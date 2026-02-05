BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / The Openclawd brand has officially announced the deep integration of the Openclaw framework, a state-of-the-art open-source AI agent architecture. By leveraging advanced containerization, Openclawd enables developers to deploy "Sovereign AI" directly onto their private cloud infrastructure. This integration ensures that AI agents remain under the user's exclusive control, combining the scalability of the cloud with the strict data privacy of a private environment.

As enterprises and developers demand greater control over their data and AI assets, Openclawd is leading the shift toward private cloud-based intelligence. By integrating the Openclaw framework, Openclawd allows users to move beyond restrictive third-party SaaS models. The result is "Sovereign AI"-intelligence that runs on your private cloud, answers only to your commands, and keeps your data strictly within your boundaries.

What is Openclaw?

Integrated under the Openclawd brand, Openclaw is a sophisticated, open-source AI agent. Unlike standard AI tools limited to a browser, Openclaw is designed to function as an autonomous partner within a user's private cloud environment. It acts as the execution layer between Large Language Models (LLMs) and real-world tasks, automating complex workflows within a secure, isolated workspace.

Core Features: Redefining the Cloud AI Workspace

Openclawd's integration of the Openclaw framework delivers four primary pillars of functionality for the modern cloud:

Persistent Memory Architecture Traditional cloud AI often suffers from "context amnesia." Openclaw utilizes a sophisticated memory layer within your private cloud instance to retain project-specific context and user preferences across sessions. It understands the long-term trajectory of your work, making collaboration smarter over time.

True Model Independence Openclawd believes in an open ecosystem. Openclaw provides a unified interface to orchestrate various models. Users can switch seamlessly between proprietary giants (like GPT-4 or Claude) and local, open-source models via Ollama-all managed within their private cloud environment.

Autonomous Tool Execution Openclaw is built to "do" rather than just "speak." The agent is equipped with a robust set of tools that allow it to write and execute code, manage file systems, and browse the web for live data. It solves multi-step problems autonomously, reducing the need for constant human hand-holding.

Privacy-Centric Cloud Architecture Openclawd's "Private Cloud First" philosophy ensures that sensitive context and operational data never leave your infrastructure. By hosting Openclaw in a private cloud container, you eliminate the risk of data leakage to third-party providers while maintaining 100% ownership of your logs and interactions.

Scalable Private Cloud Deployment

Openclawd offers flexible deployment strategies for individual innovators and professional teams:

Seamless One-Click Deployment: Leveraging a fully containerized architecture, Openclaw can be deployed instantly across major cloud providers (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, etc.) as a private instance. Remote Collaboration with Security: Cloud deployment kills the compromise between accessibility and security. Teams can collaborate remotely with the speed of a local install while ensuring their AI workspace remains physically and logically isolated from the public web.

About Openclawd

Openclawd is a leading brand dedicated to Sovereign AI. By supporting and integrating the Openclaw framework, Openclawd empowers users to reclaim their data and build a future where AI is open, cloud-private, and truly theirs.

