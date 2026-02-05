Capital Markets Veteran Brian Delaney Appointed to Lead New Division Focused on Risk Solutions for Intellectual Property Lending

K2 Insurance Services announces today the formation of a new division, K2 Collateral Protection Insurance (K2 CPI), appointing Brian Delaney to lead the initiative. Delaney, the former Global Head of Intellectual Property Solutions at a top insurer, is an industry-leading underwriter with decades of capital markets experience. A twenty-plus-year veteran of the hedge fund industry, he previously served as a short seller for several prominent multi-billion-dollar funds, where he developed a reputation for rigorous financialanalysis. His unique expertise will be instrumental as the MGA conglomerate launches K2 CPI to bridge the gap between insurance markets and complex asset-backed lending.

K2 CPI's flagship product provides a comprehensive insurance wrap for loans secured by all assets, including Intellectual Property (IP), capitalising on the global economic shift from tangible to intangible assets. Historically, IP-rich companies have struggled to access traditional debt markets, often leaving dilutive equity raises as their only viable funding option.

K2 CPI bridges this liquidity gap by insuring the underlying collateral value, effectively transforming IP into a bankable asset and unlocking non-dilutive growth capital. For Insured Lenders, the product provides financial protection against collateral value volatility in the event of default. Furthermore, the wrap can provide capital relief and allow for the expansion of internal lending limits by shifting the credit risk to highly-rated insurance capacity.

"I'm thrilled to join K2 to bring this vital solution to the market," said Delaney, Managing Director of K2 CPI. "I firmly believe Collateral Protection Insurance has evolved into a sustainable 'Version 2.0' market solution. By focusing on higher credit quality borrowers and utilising structures that ensure greater alignment between the Insured Lenders and the insurance community, we are delivering a product that represents a balanced trade, thereby creating value for all parties to the transaction. I look forward to applying this refined approach to drive underwriting profitability and long-term growth at K2."

"Brian's arrival marks a significant milestone for K2 as we continue to diversify our specialty offerings," added Bob Kimmel, CEO of K2 Insurance Services. "His unique expertise in the capital markets allows us to solve a complex problem for modern businesses. We look forward to supporting Brian as he builds this division and provides lenders with the security they need to fund the next generation of growth."

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing nearly $2 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalised and specialty insurance products by distributing innovative programmes and products through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programmes.

About K2 Collateral Protection Insurance:

K2 Collateral Protection Insurance (K2 CPI) is dedicated to bridging the gap between insurance markets and asset-backed lending through innovative risk solutions. The division is founded and led by Brian Delaney, a 20+ year veteran of the hedge fund industry and former Head of Intellectual Property Solutions at a top insurer. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and his BS from Boston College, where he was the Valedictorian of the Carroll School of Management.

K2 Collateral Protection Insurance is a K2 Insurance Services brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205131437/en/

Contacts:

Programme Inquiries:

Brian Delaney, Head of K2 CPI

bdelaney@k2ins.com

Media Contact

Katherine Moura, Chief Brand Communications Officer

press@k2ins.com