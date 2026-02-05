Planning approval secured for London Cancer Hub, paving the way for next stage of growth and innovation on site

Planning consent secured for a £1 billion development at the London Cancer Hub, delivering c. 1 million sq ft of new, state-of-the-art research and laboratory space in Sutton





Plans will expand one of the world's most ambitious life sciences clusters, with 12 acres dedicated to accelerating cancer research, treatment and commercial innovation





The approved expansion is expected to create 3,000 new high-skilled jobs, while the wider London Cancer Hub district is projected to support 13,000 jobs in total and contribute £1.2bn Gross Value Added once fully realised





LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plans for a £1 billion expansion of the London Cancer Hub, led by Aviva Capital Partners and development manager Socius, have received consent from Sutton Council. The approved scheme will deliver around 1 million sq ft of state-of-the-art laboratory and research space, unlocking the next phase of growth at the London Cancer Hub and strengthening the UK's science and innovation infrastructure.

Planning approval was granted on World Cancer Day (4 February), underlining the urgency of advancing cancer research and treatment. The development will play a vital role in helping the UK tackle future health challenges by providing critical science infrastructure that supports innovation, attracts investment, and accelerates life-saving discoveries.

The approved plans will deliver new laboratory and research space across 12 acres, strengthening the London Cancer Hub's wider innovation facilities and supporting collaboration between researchers, clinicians, start-ups, scale-ups and global life sciences companies to drive scientific breakthroughs and support emerging businesses.

It is expected to create 3,000 new jobs, the majority in high-skilled R&D and life sciences-related manufacturing. The expansion forms part of the wider London Cancer Hub district and, once the full district is realised, is expected to support around 13,000 jobs in total and contribute an estimated £1.2 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy, according to analysis by the London Borough of Sutton.1

The wider London Cancer Hub district is already home to internationally renowned institutions including The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside the Innovation Gateway, which supports early-stage life sciences companies. Together, these assets form a globally recognised cluster for cancer research, treatment and commercialisation, helping translate scientific discovery into clinical impact.

Designed to the highest environmental standards, the new buildings will target net-zero carbon in operation and deliver the amenities and public realm expected of a world-leading employment district, including affordable homes for approximately 220 key workers and new public spaces designed to support wellbeing, collaboration and community.

The London Cancer Hub is recognised as nationally significant science infrastructure, aligned with government ambitions to position the UK as a global leader in life sciences and health innovation. Recognised in the Mayor of London's Growth Plan as a key engine for frontier innovation, the project will deliver significant economic benefits, creating high-skilled jobs and drawing international investment into the UK's life sciences sector. The project, designed by Gensler, won the New London Architecture Award 2025 for Healthcare and Life Sciences, recognised for its transformative mixed-use masterplan creating a vibrant, science-led district in Sutton, blending world-class research, labs and community spaces.

Sophie White, Sector Head Regeneration at Aviva Capital Partners, said:

"We're delighted to secure planning consent for the London Cancer Hub - a landmark moment for this scheme. This development will deliver critical science infrastructure for the UK, helping the UK get ready for the future by creating an environment where innovation can flourish and lifesaving research can accelerate. We are proud to play a role in shaping a campus that will have a profound impact on global health, as well as the economy."

Daniel May, Director of Socius, said:

"The London Cancer Hub is about more than buildings. We are delivering the next phase of investment into an already world-class cancer district, creating a powerful catalyst for private investment and long-term growth. It's about creating a vibrant ecosystem where collaboration drives discovery. By working closely with the ICR, The Royal Marsden, and our partners, we are delivering a worldclass environment that will support businesses, attract investment, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Professor Kristian Helin, Chief Executive of The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), said:

"We warmly welcome the approval of these ambitious new plans for The London Cancer Hub, a project the ICR has long championed. Their delivery will create a vibrant, globally competitive life-sciences facility at our Sutton campus, attracting innovative companies and deepening collaboration between academia, industry and the NHS. This environment will further strengthen our world-leading research and help us attract the very best scientists and students from around the world.

"Overall, these plans will accelerate the translation of pioneering discoveries into patient benefit and establish The London Cancer Hub as a nationally and internationally significant centre for cancer innovation - driving investment, enabling the growth of oncology-focused life-sciences companies, and reinforcing the UK's position as a global leader in cancer research and life-sciences."

Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said:

"We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for the London Cancer Hub.

"A world leading partnership already exists between The Royal Marsden and the Institute of Cancer Research in improving cancer survival globally through research and innovation in cancer care.

"Partnering with life sciences and Aviva through the London Cancer Hub will have a major impact and benefit for the local community, the country, and for our international collaborations in cancer research. We are thrilled that planning permission has been granted."

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of the London Borough of Sutton, said:

"This is a hugely significant moment for Sutton, London, and the UK life-science sector. The approval for the next stage of the London Cancer Hub cements Sutton as a leading global destination for cancer drug discovery.

"This landmark development will deliver economic growth, significant health innovations, and tangible benefits for our community, including jobs. I'm immensely proud of the Council's work in acquiring the land, securing grant funding, and finding partners in Aviva and Socius to deliver this project. Now I look forward to seeing the construction get underway!"

Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor of Business and Growth, Greater London Authority, said:

"I am thrilled that planning consent has been granted to expand the London Cancer Hub, enabling the development of this world-leading facility. I have seen first-hand the incredible work that the Hub delivers, and this expansion will create thousands of jobs, support emerging businesses and attract investment, while driving life-saving scientific research. It will further cement London as a global leader in health and innovation as we continue to build a better, more prosperous capital for everyone."

ACP and Socius are working with Gensler (architects), Arup (structural engineers) and Savills (planning consultancy) to deliver the development.

