quarter related to a write-down of $1.6 million on a legacy loan participation now residing in other real estate owned ("OREO").

A cash dividend of $0.26 per share was declared in the fourth quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.8 million, which was inclusive of a $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property and a $0.2 million, net of tax, contracted sale of a retail branch office compared to $6.9 million, which was inclusive of $0.1 million, net of tax, in net gains on sales of investment securities for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The write-down was attributable to a legacy participation loan, originated in 2013, that was taken into OREO several years ago. The property is serviced by another lender and, following the cancellation of a previous contract, the Company made the decision, alongside other participants, to entertain a new letter of intent and to mark the property based on the new fair value. Exclusive of these items, net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $7.2 million on a non-GAAP basis.



YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $24.5 $20.6 $5.8 $6.9 $6.2 Net Income, non-GAAP (millions) $25.8 $21.0 $7.2 $6.8 $6.2 Diluted earnings per share, GAAP $3.77 $3.15 $0.89 $1.07 $0.95 Diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP $3.97 $3.21 $1.11 $1.06 $0.95

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

On a GAAP basis, the $0.4 million decrease in quarterly net income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by increases in provision expense of $0.2 million and non-interest expense of $2.8 million, offset by a $2.3 million increase in net interest income, primarily attributable to disciplined loan and deposit pricing and repricing of adjustable-rate loans and a $0.2 million increase in non-interest income. Interest and fees on loans increased by $1.9 million primarily due to the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and new production booked at higher rates. Quarterly interest expense increased slightly by $0.1 million on a year-over-year basis despite strong growth in deposits. This minimal increase was a result of our strategic focus on reducing deposit costs along with the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as well as reduced interest expense of $0.3 million on long-term borrowings due to the repayment of a $25.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance at its maturity in September 2025. Other operating income increased by $0.2 million primarily driven by a $0.4 million increase in wealth management income offset by a $0.2 million increase in net losses on the contracted sale of a retail branch office. Other operating expenses increased by $2.8 million due to a $0.7 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses, a $0.3 million increase in equipment and occupancy expenses, a $0.2 million increase in professional services, and a $1.8 million increase in OREO expenses primarily driven by the $1.6 million fair value write-down discussed above. These increases were partially offset by reductions in investor relations and other miscellaneous expenses, such as miscellaneous loan fees and employee benefits expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Compared to the linked quarter, net income decreased by $1.2 million. Net interest income increased by $0.6 million due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.2 million, an increase in interest on Federal Funds sold of $0.2 million, and a decrease of interest expense on long-term borrowings of $0.2 million. Provision for credit losses increased by $0.2 million due to increased loan growth and an increase in unfunded loan commitment balances quarter over quarter. Other operating income decreased by $0.1 million as a result of increases in wealth management income of $0.2 million and debit card income of $0.2 million, offset by a $0.2 million loss on the contracted sale of a retail branch office in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease in other income of $0.1 million. Non-interest expense increased by $1.9 million when comparing the fourth quarter to the linked quarter and was driven by the $1.6 million write-down and related expenses of the OREO property discussed above, slight increases in occupancy, data processing, marketing and professional services, offset by decreased salaries and benefits. Income tax expense decreased by $0.4 million.

Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income increased by $3.9 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $8.1 million due to an $8.6 million increase in interest and fees on loans resulting from loans repricing at higher rates and new loan production booked at higher rates. Interest expense increased by only $0.7 million despite strong deposit growth, driven by a $1.7 million increase in interest on deposits related to the strong growth in existing balances and new deposit accounts, primarily our money market product, and the purchase of a $50.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2025. Interest expense on long-term borrowings increased by $0.4 million as a result of new borrowings late in the third quarter of 2024. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in short-term borrowing costs of $1.4 million resulting from the repayment of $40.0 million in Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") balances late in the third quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.2 million due primarily to strong credit quality, lower charge-offs, and lower loan growth in 2025 when compared to 2024. Other operating income increased by $0.7 million primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in wealth management income driven by strong production. Net gains were stable year over year, as a $0.2 million increase on gains from the sales of residential mortgages and investment securities was offset by a $0.2 million loss on the sale of a retail branch office. These increases were partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in other operating expenses that was attributable to increases of $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefits related to growth of our sales teams, $0.5 million in data processing expenses related to software agreements, $0.2 million in marketing expenses related to increased awareness of our 125th Anniversary, $0.5 million in professional services expenses from increased audit fees, and $1.9 million in net OREO expenses driven by the fair value write-down of $1.6 million as discussed above. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses as a result of accelerated depreciation expense related to the closure of four branches early in 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by an increase of $2.4 million in interest income due primarily to a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans that resulted from an increase of 26 basis points in the overall yield on the loan portfolio. This increase in yield was attributable to upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans and an increase in average balances of $57.3 million. Interest income on investment securities increased by $0.2 million due to an increase in average balances of $9.9 million and an increase in yield of 17 basis points. The increase in the investment portfolio resulted from management's strategic decision to reinvest cashflows in the higher rate environment to increase the yield on the portfolio. Interest income from Federal funds sold increased by $0.3 million due to an increase of $31.3 million in average balances, partially offset by a decrease of 30 basis points in average rates. Interest expense increased by $0.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense paid on deposits increased by $0.5 million related to a $107.3 million increase in average balances driven by growth in money market accounts and the purchase of a $50.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2025, partially offset by a decrease of 6 basis points on the rate paid. Interest paid on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.3 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a $25.0 million decrease in average balances related to the repayment of a $25.0 million FHLB advance at its maturity in the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 4 basis points on rates paid.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.6 million. This increase was driven by a $0.4 million increase in interest income as a result of an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.2 million, as average loan balances increased by $7.8 million and average yield increased by 1 basis point. Interest income from Federal funds sold increased by $0.2 million due to an increase of $17.1 million in average balances and an increase of 21 basis points in average rates. Cash balances increased during the quarter due to repayment of loans late in the year and loan closings that were anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025 but were delayed until the first quarter of 2026. Interest expense decreased by $0.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest expense paid on deposits was stable as a $38.1 million increase in average balances was partially offset by a decrease of 6 basis points on the rate paid. Interest paid on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to a $21.7 million decrease in average balances related to the repayment of a $25.0 million FHLB advance at its maturity late in the third quarter, partially offset by an increase of 8 basis points on rates paid.

Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024

Comparing the year ended December 31, 2025, to the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $8.1 million. Interest income increased by $8.8 million driven by an increase of $8.6 million on interest and fees on loans, as average loan balances increased by $68.8 million and the overall yield increased by 31 basis points in correlation with upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest income on the investment portfolio increased by $0.5 million as a result of reinvesting the cashflow back into the portfolio in an effort to increase the overall yield in the current rate environment. The overall yield on the investment portfolio increased 17 basis points. Interest expense increased by $0.7 million as a result of a $1.7 million increase in interest on deposits, as the average deposit balances increased by $90.0 million, driven by a $70.9 million increase in retail money market average balances and $30.9 million increase in average brokered time deposits, partially offset by decreases in average savings balances of $14.8 million. The overall rate paid on deposits decreased 3 basis points. Interest expense on short-term borrowings decreased by $1.4 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in 2024 and subsequent repayment of the balances due under that program late in the third quarter of 2024. Long-term borrowing costs increased by $0.4 million as a result of an increase of $21.6 million in FHLB average balances due to borrowings obtained in the third quarter of 2024 and subsequent repayment of a $25.0 million advance at its maturity in September 2025, partially offset by a decrease in rate paid of 60 basis points. The net interest margin was 3.67% and 3.38% for the years ending December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. Management continues to place a strong focus on margin management as we move into 2026. Higher cash levels at December 31, 2025, should allow us to repay outstanding debt and brokered deposits at their maturities. In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit was repaid at its maturity.

Non-Interest Income

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

Other operating income, including net gains, for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $0.2 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was driven by a $0.4 million increase in wealth management income, reflecting higher market valuations and expanded relationships with both new and existing clients. This was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in net losses related to the sale of a retail branch office due to the relocation to a more convenient site in Morgantown, WV, to better serve our customers.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, decreased by $0.1 million. A $0.2 million loss on the sale of the retail branch office was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025, and net gains on sales of investment securities decreased by $0.1 million due to a gain on sales of available-for-sale securities recognized in the third quarter of 2025. Wealth management income increased by $0.2 million and debit card income increased by $0.2 million due primarily to the receipt of an annual VISA cash incentive in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024

Other operating income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $0.7 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was attributable to a $0.7 million increase in wealth management income, driven by improving market conditions, increased annuity sales, and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Net gains were stable year over year, as a $0.2 million increase in gains from the sales of residential mortgages and investment securities was offset by a $0.2 million loss on the sale of a retail office. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the year ended December 31, 2025 to the same period of 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

Operating expenses increased by $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net OREO expenses increased by $1.8 million as a result of the $1.6 million fair value write-down discussed above and an additional expense of $0.2 million associated with the same OREO property in 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.6 million due to a $0.4 million increase in salary expense related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025 and increased staffing levels, as we enhanced our sales presence in Morgantown, WV, and a $0.1 million increase in incentive expense, partially offset by decreases in employee life and health insurance expense due to decreased claims. Additionally, occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $0.3 million and professional services increased by $0.2 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Compared to the linked quarter, operating expenses increased by $1.9 million. Net OREO expenses increased by $1.8 million related to the $1.6 million fair value write-down and an additional expense of $0.2 million associated with the same OREO property in the fourth quarter. Equipment and occupancy expense increased by $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 reduction in salaries and employee benefits due primarily to reduced incentive expense and reduced health insurance costs on account of decreased claims.

Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased by $3.8 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.3 million related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025, increased salary expense as a result of increased staffing levels as we enhanced our sales presence in Morgantown, WV, increases in incentives, and 401(k) expenses, offset by reduced life and health insurance costs related to reduced claims in 2025. Net OREO expenses increased by $2.0 million due to the previously mentioned fair value write-down and expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Data processing expenses increased by $0.5 million due primarily to increased software agreements, and professional services expenses increased by $0.5 million driven by increased audit fees. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense related to branch closures that were recognized in the first quarter of 2024.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 remained stable at 24.6% and 24.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $2.1 billion, representing a $114.4 million increase since December 31, 2024. During the year, the investment portfolio increased by $9.5 million as bonds were purchased to lock in yield in anticipation of potential declines in long-term rates. Gross loans increased by $40.9 million as new production during the year was mitigated by amortization and unusually high payoffs in the commercial portfolio. These payoffs were a result of sales of businesses of approximately $10.5 million and approximately $33.5 million related to refinancings and balance sheet restructurings. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, bank owned life insurance, pension assets, accrued trust income receivable, and accrued interest receivable, increased by $13.6 million.

Total liabilities at December 31, 2025 were $1.9 billion, representing a $90.1 million increase since December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $160.3 million when compared to December 31, 2024. Brokered time deposits increased by $50.0 million as new brokered time deposits were obtained in January 2025 to fund the repayment of the $50.0 million in overnight borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2024. In addition, savings and money market accounts increased by $70.2 million, retail time deposits increased by $7.8 million, and non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $26.3 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily our IntraFi Cash Service product, increased by $6.0 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposit accounts. Short-term borrowings decreased by $47.7 million due to the purchase of the brokered time deposit mentioned above, which was partially offset by increases in the overnight investment sweep product. Long-term borrowings decreased by $25.0 million due to the full repayment of a matured $25.0 million FHLB borrowing in September 2025.

Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2025 reflected a $40.9 million increase since December 31, 2024.

Loan Type (in millions) Change since September 30, 2025 Change since December 31, 2024 Commercial $10.6 $28.9 Residential Mortgages $15.6 $18.1 Consumer ($1.3) ($6.1) Gross Loans ($24.9) $40.9

Since December 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans increased by $44.4 million, acquisition and development loans decreased by $5.0 million as construction projects were completed and rolled into permanent financing, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $10.5 million, residential mortgage loans increased by $18.1 million, and consumer loans decreased by $6.1 million as production continued to be outpaced by amortization. Commercial growth was offset during 2025 by unusually high payoffs as a result of clients utilizing cash to repay or consolidate debt.

New commercial loan production for the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $108.0 million. Commercial production for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately $247.0 million, which compares to $189.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The commercial pipeline continued to be strong at December 31, 2025 at $61.0 million, and unfunded, commercial construction loans totaled approximately $46.5 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $79.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $25.3 million, most of which was comprised of in-house mortgages booked to our portfolio. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans at December 31, 2025 was $4.5 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $15.3 million at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits at December 31, 2025 increased by $160.3 million when compared to December 31, 2024.

Deposit Type (in millions) Change since September 30, 2025 Change since December 31, 2024 Non-Interest-Bearing $23.1 $26.3 Interest-Bearing Demand $6.8 $6.0 Savings and Money Market $28.2 $70.2 Time Deposits- Retail ($1.9) $7.8 Time Deposits- Brokered $0.0 $50.0 Total Deposits $56.2 $160.3

In January 2025, $50.0 million in brokered time deposits with an average interest rate of 4.24% were obtained to fund the repayment of $50.0 million in overnight borrowings that were outstanding on December 31, 2024. Savings and money market accounts increased by $70.2 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout 2025. Non-interest-bearing checking deposits increased by $26.3 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations of deposit balances of two commercial customers in the healthcare sector, and interest-bearing checking deposits increased by $6.0 million as we experienced seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances. Retail time deposits increased by $7.8 million since December 31, 2024. Subsequently in January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit was fully repaid at its maturity.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025 compared to $27.71 per share at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, there were 6,499,476 basic outstanding shares of common stock and 6,511,358 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at December 31, 2025 was primarily due to the undistributed net income of $18.3 million. The Board of Directors of the Corporation increased the quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share in the third quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $19.5 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $18.2 million at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to $0.5 million for both of the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025. Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 and $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decreased provision expense in 2025 was primarily related to charge-offs in our commercial and consumer loan portfolios during 2024, partially offset by growth in our loan portfolio and an increase of $18.7 million in unfunded loan commitments during 2025. Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2025. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding remained stable at 1.28% at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and 1.23% at December 31, 2024.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.07% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 0.16% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.33% and 0.50% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, due primarily to charge offs on one non-accrual commercial relationship. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.33% and 0.06% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This shift was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship previously charged off in 2016 as additional collateral was brought into OREO in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in net charge offs in consumer loans in 2025 was primarily driven by approximately $0.3 million in charge offs of demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00 % 0.02 % Acquisition & Development 0.33 % 0.06 % Commercial & Industrial (0.33 %) (0.50 %) Residential Mortgage 0.00 % 0.01 % Consumer (0.88 %) (1.76 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.07 %) (0.16 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $4.2 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-accrual balances at December 31, 2025 was due to principal paydowns and the charge-off of $0.6 million related to a non-accrual commercial and industrial relationship that was recorded during the second half of 2025.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.2 million and $0.7 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.5 million and $1.6 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more were 0.32% at both December 31, 2025 and 2024.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2025, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Results of Operations:















