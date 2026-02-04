First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.: First Industrial Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

2025 NAREIT FFO/Share Growth of 11.7%

32% Cash Rental Rate Increase on Leases Commencing in 2025; 37% Increase Excluding 1.3 MSF Fixed-Rate Renewal

35% Cash Rental Rate Increase on Leases Signed To Date Commencing in 2026

Cash Same Store NOI Growth of 7.1% for the Full Year 2025

Increased First Quarter 2026 Dividend to $0.50 Per Share, a 12.4% Increase

Acquired the Last Remaining Building from Our Camelback 303 JV in Phoenix in the Fourth Quarter; 968,000 SF, 100% Leased, $125 Million Purchase Price

Started Two Developments in 1Q26 To Date Totaling 305,000 SF in Miami and Dallas, Estimated Investment of $70 Million

Signed 447,000 SF of New Leases for Development Projects in the Fourth Quarter; 231,000 SF Signed Subsequent to the Third Quarter Earnings Call

Closed $425 Million and $375 Million Unsecured Term Loans in 1Q26

2026 NAREIT FFO Guidance Initiated at a Range of $3.09 to $3.19 Per Share/Unit, Representing Approximately 6% Growth at the Midpoint

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of logistics real estate, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. First Industrial's diluted net income available to common stockholders per share (EPS) was $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 a year ago. Full year 2025 EPS was $1.87, compared to $2.17 in 2024.

First Industrial's fourth quarter funds from operations (FFO) was $0.77 per share/unit on a diluted basis, compared to $0.71 per share/unit a year ago. Full year 2025 FFO was $2.96 per share/unit on a diluted basis, compared to $2.65 in 2024, a growth rate of 11.7%.

"Despite a volatile leasing market in 2025 impacted by the evolving tariff policies and other uncertainties, our First Industrial team maintained its keen focus on delivering strong growth in FFO, cash rental rates and cash same store NOI," said Peter E. Baccile, First Industrial's president and chief executive officer. "On the strength of the performance of our platform and our outlook, we increased our dividend rate by 12.4%."

Portfolio Performance

In service occupancy was 94.4% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 94.0% at the end of the third quarter of 2025, and 96.2% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter, cash rental rates on commenced new and renewal leasing increased 35%. For the full year, cash rental rates increased 32%. Excluding the 1.3 million square-foot fixed-rate renewal, the cash rental rates increased 37% for the full year.

The Company has achieved a cash rental rate increase of approximately 35% on leases signed to date commencing in 2026 reflecting 45% of 2026 expirations by square footage.

In the fourth quarter, cash basis same store net operating income before termination fees ("SS NOI") increased 3.7%. For the full year, SS NOI increased 7.1%, primarily reflecting increases in rental rates on new and renewal leasing and contractual rent escalations, partially offset by lower average occupancy. SS NOI excludes $4.5 million of income related to the third quarter 2024 accelerated recognition of a tenant improvement reimbursement.

Development Leasing Highlights

During the fourth quarter, the Company:

Leased the remaining 212,000 square feet of its 425,000 square-foot First Liberty Logistics Center in Houston; commenced in the fourth quarter.

Leased 19,000 square feet of its 107,000 square-foot First Loop Logistics Park Building 4 in Orlando; expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Leased 100% of its 159,000 square-foot First Harley Knox Logistics Center in the Inland Empire; commenced in the fourth quarter.

Leased 57,000 square feet of its 136,000 square-foot First Park Miami Building 12 in South Florida; commenced in the fourth quarter.

Investment and Disposition Highlights

During the fourth quarter, the Company:

Acquired a 100% leased 968,000 square-foot building from its Camelback 303 joint venture in Phoenix for $125 million. Purchase price reflects a reduction related to First Industrial's share of its gain, promote and fees.

Acquired a 117,000 square-foot building in Baltimore for $31 million.

Sold three buildings in Detroit - 146,000 square feet; $15 million.

Sold 71 acres from its Camelback 303 joint venture for gross sales proceeds of $58 million. First Industrial's interest in the joint venture was 43%.

For the full year 2025, the Company:

Acquired three 100% leased buildings totaling 1.8 million square feet from its Camelback 303 joint venture in Phoenix for $245 million. Purchase price reflects a reduction related to First Industrial's share of its gain, promote and fees.

Acquired a 117,000 square-foot building in Baltimore for $31 million.

Acquired a 61-acre land site in Philadelphia for $16 million for a two-phase project developable to 837,000 square feet.

Acquired an income-producing land site in Northern California for $11 million.

Sold seven buildings comprised of 325,000 square feet and one land site for a total of $42 million.

