AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2025

Solid results in demanding market conditions

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "Fourth quarter operating profit increased by 7 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates, excluding the Hillside divestment, with profitability remaining strong at SEK 2.45 per kilo. Volumes declined by 2 percent. For the full year, operating profit increased by 9 percent at constant exchange rates, excluding the Hillside divestment and the second-quarter restructuring cost, reflecting disciplined execution and a culture of Making Better Happen. As we enter 2026, we remain prudently optimistic about our long-term potential and fully committed to delivering on our 2030 Aspiration."



AAK Group

• Volumes declined by 2 percent to 507,000 MT (515,000), excluding the effect of the Hillside divestment.

• Operating profit was in line with the same period last year, excluding the Hillside divestment and including a SEK 80 million negative currency effect.

• Profit for the period totaled SEK 948 million (928).

• Earnings per share before dilution equaled SEK 3.64 (3.57).

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 288 million (118).

• Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 20.9 percent (22.4 percent on December 31, 2024), excluding items affecting comparability.

• The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 (5.00) per share for 2025, a share buyback program of SEK 1,000 million per year over 3 years for a total of SEK 3,000 million, and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.85 per share for 2025.

Business areas

• Food Ingredients: Operating profit, excluding the Hillside divestment, amounted to SEK 735 million (738), on par with the same period last year.

• Chocolate & Confectionery Fats: Operating profit reached SEK 524 million (520), 1 percent above the same quarter last year.

• Technical Products & Feed: Operating profit totaled SEK 64 million (69), a 7 percent decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

Conference call

The Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2025 will be presented today, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET). For participation, please see instructions under the investor tab on the AAK website, www.aak.com.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 16 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 19 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