Interest income

$ 26,153

$ 23,725

$ 100,848

$ 91,993 Interest expense

8,166

8,025

32,735

32,015 Net interest income

17,987

15,700

68,113

59,978 Provision for credit losses

717

529

2,743

2,933 Other operating income

5,330

4,924

20,166

19,411 Net (losses)/gains

(97)

132

402

414 Other operating expense

14,869

12,081

53,405

49,640 Income before taxes

$ 7,634

$ 8,146

$ 32,533

$ 27,230 Income tax expense

1,857

1,960

8,018

6,661 Net income

$ 5,777

$ 6,186

$ 24,515

$ 20,569

















Per share data:















Basic net income per share

$ 0.89

$ 0.95

$ 3.78

$ 3.15 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.89

$ 0.95

$ 3.77

$ 3.15 Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 1.10

$ 0.95

$ 3.98

$ 3.21 Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 1.10

$ 0.95

$ 3.97

$ 3.21 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.96

$ 0.84 Book value

$ 31.33

$ 27.71







Diluted book value

$ 31.27

$ 27.65







Tangible book value per share

$ 29.56

$ 25.89







Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 29.50

$ 25.83

























Closing market value

$ 37.19

$ 33.71







Market Range:















High

$ 40.79

$ 36.17







Low

$ 33.63

$ 29.63

























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,499,476

6,471,096







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,511,358

6,485,119

























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End)















Return on average assets

1.21 %

1.06 %







Adjusted return on average assets

1.28 %

1.08 %







Return on average shareholders' equity

12.70 %

12.16 %







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

13.39 %

12.42 %







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $218 and $229

3.67 %

3.38 %







Net interest margin GAAP

3.66 %

3.36 %







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

58.19 %

61.31 %

























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses less write downs of OREO properties by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities, gains/(losses) on disposals or accelerated depreciation of fixed assets.

December 31,

December 31











2025

2024







Financial Condition at period end:















Assets

$ 2,087,453

$ 1,973,022







Earning assets

$ 1,807,780

$ 1,758,665







Gross loans

$ 1,521,704

$ 1,480,793







Commercial Real Estate

$ 570,808

$ 526,364







Acquisition and Development

$ 90,272

$ 95,314







Commercial and Industrial

$ 277,034

$ 287,534







Residential Mortgage

$ 536,912

$ 518,815







Consumer

$ 46,678

$ 52,766







Investment securities

$ 279,534

$ 269,991







Total deposits

$ 1,735,149

$ 1,574,829







Noninterest bearing

$ 453,036

$ 426,737







Interest bearing

$ 1,282,113

$ 1,148,092







Shareholders' equity

$ 203,634

$ 179,295











































Capital ratios:

































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.36 %

14.70 %







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.52 %

12.79 %







Tier 1 Leverage

12.21 %

11.88 %







Total risk based capital

16.61 %

15.92 %

























Asset quality:































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (99)

$ (362)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,192

$ 4,931







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

477

918

























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 4,669

$ 5,849

























Other real estate owned

$ 1,083

$ 3,062







Other repossessed assets

$ 2,802

$ 2,802







Modified loans

$ 1,209

$ 1,006

























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.28 %

1.23 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

464.46 %

368.49 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

227.61 %

155.13 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.39 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.22 %

0.30 %







Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.28 %

0.33 %







Non-performing assets to total assets

0.41 %

0.59 %









FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited

























December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Results of Operations:















Interest income

$ 26,153 $ 25,762 $ 24,871 $ 24,062 $ 23,725 $ 23,257 $ 21,898 Interest expense

8,166 8,359 8,164 8,046 8,025 8,029 8,086 Net interest income

17,987 17,403 16,707 16,016 15,700 15,228 13,812 Provision for credit losses

717 510 860 656 529 264 946 Other operating income

5,330 5,074 4,940 4,822 4,924 4,912 4,793 Net (losses)/gains

(97) 261 146 92 132 141 82 Other operating expense

14,869 12,986 12,974 12,576 12,081 12,314 12,881 Income before taxes

$ 7,634 $ 9,242 $ 7,959 $ 7,698 $ 8,146 $ 7,703 $ 4,860 Income tax expense

1,857 2,294 1,975 1,892 1,960 1,932 1,162 Net income

$ 5,777 $ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806 $ 6,186 $ 5,771 $ 3,698

