In the first quarter to date of 2026, the Company:

Commenced development of two projects totaling 305,000 square feet with an estimated total investment of $70 million comprised of: First Park Miami Building 4 in South Florida - 220,000 square feet; $57 million estimated investment. First Arlington Commerce Center III in Dallas - 84,000 square feet; $13 million estimated investment.



Capital Markets Highlights

In the first quarter to date of 2026, the Company:

Closed an unsecured term loan that refinanced its $425 million unsecured term loan previously scheduled to mature on October 18, 2027. The new term loan matures on January 22, 2030 and has a one-year extension option. The agreement provides for interest-only payments currently at an interest rate of SOFR plus 85 basis points based on the Company's current credit ratings. The previous 10 basis point SOFR adjustment was eliminated from this loan.

Closed an unsecured term loan that refinanced its $300 million unsecured term loan previously scheduled to mature on August 12, 2026 and expanded its size to $375 million. The new term loan matures on January 22, 2029 and has two one-year extension options. The agreement provides for interest-only payments currently at an interest rate of SOFR plus 85 basis points based on the Company's current credit ratings. The previous 10 basis point SOFR adjustment was eliminated from this loan.

In conjunction with these refinancings, the Company also amended its $200 million unsecured term loan to, among other things, eliminate the 10 basis point SOFR adjustment.

Common Stock Dividend Increase

Our board of directors declared a common dividend of $0.50 per share/unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 payable on April 20, 2026 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2026. The new dividend rate represents a 12.4% increase from the prior rate of $0.445 per share/unit.

Outlook for 2026

"Leasing traffic at our key availabilities remains good and the overall fundamental picture continues to improve, with completions and new starts measured. Our portfolio continues to perform well, reflected in our progress on 2026 expirations and 35% growth on cash rental rates for new and renewal lease signings thus far," said Mr. Baccile. "Within our operating portfolio and development investments, we have built-in opportunity to drive incremental cash flow and value for shareholders."





Low End of

High End of



Guidance for 2026

Guidance for 2026



(Per share/unit)

(Per share/unit) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders and Unitholders

$ 1.58

$ 1.68 Add: Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

1.51

1.51









NAREIT Funds From Operations

$ 3.09

$ 3.19

The following assumptions were used for guidance:

Average quarter-end in service occupancy of 94.0% to 95.0%.

SS NOI growth on a cash basis before termination fees of 5.0% to 6.0%. This range assumes 2026 bad debt expense of $1.0 million.

Includes the incremental costs expected in 2026 related to the Company's completed and under construction developments as of December 31, 2025 and the aforementioned first quarter 2026 starts to date comprised of First Park Miami Building 4 and First Arlington Commerce Center III. In total, the Company expects to capitalize $0.08 per share of interest in 2026.

General and administrative expense of $42.0 million to $43.0 million.

Guidance does not include the impact of any future investments, property sales, debt repurchases prior to maturity, debt issuances, or equity issuances post the date of this press release.

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share/Unit data)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Statements of Operations and Other Data:















Total Revenues

$ 188,409

$ 175,588

$ 727,076

$ 669,641

















Property Expenses

(51,530)

(47,872)

(191,480)

(182,821) General and Administrative

(9,062)

(10,303)

(41,945)

(40,935) Joint Venture Development Services Expense

(105)

(524)

(629)

(1,529) Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

(157)

(177)

(634)

(732) Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

(48,450)

(43,380)

(184,682)

(171,207) Total Expenses

(109,304)

(102,256)

(419,370)

(397,224) Gain on Sale of Real Estate

9,402

18,169

26,905

111,970 Interest Expense

(21,964)

(20,114)

(84,886)

(82,973) Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

(1,349)

(911)

(5,033)

(3,646) Income from Operations Before Equity in Income of Joint Venture and Income Tax Provision

$ 65,194

$ 70,476

$ 244,692

$ 297,768 Equity in Income of Joint Venture

30,869

1,134

34,669

4,295 Income Tax Provision

(9,111)

(1,169)

(15,282)

(6,075) Net Income

$ 86,952

$ 70,441

$ 264,079

$ 295,988 Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

(8,103)

(2,020)

(16,636)

(8,434) Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 78,849

$ 68,421

$ 247,443

$ 287,554 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES TO FFO (c) AND AFFO (c)















Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 78,849

$ 68,421

$ 247,443

$ 287,554 Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

48,450

43,380

184,682

171,207 Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate in the Joint Venture (a)

432

1,050

2,614

2,758 Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

8,103

2,020

16,636

8,434 Gain on Sale of Real Estate

(9,402)

