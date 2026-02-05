Rystad Energy says it expects global battery energy storage system (BESS) additions to exceed 130 GW/350 GWh in 2026, led by China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany.From ESS News Last year marked a historic inflection point for BESS, as global operational storage capacity surpassed 250 GW, overtaking pumped hydropower energy storage (PHES) for the first time, according to Rystad Energy. Annual additions exceeded 100?GW/280?GWh in 2025 - nearly triple the volumes added in 2023 - reflecting a compound annual growth rate of over 100% between 2020 and 2025. This rapid ...