Per share data:















Basic net income per share

$ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 Adjusted basic net income (1)

$ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.62 Adjusted diluted net income (1)

$ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.62 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Book value

$ 31.33 $ 30.65 $ 29.43 $ 28.35 $ 27.71 $ 26.90 $ 24.89 Diluted book value

$ 31.27 $ 30.59 $ 29.38 $ 28.27 $ 27.65 $ 26.84 $ 24.86 Tangible book value per share

$ 29.56 $ 28.87 $ 27.64 $ 26.55 $ 25.89 $ 25.06 $ 23.08 Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 29.50 $ 28.82 $ 27.59 $ 26.47 $ 25.83 $ 25.01 $ 23.05

















Closing market value

$ 37.19 $ 36.77 $ 31.01 $ 30.02 $ 33.71 $ 29.84 $ 22.91 Market Range:















High

$ 40.79 $ 38.41 $ 32.09 $ 41.61 $ 36.17 $ 30.77 $ 23.85 Low

$ 33.63 $ 32.02 $ 25.90 $ 29.38 $ 29.63 $ 20.40 $ 21.21

















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,499,476 6,496,908 6,494,611 6,478,634 6,471,096 6,468,625 6,648,645 Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,511,358 6,508,790 6,506,493 6,497,454 6,485,119 6,482,648 6,657,239

















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)













Return on average assets

1.21 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 0.99 % 0.76 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.28 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.01 % 0.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity

12.70 % 13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 % 12.16 % 11.52 % 9.07 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

13.39 % 13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 % 12.42 % 11.78 % 10.11 % Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $218 and $229

3.67 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.56 % 3.38 % 3.34 % 3.12 % Net interest margin GAAP

3.66 % 3.63 % 3.60 % 3.55 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.10 % Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

58.19 % 58.73 % 59.66 % 59.95 % 61.31 % 62.46 % 65.71 %

















(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses less write downs of OREO properties by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities, gains/(losses) on disposals or accelerated depreciation of fixed assets. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, March 31,



2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Financial Condition at period end:















Assets

$ 2,087,453 $ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022 $ 1,916,126 $ 1,912,953 Earning assets

$ 1,807,780 $ 1,784,056 $ 1,789,747 $ 1,762,891 $ 1,758,665 $ 1,722,346 $ 1,695,962 Gross loans

$ 1,521,704 $ 1,496,762 $ 1,502,481 $ 1,479,869 $ 1,480,793 $ 1,447,883 $ 1,412,327 Commercial Real Estate

$ 570,808 $ 554,418 $ 550,717 $ 532,764 $ 526,364 $ 502,828 $ 492,819 Acquisition and Development

$ 90,272 $ 93,968 $ 98,937 $ 94,063 $ 95,314 $ 92,909 $ 83,424 Commercial and Industrial

$ 277,034 $ 279,079 $ 281,484 $ 282,370 $ 287,534 $ 277,994 $ 274,722 Residential Mortgage

$ 536,912 $ 521,317 $ 521,968 $ 520,072 $ 518,815 $ 519,168 $ 501,990 Consumer

$ 46,678 $ 47,980 $ 49,375 $ 50,600 $ 52,766 $ 54,984 $ 59,372 Investment securities

$ 279,534 $ 278,898 $ 279,541 $ 275,143 $ 269,991 $ 267,214 $ 278,716 Total deposits

$ 1,735,149 $ 1,678,902 $ 1,614,207 $ 1,623,574 $ 1,574,829 $ 1,540,395 $ 1,563,453 Noninterest bearing

$ 453,036 $ 429,986 $ 425,784 $ 422,415 $ 426,737 $ 419,437 $ 422,759 Interest bearing

$ 1,282,113 $ 1,248,916 $ 1,188,423 $ 1,201,159 $ 1,148,092 $ 1,120,958 $ 1,140,694 Shareholders' equity

$ 203,634 $ 199,099 $ 191,147 $ 183,694 $ 179,295 $ 173,979 $ 165,481

















Capital ratios:

































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.36 % 15.59 % 15.22 % 14.87 % 14.70 % 14.61 % 14.58 % Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 13.52 % 13.68 % 13.32 % 12.97 % 12.79 % 12.66 % 12.60 % Tier 1 Leverage

12.21 % 12.10 % 12.08 % 11.94 % 11.88 % 11.88 % 11.48 % Total risk based capital

16.61 % 16.84 % 16.47 % 16.10 % 15.92 % 15.83 % 15.83 %

















Asset quality:

































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter

$ (99) $ (435) $ (151) $ (360) $ (362) $ (109) $ (459) Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,192 $ 3,825 $ 3,813 $ 4,026 $ 4,931 $ 8,073 $ 16,007 Loans 90 days past due and accruing

