ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2025

TAIPEI, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1 ]net revenues of NT$177,915 million for 4Q25, up by 9.6% year-over-year and up by 5.5% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$14,713 million, up from NT$9,312 million in 4Q24 and up from NT$10,870 million in 3Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.37 (or US$0.219 per ADS), compared to NT$2.15 for 4Q24 and NT$2.50 for 3Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.24 (or US$0.210 per ADS), compared to NT$2.07 for 4Q24 and NT$2.41 for 3Q25.

For the full year of 2025, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$645,388 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$40,658 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2025 were NT$9.37 (or US$0.601 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2025 were NT$8.89 (or US$0.571 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q25 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 49%, 12%, 38%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$143,179 million for the quarter, up from NT$139,692 million in 3Q25. - Raw material cost totaled NT$85,490 million for the quarter, representing 48% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$19,611 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$16,525 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 2.4 percentage points to 19.5% in 4Q25 from 17.1% in 3Q25.

Operating margin was 9.9% in 4Q25, compared to 7.8% in 3Q25.

Non-operating items: - Net interest expense was NT$1,712 million. - Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$1,384 million. - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$257 million. - Other net non-operating income was NT$641 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.



Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$570 million.

Income before tax was NT$18,260 million in 4Q25, compared to NT$13,976 million in 3Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,248 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,615 million in 3Q25.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$14,713 million in 4Q25, compared to NT$9,312 million in 4Q24 and NT$10,870 million in 3Q25.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,447,029,782, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q25. Our 4Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$3.37 (or US$0.219 per ADS) were based on 4,360,886,216 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q25. Our 4Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.24 (or US$0.210 per ADS) were based on 4,462,335,188 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q25.

4Q25 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$109,707 million for the quarter, up by 24.2% year-over-year and up by 9.4% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$80,883 million for the quarter, up by 19.4% year-over-year and up by 4.2% sequentially. - Raw material cost totaled NT$31,146 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$16,050 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,075 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 3.7 percentage points to 26.3% in 4Q25 from 22.6% in 3Q25.

Operating margin was 14.7% in 4Q25, compared to 10.8% in 3Q25.

4Q25 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$68,991 million, down by 7.9% year-over-year and relatively stable sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$62,752 million, down by 8.7% year-over-year and up by 0.2% sequentially. - Raw material cost totaled NT$54,638 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$3,390 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,184 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.0% in 4Q25 from 9.2% in 3Q25.

Operating margin was 2.8% in 4Q25, compared to 3.7% in 3Q25.

2025 Full-Year Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues for the full year of 2025 amounted to NT$645,388 million, up by 8.4% from the full year of 2024. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 48%, 11%, 40% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.

Cost of revenue for the year of 2025 was NT$531,195 million, compared to NT$498,478 million in 2024. - Raw material cost totaled NT$312,261 million for the year, representing 48% of total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$73,128 million for the year, representing 11% of total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$62,030 million for the year.

Gross margin increased by 1.4 percentage points to 17.7% in 2025 from 16.3% in 2024.

Operating margin increased to 7.9% in 2025 from 6.6% in 2024.

Total non-operating income for the year was NT$545 million, compared to NT$2,517 million in 2024.

Income before tax was NT$51,301 million in 2025. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$9,461 million for the year.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$40,658 million in 2025, compared to NT$32,483 million in 2024.

Our 2025 basic earnings per share of NT$9.37 (or US$0.601 per ADS) were based on 4,341,193,479 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2025. Our 2025 diluted earnings per share of NT$8.89 (or US$0.571 per ADS) were based on 4,429,553,334 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2025.

2025 Full-Year Results Highlights - ATM

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2025 was NT$297,848 million, compared to NT$252,712 million in 2024. - Raw material cost totaled NT$109,776 million for the year, representing 28% of total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$59,876 million for the year, representing 15% of total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$56,435 million for the year.

Gross margin increased to 23.5% in 2025 from 22.5% in 2024.

Operating margin increased to 11.3% in 2025 from 9.8% in 2024.

