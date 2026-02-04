Anzeige
WKN: A0MQV8 | ISIN: US2473617023 | Ticker-Symbol: OYC
Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2026, and will be paid on March 19, 2026.

About Delta

No one better connects the world

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,500 daily Delta and Delta Connection flights to more than 300 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 200 million customers in 2025 - safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation - and was recognized by J.D. Power in 2025 for being No. 1 in Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline was also recognized as North America's most on-time airline in 2025 by Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine, enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

