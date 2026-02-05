DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist (PACW LN) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.1594 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 245357313 CODE: PACW LN ISIN: IE0009HF1MK9 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0009HF1MK9 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PACW LN LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 417233 EQS News ID: 2271836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2271836&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)