(18,169)

(26,905)

(111,970) Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)

(30,441)

(1,414)

(34,184)

(1,756) Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interest (a)

(103)

(93)

(372)

(636) Income Tax Provision - Excluded from FFO (b)

8,501

710

13,909

4,542 Funds From Operations ("FFO") (NAREIT) (c)

$ 104,389

$ 95,905

$ 403,823

$ 360,133 Amortization of Equity Based Compensation

2,004

3,522

20,297

20,085 Amortization of Debt Discounts and Hedge Costs

263

105

816

417 Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

1,349

911

5,033

3,646 Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

157

177

634

732 Non-incremental Building Improvements

(8,813)

(8,506)

(22,042)

(19,833) Non-incremental Leasing Costs

(15,060)

(9,085)

(34,640)

(32,228) Capitalized Interest

(3,411)

(1,956)

(12,785)

(8,283) Capitalized Overhead

(1,520)

(1,386)

(8,012)

(7,547) Straight-Line Rent, Amortization of Above (Below) Market Leases and Lease Inducements

(5,742)

(9,034)

(19,654)

(22,628) Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") (c)

$ 73,616

$ 70,653

$ 333,470

$ 294,494



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES TO

ADJUSTED EBITDA (c) AND NOI (c)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 78,849

$ 68,421

$ 247,443

$ 287,554 Interest Expense

21,964

20,114

84,886

82,973 Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

48,450

43,380

184,682

171,207 Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate in the Joint Venture (a)

432

1,050

2,614

2,758 Income Tax Provision - Allocable to FFO (b)

610

459

1,373

1,533 Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

8,103

2,020

16,636

8,434 Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interest (a)

(103)

(93)

(372)

(636) Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

1,349

911

5,033

3,646 Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

157

177

634

732 Gain on Sale of Real Estate

(9,402)

(18,169)

(26,905)

(111,970) Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)

(30,441)

(1,414)

(34,184)

(1,756) Income Tax Provision - Excluded from FFO (b)

8,501

710

13,909

4,542 Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$ 128,469

$ 117,566

$ 495,749

$ 449,017 General and Administrative

9,062

10,303

41,945

40,935 Equity in FFO from Joint Venture, Net of Noncontrolling Interest (a)

(757)

(677)

(2,727)

(4,661) Net Operating Income ("NOI") (c)

$ 136,774

$ 127,192

$ 534,967

$ 485,291 Non-Same Store NOI

(11,685)

(4,999)

(36,462)

(17,218) Same Store NOI Before Same Store Adjustments (c)

$ 125,089

$ 122,193

$ 498,505

$ 468,073 Straight-line Rent

(1,413)

(2,867)

(8,080)

(9,102) Above (Below) Market Lease Amortization

(512)

(686)

(2,117)

(3,038) Lease Termination Fees

(531)

(418)

(685)

(589) Same Store NOI (Cash Basis without Termination Fees) (c)

$ 122,633

$ 118,222

$ 487,623

$ 455,344

















Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Basic

135,481

135,105

135,466

135,092 Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic

132,487

132,377

132,446

132,369

















Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Diluted

136,232

135,531

136,038

135,426 Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted

132,580

132,436

132,514

132,416

















Per Share/Unit Data:















Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities

$ 78,849

$ 68,421

$ 247,443

$ 287,554 Less: Allocation to Participating Securities

(41)

(49)

(146)

(211) Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$ 78,808

$ 68,372

$ 247,297

$ 287,343

















Basic and Diluted Per Share

$ 0.59

$ 0.52

$ 1.87

$ 2.17

















FFO (NAREIT) (c)

$ 104,389

$ 95,905

$ 403,823

$ 360,133 Less: Allocation to Participating Securities

(146)

(185)

(581)

(700) FFO (NAREIT) Allocable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders

$ 104,243

$ 95,720

$ 403,242

$ 359,433

















Basic Per Share/Unit

$ 0.77

$ 0.71

$ 2.98

$ 2.66 Diluted Per Share/Unit

$ 0.77

$ 0.71

$ 2.96

$ 2.65

















Common Dividends/Distributions Per Share/Unit

$ 0.445

$ 0.370

$ 1.780

$ 1.480

Balance Sheet Data (end of period):

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Gross Real Estate Investment

$ 6,367,678

$ 5,846,392 Total Assets

5,688,081

5,261,426 Debt

2,553,396

2,209,303 Total Liabilities

2,929,151

2,515,398 Total Equity

2,758,930

2,746,028







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024 (a) Equity in Income of Joint Venture

















