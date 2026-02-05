Solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices rose 8% last year as tax credit uncertainty and foreign entity of concern (FEOC) compliance narrowed the pool of bankable projects, according to Pexapark.From pv magazine USA Renewable energy contracting slowed sharply in 2025 despite record-high levels of battery storage deployment, according to market intelligence firm Pexapark's 2026 "Renewables Market Outlook." Despite continued demand for PPAs, total contracted PPA volumes and deal counts fell 22% year-over-year due to policy uncertainty in the wake of the July 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), ...

