MANCHESTER, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. ("Bob's" or "Bob's Discount Furniture") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,450,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,917,500 shares of common stock from an existing stockholder (the "Selling Stockholder") at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Bob's Discount Furniture will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder.The shares of Bob's Discount Furniture's common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 5, 2026 under the ticker symbol "BOBS." The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint-lead book-running managers and RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UBS Securities LLC are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Evercore Group L.L.C. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as bookrunners for the offering, and Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on January 30, 2026. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.About Bob's Discount FurnitureBob's Discount Furniture is a high-growth, national omnichannel retailer of value home furnishings with more than 200 showrooms across the United States. Since our founding in 1991, we have built our ethos as a trusted and reliable brand offering superior value and service, without compromising on quality or style. Our business model is anchored in delivering furniture at "Everyday Low Prices," and at the heart of Bob's success is not just the value of our furniture, but the team members who bring our promise to life every day. From showroom to living room, it's our people who make Bob's feel like home. Our belief that everyone deserves a home they love is reflected in how we operate daily and the appreciation we have for our people and communities. From our in-store guest experience specialists who create a no-pressure, no-gimmicks shopping experience, to our distribution and logistics teams who enable fast, reliable fulfillment, Bob's is built on the dedication of more than 5,800 team members nationwide.ContactsMedia:BobsPR@icrinc.comInvestor Relations:Bobs@icrinc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204953064/en/