Equity in Income of Joint Venture per GAAP Statements of Operations

$ 30,869

$ 1,134

$ 34,669

$ 4,295

Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture

(30,441)

(1,414)

(34,184)

(1,756)

Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate in the Joint Venture

432

1,050

2,614

2,758

Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interest

(103)

(93)

(372)

(636)

Equity in FFO from Joint Venture, Net of Noncontrolling Interest

$ 757

$ 677

$ 2,727

$ 4,661



















(b) Income Tax Provision

















Income Tax Provision per GAAP Statements of Operations

$ (9,111)

$ (1,169)

$ (15,282)

$ (6,075)

Income Tax Provision - Excluded from FFO

8,501

710

13,909

4,542

Income Tax Provision - Allocable to FFO

$ (610)

$ (459)

$ (1,373)

$ (1,533)

(c) Investors and analysts in the real estate industry commonly use funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") as supplemental performance measures. While we consider net income, as defined by GAAP, the most appropriate measure of our financial performance, we acknowledge the relevance and widespread use of these supplemental performance measures for evaluating performance and financial position in the real estate industry. FFO principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets to account for the inherent assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions. NOI provides a measure of rental operations, and does not factor in depreciation and amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA further evaluates the ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and meet other cash obligations. AFFO provides a tool to further evaluate the ability to fund dividends, adjusting for additional factors such as straight-line rent and certain capital expenditures.

These supplemental performance measures are commonly used in various financial analyses including ratio calculations, pricing multiples/yields and returns and valuation metrics used to measure financial position, performance and value. We calculate our supplemental measures as follows:

FFO is calculated as net income available to common stockholders, unitholders and participating securities, plus depreciation and other amortization of real estate, plus impairment of real estate, minus gain (or plus loss) on sale of real estate, adjusted for any associated income tax provisions or benefits. Similar adjustments are made for our share of net income from an unconsolidated joint venture. This calculation methodology is in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO.

NOI is calculated as total property revenues minus property expenses such as real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, property management, utilities, insurance and other expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as NOI plus equity in FFO from our investment in joint venture (net of noncontrolling interest) and minus general and administrative expenses.

AFFO is calculated as adjusted EBITDA minus interest expense, capitalized interest and overhead, plus amortization of debt discounts and hedge costs, minus straight-line rent, amortization of above (below) market leases, lease inducements and provision for income taxes allocable to FFO or plus income tax benefit allocable to FFO, plus amortization of equity based compensation and minus non-incremental capital expenditures. Non-incremental capital expenditures refer to building improvements and leasing costs required to maintain current revenues plus tenant improvements amortized back to the tenant over the lease term. Excluded are first generation leasing costs, capital expenditures underwritten at acquisition and development/redevelopment costs.

FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available for debt repayment or dividend payments. They should not be considered substitutes of GAAP measures such as net income, cash flows or liquidity measures. Furthermore, the methodologies used to calculate these measures may vary across real estate companies, limiting comparability.

We consider cash basis same store NOI ("SS NOI") to be a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. We believe SS NOI enhances the comparability of a company's real estate portfolio to that of other real estate companies. Same store properties are properties that were owned and placed in service prior to January 1, 2024 and held as an in service property through the end of the current reporting period including certain income-producing land parcels, and developments and redevelopments that were placed in service prior to January 1, 2024 (the "Same Store Pool"). Properties acquired with occupancy of at least 75% at acquisition are placed in service, unless we anticipate tenant move-outs within two years of ownership would reduce occupancy below 75%, in which case such properties are placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or twelve months after tenant move out. Properties acquired with less than 75% occupancy are placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or one year following acquisition. Developments, redevelopments and acquired income-producing land parcels for which our ultimate intent is to redevelop or develop are placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or one year after construction completion.

We define SS NOI as NOI, less NOI from properties not in the Same Store Pool, and further adjusted to exclude the impact of straight-line rent, the amortization of above (below) market rent and the impact of lease termination fees. These items are excluded because we believe excluding them provides a more meaningful reflection of cash-basis rental growth and allows for a more consistent year-over-year analysis of property-level performance. SS NOI does not reflect general and administrative expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit and expense, gains and losses on the sale of real estate, equity in income or loss from joint venture, joint venture fees, joint venture development services expense, capital expenditures and leasing costs. SS NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, nor should it be used as a substitute in evaluating our liquidity or overall operating performance. Additionally, our method for calculating SS NOI may differ from those used by other real estate companies, limiting comparability.

Same store revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 exclude $4,455 related to accelerated recognition of a tenant improvement reimbursement associated with a tenant in Central Pennsylvania.