477 801 535 233 918 538 120

















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 4,669 $ 4,626 $ 4,348 $ 4,259 $ 5,849 $ 8,611 $ 16,127

















Other real estate owned

$ 1,083 $ 2,718 $ 3,035 $ 3,062 $ 3,062 $ 2,860 $ 4,402 Other repossessed assets

$ 2,802 $ 3,043 $ 2,802 $ 2,802 $ 2,802 $ 42 $ 68 Modified loans

$ 1,209 $ 998 $ 1,198 $ 1,021 $ 1,006 $ 1,016 $ -

















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.28 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

464.46 % 499.06 % 499.45 % 458.69 % 368.49 % 223.09 % 112.34 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 227.61 % 183.78 % 186.98 % 182.43 % 155.13 % 157.00 % 87.59 % Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.59 % 1.14 % Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.84 % Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.28 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.56 % 1.13 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.41 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 1.07 %

Consolidated Statement of Condition









































(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024





















Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 129,830 $ 92,268 $ 77,313 $ 82,813 $ 77,020 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,782

2,907

1,800

1,618

1,307 Cash and cash equivalents

131,612

95,175

79,113

84,431

78,327 Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)

107,144

105,060

103,582

99,998

94,494 Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)

171,361

172,818

174,951

174,144

175,497 Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values

1,029

1,020

1,008

1,001

- Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

4,630

4,628

5,815

5,815

5,768 Loans held for sale

130

861

110

-

806 Loans

1,521,704

1,496,762

1,502,481

1,479,869

1,480,793 Unearned fees

(476)

(473)

(533)

(457)

(442) Allowance for credit losses

(19,470)

(19,089)

(19,044)

(18,467)

(18,170) Net loans

1,501,758

1,477,200

1,482,904

1,460,945

1,462,181 Premises and equipment, net

29,665

30,369

29,644

30,010

30,081 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,444

11,526

11,609

11,691

11,773 Bank owned life insurance

50,360

49,997

49,642

49,293

48,952 Deferred tax assets

8,730

8,228

9,151

10,021

9,989 Other real estate owned, net

1,083

2,718

3,035

3,062

3,062 Operating lease asset

1,015

984

1,058

1,131

1,204 Pension asset

20,798

21,382

18,537

16,064

17,824 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

46,694

42,008

37,312

32,147

33,064 Total Assets $ 2,087,453 $ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits $ 453,036 $ 429,986 $ 425,784 $ 422,415 $ 426,737 Interest bearing deposits

1,282,113

1,248,916

1,188,423

1,201,159

1,148,092 Total deposits

1,735,149

1,678,902

1,614,207

1,623,574

1,574,829 Short-term borrowings

17,661

20,207

50,954

20,342

65,409 Long-term borrowings

95,929

95,929

120,929

120,929

120,929 Operating lease liability

1,180

1,152

1,231

1,308

1,384 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

1,218

982

995

863

863 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

30,992

26,014

26,579

27,617

28,889 Dividends payable

1,690

1,689

1,429

1,426

1,424 Total Liabilities

1,883,819

1,824,875

1,816,324

1,796,059

1,793,727 Shareholders' Equity:



















Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025; 6,496,908 at September 30, 2025; 6,494,611 shares at June 30, 2025; 6,478,634 at March 31, 2025; and 6,471,096 at December 31, 2024

65

65

65

65

65 Surplus

21,551

21,290

21,121

20,606

20,476 Retained earnings

207,284

203,197

197,938

193,382

189,002 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,266)

(25,453)

(27,977)

(30,359)

(30,248) Total Shareholders' Equity

203,634

199,099

191,147

183,694

179,295 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,087,453 $ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022

Historical Income Statement





2025

2024

Year to date Q4 Q3 Q2

Q1

Year to Date

Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands











(Unaudited) Interest income







































Interest and fees on loans $ 90,328 $ 23,219 $ 23,060 $ 22,294 $ 21,755 $ 81,756 $ 21,299 $ 21,018 $ 20,221 $ 19,218 Interest on investment securities







































Taxable

7,210

1,845

1,826

1,776

1,763

6,760

1,672

1,647

1,697

1,744 Exempt from federal income tax

218

59

57

57

45

209

47

56

53

53 Total investment income

7,428

1,904

1,883

1,833

1,808

6,969

1,719

1,703

1,750

1,797 Other

3,092

1,030

819

744

499

3,268

707

536

1,142

883 Total interest income

100,848

26,153

25,762

24,871

24,062

91,993

23,725

23,257

23,113

21,898 Interest expense







































Interest on deposits

27,524

7,044

7,009

6,788

6,683

25,828

6,585

6,579

6,398

6,266 Interest on short-term borrowings

75

17

17

21

20

1,477

40

467

509

461 Interest on long-term borrowings

5,136

1,105

1,333

1,355

1,343

4,710

1,400

983

968

1,359 Total interest expense

32,735

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046

32,015

8,025

8,029

7,875

8,086 Net interest income

68,113

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016

59,978

15,700

15,228

15,238

13,812 Credit loss expense/(credit)







