2025 Full-Year Results Highlights - EMS

Cost of revenues was NT$235,384 million in 2025, down by 5.1% from 2024. - Raw material cost totaled NT$203,824 million for the year, representing 79% of total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$12,774 million for the year, representing 5% of total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$4,574 million for the year.

Gross margin increased to 9.1% in 2025 from 9.0% in 2024.

Operating margin was 2.9% in both 2025 and 2024.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Equipment capital expenditures in 4Q25 totaled US$733 million, of which US$485 million was used in packaging operations, US$218 million in testing operations, US$28 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Equipment capital expenditures in 2025 totaled US$3,396 million, of which US$2,104 million was used in packaging operations, US$1,140 million in testing operations, US$139 million in EMS operations and US$13 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$400,617 million as of December 31, 2025.

Current ratio was 1.28 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.46 as of December 31, 2025.

Total number of employees was 105,955 as of December 31, 2025, compared to 103,844 as of September 30, 2025.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in both 4Q25 and 3Q25. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q25 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in both 4Q25 and 3Q25.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in both 4Q25 and 3Q25.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 4Q25, compared to 71% in 3Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q25.

Our top 10 customers contributed 76% of our total net revenues in 4Q25, compared to 77% in 3Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)



Consolidated Operations



4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 38,344 32,613 28,797

ATM Operations



4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 109,707 100,289 88,363 Revenues by Application





Communication 45 % 45 % 53 % Computing 25 % 25 % 17 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 30 % 30 % 30 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 49 % 48 % 47 % Wirebonding 24 % 26 % 27 % Others 7 % 6 % 7 % Testing 19 % 18 % 18 % Material 1 % 2 % 1 % Capacity & EBITDA





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 704 736 616 EBITDA2 (NT$ million) 34,451 27,969 24,845 Number of Wirebonders 25,001 25,120 25,328 Number of Testers 7,359 7,066 6,300

EMS Operations



4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 68,991 69,022 74,895 Revenues by Application





Communication 30 % 30 % 37 % Computing 11 % 9 % 9 % Consumer 36 % 40 % 33 % Industrial 13 % 12 % 11 % Automotive 8 % 7 % 8 % Others 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 28 40 24

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2025

Sep. 30 2025

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2025

Dec. 31 2024

Net revenues



















Packaging 86,465

79,806

70,285

308,343

261,732

Testing 20,863

18,420

15,713

71,900

54,562

EMS 68,555

68,405

74,243

257,193

271,293

Others 2,032

1,938

2,023

7,952

7,823

Total net revenues 177,915

168,569

162,264

645,388

595,410























Cost of revenues (143,179)

(139,692)

(135,633)

(531,195)

(498,478)

Gross profit 34,736

28,877

26,631

114,193

96,932























Operating expenses



















Research and development (8,960)

(8,308)

(7,676)

(32,852)

(28,830)

Selling, general and administrative (8,086)

(7,368)

(7,744)

(30,585)

(28,935)

Total operating expenses (17,046)

(15,676)

(15,420)

(63,437)

(57,765)

Operating income 17,690

13,201

11,211

50,756

39,167























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,712)

(1,428)

(1,308)

(5,599)

(4,864)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net (2,992)

(3,790)

(2,787)

3,428

(5,539)

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net 4,376

5,191

4,017

341

9,833

Gain (Loss) on equity-method investments - net 257

294

(133)

814

868

Others - net 641

508

441

1,561

2,219

Total non-operating income and expenses 570

775

230

545

2,517

Income before tax 18,260

13,976

11,441

51,301

41,684























Income tax expense (3,248)

(2,615)

(1,862)

(9,461)

(7,758)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 15,012

11,361

9,579

41,840

33,926

Non-controlling interests (299)

(491)

(267)

(1,182)

