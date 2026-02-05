NALA LAUNCHES CASA NALA IN MEXICO CITY DURING ART WEEK WITH GROUP EXHIBITION PÁNTA RHEÎ KOINÁ: EVERYTHING FLOWS IN COMMON

A selection of artworks that brings together Mexican and international artists connected through proximity, resonance and shared visibility

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NALA, a next-generation art discovery platform, is pleased to announce the launch of CASA NALA, a temporary residency and exhibition space in Roma, Mexico City, during Art Week and Zona Maco 2026, marking the platform's first on the ground programme in the city.

From February 5th to 8th at Tonalá 244, the exhibition is a site for encounter and discovery, a display of how talent and expression can flow into a unified consciousness, during one of the most significant weeks in the international art calendar.

The initiative begins with pánta rheî koiná: Everything Flows in Common, a group exhibition that brings together Mexican and international artists through proximity, resonance, and shared visibility. There are 24 Mexican and international artists participating.

David Troice examines systems and repetition; Sophie Vallance Cantor explores surface and process; Jordi Alós engages spatial perception and formal tension. Karimah Hassan addresses identity through material language; Harif Guzman draws on street culture and identity; Hank Grüner investigates repetition and form. Their works are united through proximity and shared visibility rather than style.

Penelope Sonder, COO of NALA and exhibition curator: "This exhibition is about breaking down the walls between artists, media, and audiences. pánta rheî koiná invites viewers to experience art as something living and relational, shaped by connection, movement, and exchange."

5 February 10am -11am Press Breakfast

11 am - 5pm Exhibition open

?5:30pm Artist Talk and Curatorial Walkthrough

Mezcal Cocktails by Tres Chicon Mezcal

5 February 11am-7pm Exhibition

6 February 11 am - 5:30pm Exhibition

5:30 Interior Designer Reception: Interior Designer Talk and Curatorial Walkthrough. Artisanal Mezcal Cocktails by Tres Chicon Mezcal

7 February 11am - 7pm Exhibition

8 February 11am - 4pm Exhibition

NALA

NALA is a pioneering platform that transforms how art is experienced and collected. Using cutting-edge visual recognition technology and curatorial intelligence, NALA connects collectors, designers, and enthusiasts with a global network of artists. NALA has created a transparent, commission-free space where emerging and established artists can be discovered. The platform emphasizes the intuitive, relational nature of art appreciation, reshaping how contemporary audiences engage with creative work.