Loans

2,345

480

480

728

657

2,929

522

195

1,251

961 Debt securities held to maturity

43

-

43

-

-

14

-

14

-

- Off balance sheet credit exposures

355

237

(13)

132

(1)

(10)

7

55

(57)

(15) Provision for credit losses

2,743

717

510

860

656

2,933

529

264

1,194

946 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

65,370

17,270

16,893

15,847

15,360

57,045

15,171

14,964

14,044

12,866 Other operating income







































Net gains on investments, available for sale

97

-

97

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

533

132

163

146

92

414

132

141

59

82 (Losses)/gains on disposal of fixed assets

(228)

(229)

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Net gains/(losses)

402

(97)

261

146

92

414

132

141

59

82 Other Income







































Service charges on deposit accounts

2,255

568

563

577

547

2,220

553

555

556

556 Other service charges

845

207

218

214

206

887

211

236

225

215 Trust department

9,824

2,667

2,448

2,386

2,323

9,094

2,323

2,328

2,255

2,188 Debit card income

4,057

1,173

980

983

921

4,065

1,134

1,000

999

932 Bank owned life insurance

1,408

364

355

348

341

1,345

345

340

334

326 Brokerage commissions

1,445

308

346

370

421

1,449

295

297

362

495 Other

332

43

164

62

63

351

63

156

51

81 Total other income

20,166

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822

19,411

4,924

4,912

4,782

4,793 Total other operating income

20,568

5,233

5,335

5,086

4,914

19,825

5,056

5,053

4,841

4,875 Other operating expenses







































Salaries and employee benefits

29,347

7,108

7,589

7,319

7,331

28,029

6,456

7,160

7,256

7,157 FDIC premiums

1,051

273

266

267

245

1,070

260

256

285

269 Equipment

2,217

559

515

565

578

2,675

490

627

635

923 Occupancy

2,860

817

679

675

689

2,878

563

709

652

954 Data processing

6,243

1,623

1,517

1,600

1,503

5,761

1,688

1,333

1,422

1,318 Marketing

904

288

182

196

238

674

205

151

184

134 Professional services

2,449

745

639

589

476

1,948

536

477

449

486 Contract labor

634

178

127

166

163

597

181

149

84

183 Telephone

380

97

89

96

98

408

99

97

103

109 Other real estate owned

2,235

1,866

69

208

92

271

47

124

14

86 Investor relations

306

55

57

132

62

293

65

84

91

53 Contributions

344

120

90

78

56

234

53

65

66

50 Other

4,435

1,140

1,167

1,083

1,045

4,802

1,438

1,082

1,123

1,159 Total other operating expenses

53,405

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576

49,640

12,081

12,314

12,364

12,881 Income before income tax expense

32,533

7,634

9,242

7,959

7,698

27,230

8,146

7,703

6,521

4,860 Provision for income tax expense

8,018

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892

6,661

1,960

1,932

1,607

1,162 Net Income $ 24,515 $ 5,777 $ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806 $ 20,569 $ 6,186 $ 5,771 $ 4,914 $ 3,698 Basic net income per common share $ 3.78 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 3.15 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 Diluted net income per common share $ 3.77 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 3.15 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,490

6,499

6,496

6,489

6,474

6,527

6,470

6,468

6,527

6,642 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,504

6,510

6,508

6,506

6,490

6,540

6,484

6,482

6,537

6,655 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.84 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non- GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude net gains on sale of investment securities, losses on disposal of fixed assets and write-downs of other real estate owned ("OREO") in 2025 and accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures in 2024.



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 5,777

$ 6,186

$ 24,515

$ 20,569 Adjustments:























Loss on write-down of OREO property



1,635



-



1,635



- Loss on disposal of fixed assets



228



-



228



- Net gains on sale of investment securities



-



-



(97)



- Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



-



-



562 Income tax effect of adjustments



(459)



-



(435)



(137) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 7,181

$ 6,186

$ 25,846

$ 20,994

























Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 0.89

$ 0.95

$ 3.77

$ 3.15 Adjustments:























Loss on write-down of OREO property



0.25



-



0.25



- Loss on disposal of fixed assets



0.03



-



0.03



- Net gains on sale of investment securities



-



-



(0.01)



- Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



-



-



0.08 Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.07)



-



(0.07)



(0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.10

$ 0.95

$ 3.97

$ 3.21























































As of or for the three months ended

As of or for the twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Per Share Data