(1,443)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 14,713

10,870

9,312

40,658

32,483























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















- Basic NT$3.37

NT$2.50

NT$2.15

NT$9.37

NT$7.52

- Diluted NT$3.24

NT$2.41

NT$2.07

NT$8.89

NT$7.23























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















- Basic US$0.219

US$0.168

US$0.134

US$0.601

US$0.470

- Diluted US$0.210

US$0.162

US$0.129

US$0.571

US$0.452























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares) 4,462,335

4,419,121

4,399,409

4,429,553

4,392,013























FX (NTD/USD) 30.88

29.74

32.16

31.15

32.00



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2025

Sep. 30 2025

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2025

Dec. 31 2024

Net revenues:



















Packaging 87,397

80,602

71,342

311,799

265,858

Testing 20,863

18,420

15,713

71,900

54,562

Direct material 1,352

1,190

1,233

5,191

5,130

Others 95

77

75

338

325

Total net revenues 109,707

100,289

88,363

389,228

325,875























Cost of revenues (80,883)

(77,592)

(67,754)

(297,848)

(252,712)

Gross profit 28,824

22,697

20,609

91,380

73,163























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (7,182)

(6,695)

(6,047)

(26,240)

(22,438)

Selling, general and administrative (5,561)

(5,140)

(5,127)

(21,045)

(18,739)

Total operating expenses (12,743)

(11,835)

(11,174)

(47,285)

(41,177)

Operating income 16,081

10,862

9,435

44,095

31,986



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2025

Sep. 30 2025

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2025

Dec. 31 2024























Net revenues 68,991

69,022

74,895

259,079

272,550























Cost of revenues (62,752)

(62,643)

(68,713)

(235,384)

(248,135)

Gross profit 6,239

6,379

6,182

23,695

24,415























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,813)

(1,671)

(1,673)

(6,787)

(6,542)

Selling, general and administrative (2,467)

(2,167)

(2,523)

(9,286)

(9,883)

Total operating expenses (4,280)

(3,838)

(4,196)

(16,073)

(16,425)

Operating income 1,959

2,541

1,986

7,622

7,990



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Dec. 31, 2025



As of Sep. 30, 2025 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



92,469



75,142 Financial assets - current



9,514



8,270 Trade receivables



125,042



125,663 Inventories



69,383



66,182 Others



17,387



18,823 Total current assets



313,795



294,080













Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



45,677



41,678 Property, plant and equipment



421,115



397,195 Right-of-use assets



12,636



12,725 Intangible assets



64,807



65,439 Others



31,303



31,527 Total assets



889,333



842,644













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[3]



43,328



59,976 Long-term debts - current portion



6,688



7,837 Trade payables



88,754



90,442 Others



105,579



101,298 Total current liabilities



244,349



259,553













Bonds payable



11,468



17,370 Long-term borrowings[3]



202,613



201,577 Other liabilities



57,536



24,591 Total liabilities



515,966



503,091













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



346,900



317,043 Non-controlling interests



26,467



22,510 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



889,333



842,644



























Current ratio



1.28



1.13 Net debt to equity ratio



0.46



0.63

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the year ended





Dec. 31 2025

Sep. 30 2025

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2025

Dec. 31 2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Income before tax

18,260

13,976

11,441

51,301

41,684



Depreciation & amortization

17,825

16,992

15,360

67,440

59,815



Other operating activities items

34,720

(16,342)

8,444

23,508

(10,711)



Net cash generated from operating activities

70,805

14,626

35,245

142,249

90,788



Cash Flows from Investing Activities























Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(37,776)

(44,920)

(31,546)

(162,149)

(78,614)



Other investment activities items

(818)

(996)

(11)

(3,495)

(5,295)



Net cash used in investing activities

(38,594)

(45,916)

(31,557)

(165,644)

(83,909)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities























Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

(20,783)

49,518

(1,952)

67,043

16,487



Dividends paid

-

(23,034)

-

(23,034)

(22,460)



Other financing activities items

426

1,234

(121)

1,260

(1,298)



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(20,357)

27,718

(2,073)

45,269

(7,271)



Foreign currency exchange effect

5,473

5,929

3,167

(5,898)

9,601



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

17,327

2,357

4,782

15,976

9,209



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

75,142

72,785

71,711

76,493

67,284



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

92,469

75,142

76,493

92,469

76,493

















































