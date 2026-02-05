AIxCrypto Inc.: AIxCrypto and FF AI-Robotics Announce Strategic Partnership to Explore Web3 Infrastructure for Embodied AI

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC, "AIxC" or the "Company"), a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building an ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3, today announced a strategic partnership with FF AI-Robotics Inc. The announcement follows Faraday Future's (NASDAQ: FFAI, "FF") public unveiling of its embodied AI (EAI) robotics strategy and product lineup at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2026 conference.

AIxC is focused on building infrastructure that bridges Web2 and Web3 while supporting real-world applications of artificial intelligence. Through this collaboration, the parties will explore how decentralized identity, settlement, and data-ownership frameworks may support intelligent vehicles, robotics platforms, and other EAI devices. The framework collaboration is non-exclusive and exploratory and does not constitute a joint venture, acquisition, or revenue-sharing agreement.

Key focus areas of the collaboration include:

Assessing the applicability of native decentralized identity (DID) protocols in EAI and robotics contexts, and exploring the establishment of verifiable, traceable on-chain identities for intelligent devices to provide a trusted foundation for data flows, task coordination, and value distribution.

Evaluating blockchain-based mechanisms for task dispatch, contribution tracking, and incentive distribution, including potential applications of wallet -connected workflows and on-chain settlement across robotics, intelligent mobility, and connected endpoints.

Exploring protocol-level mechanisms that support privacy-preserving data sovereignty, data verification, and coordination in EAI scenarios, in conjunction with developer platforms that enable data and capability access, composition, and application-layer integration, including potential RWA-related applications where appropriate.

Exploring collaborative opportunities across intelligent vehicles, robotics, and connected devices that align AIxC's Web3 architecture with FF's EAI platforms, while fostering developer participation through ecosystem support and incentive mechanisms around EAI blockchain infrastructure and application-layer development.





"This collaboration reflects our ongoing focus on infrastructure-first exploration at the intersection of AI and Web3," said Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxCrypto Inc. "As EAI systems continue to evolve, we believe it is important to responsibly explore how decentralized technologies can support data ownership, verification, and long-term ecosystem alignment. Working with FF AI-Robotics provides an opportunity to evaluate these concepts in real-world contexts."

The collaboration is intended to complement FF's EAI roadmap revealed at NADA 2026, where the company showcased intelligent mobility platforms and robotic assistants. AIxC plans to leverage its developer ecosystem and RWA-oriented frameworks where appropriate to support future experimentation in blockchain-enabled EAI device scenarios, consistent with the Company's ongoing focus on regulatory compliance, security, and user-centric design.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S. Nasdaq-listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3. Its core products include the BesTrade DeAI Agent and the AIxC ecosystem products.

About FF AI-Robotics Inc.

FF AI-Robotics Inc. is a robotics-focused operating entity established within the Faraday Future ecosystem to advance its embodied artificial intelligence (EAI) strategy. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of embodied AI devices that integrate intelligence, autonomy, and physical interaction in real-world environments.

FF AI-Robotics is building a multi-form EAI product portfolio spanning full-size humanoid robots, athletic humanoid robots, quadruped robots, and intelligent vehicle-integrated EAI systems. These devices are designed to support professional, commercial, industrial, and household applications, reflecting Faraday Future's view that intelligent vehicles and robots are both embodied AI endpoints.

The company operates under a "three-in-one" EAI ecosystem strategy that combines EAI devices, an open EAI Brain and developer platform, and decentralized data frameworks. This architecture is intended to enable scalable deployment, continuous learning, cross-device collaboration, and ecosystem co-creation across multiple robot forms and usage scenarios.

Headquartered in California, FF AI-Robotics focuses on translating embodied AI capabilities into practical value through responsible deployment, open ecosystem collaboration, and real-world usability.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