Basic net income per share - as reported

$ 0.89

$ 0.95

$ 3.78

$ 3.15 Basic net income per share - non-GAAP

$ 1.10

$ 0.95

$ 3.98

$ 3.21 Diluted net income per share - as reported

$ 0.89

$ 0.95

$ 3.77

$ 3.15 Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP

$ 1.10

$ 0.95

$ 3.97

$ 3.21 Basic book value per share

$ 31.33

$ 27.71











Diluted book value per share

$ 31.27

$ 27.65











































As of or for the twelve months ended











Significant Ratios:





















December 31,

















2025

2024











Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.21 %



1.06 %











Adjustments:























Loss on write-down of OREO property



0.08 %



-











Loss on disposal of fixed assets



0.02 %



-











Net gains on sale of investment securities



(0.01 %)



-











Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



0.03 %











Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.02 %)



(0.01 %)











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.28 %



1.08 %





































Return on Average Equity - as reported



12.70 %



12.16 %











Adjustments:























Loss on write-down of OREO property



0.85 %



-











Loss on disposal of fixed assets



0.12 %



-











Net gains on sale of investment securities



(0.05 %)



-











Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



0.34 %











Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.23 %)



(0.08 %)











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



13.39 %



12.42 %

















Three Months Ended





December 31,





2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,509,632



23,230

6.10 % $ 1,452,332

$ 21,313

5.84 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



284,976



1,845

2.57 %

275,785



1,672

2.41 % Non taxable



7,506



106

5.60 %

6,758



86

5.06 % Total



292,482



1,951

2.65 %

282,543



1,758

2.48 % Federal funds sold



87,819



913

4.12 %

56,552



628

4.42 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



13,163



24

0.72 %

3,138



16

2.03 % Other interest earning assets



4,629



93

7.97 %

5,767



63

4.35 % Total earning assets



1,907,725



26,211

5.45 %

1,800,332



23,778

5.25 % Allowance for credit losses



(19,388)













(18,199)











Non-earning assets



182,613













162,438











Total Assets

$ 2,070,950











$ 1,944,571











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 387,148

$ 1,673

1.71 % $ 388,451

$ 1,747

1.79 % Interest-bearing money markets- retail



509,895



3,736

2.91 %

446,230



3,721

3.32 % Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



58



1

6.84 %

110



1

3.62 % Savings deposits



158,859



41

0.10 %

172,342



45

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



151,860



1,057

2.76 %

143,424



1,071

2.97 % Time deposits - brokered



50,000



536

4.25 %

-



-

- % Total deposits



1,257,820



7,044

2.22 %

1,150,557



6,585

2.28 % Short-term borrowings



19,036



17

0.35 %

12,797



40

1.24 % Long-term borrowings



95,929



1,105

4.57 %

120,928



1,400

4.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,372,785



8,166

2.36 %

1,284,282



8,025

2.49 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



461,214













449,878











Other liabilities



33,213













33,904











Shareholders' Equity



203,738













176,507











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,070,950











$ 1,944,571











Net interest income and spread







$ 18,045

3.09 %





$ 15,753

2.76 % Net interest margin













3.75 %











3.48 %





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,496,125

$ 90,374

6.04 % $ 1,427,351

$ 81,819

5.73 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



284,659



7,210

2.53 %

285,661



6,760

2.37 % Non taxable



7,246



390

5.38 %

7,538



375

4.97 % Total



291,905



7,600

2.60 %

293,199



7,135

2.43 % Federal funds sold



62,744



2,623

4.18 %

55,117



2,874

5.21 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



6,152



89

1.45 %

2,009



91

4.53 % Other interest earning assets



5,467



380

6.95 %

4,565



303

6.64 % Total earning assets



1,862,393



101,066

5.43 %

1,782,241



92,222

5.17 % Allowance for loan losses



(18,963)













(18,064)











Non-earning assets



178,572













182,548











Total Assets

$ 2,022,002











$ 1,946,725











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 370,516

$ 6,355

1.72 % $ 368,725



6,288

1.71 % Interest-bearing money markets- retail



484,238



14,694

3.03 %

413,353



14,287

3.46 % Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



281



7

2.49 %

55



3

5.45 % Savings deposits



165,625



172

0.10 %

180,393



183

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



148,214



4,299

2.90 %

147,193



4,226

2.87 % Time deposits - brokered



46,558



1,997

4.29 %

15,697



841

5.36 % Total deposits



1,215,432



27,524

2.26 %

1,125,416



25,828

2.29 % Short-term borrowings



20,810



75

0.36 %

58,444



1,477

2.53 % Long-term borrowings



113,806



5,136

4.51 %

92,213



4,710

5.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,350,048



32,735

2.42 %

1,276,073



32,015

2.51 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



447,553













468,137











Other liabilities



31,400













33,326











Shareholders' Equity



193,001













169,189











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,022,002











$ 1,946,725











Net interest income and spread







$ 68,331

3.01 %





$ 60,207

2.66 % Net interest margin













3.67 %











3.38 %

SOURCE First United Corporation