Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBN6 | ISIN: US00090Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: 541
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 07:33
6,900 Euro
+4,55 % +0,300
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8507,00008:37
6,8507,00008:02
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 00:15 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Ciena Set to Join S&P 500; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P MidCap 400; ADT and OneSpaWorld Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) will replace Dayforce Inc. (NYSE: DAY) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: ARWR) will replace Ciena in the S&P MidCap 400, and ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will replace Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 9. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired Dayforce in a deal that closed today.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. (NASD: OSW) will replace Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 10. Sanofi is acquiring Dynavax Technologies in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Feb 9, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Ciena

CIEN

Information Technology

Feb 9, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Dayforce

DAY

Industrials

Feb 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

Health Care

Feb 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Ciena

CIEN

Information Technology

Feb 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ADT

ADT

Consumer Discretionary

Feb 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

Health Care

Feb 10, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

OneSpaWorld Holdings

OSW

Consumer Discretionary

Feb 10, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Dynavax Technologies

DVAX

Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.