Attendo AB: Attendo's Year-End and fourth quarter report 2025: Strong fourth quarter and year - clear improvement in Scandinavia

Attendo ended 2025 with a strong fourth quarter and a positive trend in both our business areas. Higher occupancy, more accurate staffing planning and a continuing strong focus on quality combined to the year's results. Satisfaction among the recipients of care, relatives, employees and payors remained at a consistently high level during both the quarter and also the year as a whole. Overall, we are in a very good position to keep investing in both quality and capacity, in order to meet the growing care needs in society. Since we achieved our financial target for 2026 ahead of schedule, we are now updating the target to reach adjusted earnings per share of at least SEK 9 by 2028.

Statement from Martin Tivéus, Attendo president and CEO:



"As we leave 2025 behind us and look ahead to 2026, we do so with a better financial position, a clear focus on our important mission and high ambitions. We are increasing our pace of investment and currently have 800 new beds in the pipeline. By continuing to build both our quality and our capacity we create long-term value - for individuals and for society in general. We are facing a future in which ever more people will need care, and we are ready to continue making a difference".

Summary of the fourth quarter, October to December 2025



Net sales amounted to SEK 4,796m (4,878), equivalent to a change of -1.7 percent, of which organic growth was 0.1 percent. Growth in underlying core operations was 5.4 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 343m (225), corresponding to a margin of 7.1 percent (4.6).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 494m (394), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.3 percent (8.1).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 259m (108). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.75 (0.70). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.65 (0.97).

Free cash flow increased by SEK 60m to SEK 482m (422).

The number of beds in Attendo's homes at the end of the period was 21,059 (21,159). Occupancy in homes was 88 percent (85).

Summary of the Full Year, January to December 2025



Net sales amounted to SEK 18,991m (18,980). Total growth amounted to 0.1 percent, of which organic growth was 0.0 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) was SEK 1,263m (951), corresponding to an operating margin of 6.7 percent (5.0).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 1,872m (1,520), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.9 percent (8.0).

The profit for the period amounted to SEK 813m (450). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 5.42 (2.85). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution were SEK 6.03 (4.08).

Free cash flow increased by SEK 309m to SEK 1,041m (732).

The board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.80 (1.20) per share for the financial year 2025, equivalent to about 30 percent of the adjusted profit for the year in line with Attendo's dividend policy.

Invitation to presentation



In connection with the release of the report, a webcast presentation will be held at 10.00 am (CET), hosted by Attendo President and CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Mikael Malmgren.

You can follow the presentation on the following page:

https://attendo.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation by calling in. To obtain call-in details, please send your request to: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

https://www.attendo.com/

Attendo AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:



Mikael Malmgren, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 8 586 252 00 I email: mikael.malmgren@attendo.com

Josefine Uppling, Communications and Sustainability Director Attendo

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21 | email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

attendo.com

Attendo - the leading care company in the Nordics | Since 1985, seeing, supporting and strengthening people with care needs has been the starting point of everything Attendo does. In addition to care for older people, Attendo provides care for people with disabilities and social care for individuals and families. Attendo has more than 35,000 employees and is locally anchored with around 800 facilities in 300 municipalities in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. Every day Attendo's employees has thousands of encounters with customers. In all these encounters, we manifest Attendo's shared values of care, commitment and competence.

This information is information that Attendo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 08:00 CET.