Fiskars Corporation: New periods to start within the share-based long-term incentive programs of Fiskars Group

New periods to start within the share-based long-term incentive plans of Fiskars Group

The Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation has approved the launch of new periods for the years 2026-2028 within the share-based long-term incentive plans, which form a part of Fiskars Group's remuneration program for its key employees. The overall aim of the plans is to support the implementation of the company's strategy and drive profitable growth and to align the objectives of key employees with the shareholders to increase the value of the Company.

The Long-Term Incentive Plan combines a Performance Share Plan and a Restricted Share Plan

The Board of Directors has decided on a new hybrid approach, which combines a Performance Share Plan and a Restricted Share Plan, called "The Long-Term Incentive Plan". The Restricted Share Plan includes a new phased annual vesting in three equal annual instalments. The change is introduced to create a better balance between retention and pay-for-performance and to align the objectives of key employees with the shareholders to increase the value of the Company. In general, rewards to more senior Long-Term Incentive Plan participants will have a higher weighting on the Performance Share Plan. Rewards to the President and CEO and Deputy to the President and CEO will be in line with the 2026 Remuneration Policy to be presented for advisory vote to the Annual General Meeting. The Long-Term Incentive Plan for the President and CEO and Deputy to the President and CEO will only consist of a Performance Share Plan.

The Performance Share Plan consists of annually commencing individual performance share plans, each with a three-year performance period, followed by the payment of a potential share reward. The Board of Directors will decide separately the commencement of each individual plan, the performance criteria and related targets of the plan, the participants and the minimum, target and maximum rewards for each participant. The amount of the reward paid to a key person depends on achieving the pre-established targets. No reward will be paid if targets are not met or if the participant's employment or service ends before reward payment, unless otherwise decided by the Company at its sole discretion. For the 2026-2028 plan period, the performance targets relate to the Company's absolute total shareholder return, cumulative comparable EBIT and advancing circular economy in its offering. If the targets of the plan period are reached, rewards will be paid to the participant in the spring of 2029.

For the Restricted Share Plan, each plan comprises an overall three-year retention period and for the 2026-2028 plan period vests in three equal annual instalments, subject to continued employment. The Board of Directors will decide separately the commencement of each individual plan. The granted share installment will be paid after each one year vesting period ends. No reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service ends before reward payment unless otherwise decided by the Company at its sole discretion.

For the 2026-2028 plan period, the Long-Term Incentive Plan has a maximum of 70 participants. If all maximum performance targets are reached, the rewards are payable in shares on the basis of the 2026-2028 performance period would amount to a total gross maximum of 700,000 shares. For reference purposes only (noting that the market value of the shares will constantly change), calculated based on the volume weighted average price of Fiskars share on February 4, 2026, the estimated total value of this 2026-2028 performance period is approximately EUR 8.5 million.

Restricted Share Plan

Fiskars Group also has a separate Restricted Share Plan, which consists of annually commencing plans. Each plan comprises an overall three-year retention period during which the company may grant fixed share rewards to individually selected key employees as a long-term retention and shareholder alignment tool. The Board of Directors will decide separately the commencement of each individual plan. The company may choose to have multiple vesting periods or use a shorter retention period on a case by case basis within this overall three-year period. No reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service ends before reward payment unless otherwise decided by the Company at its sole discretion.

For the 2026-2028 plan, the plan has a maximum of 30 participants. The 2026-2028 plan vests in three equal annual instalments over the three-year period. The aggregate total maximum number of shares to be paid based on the plan for years 2026-2028 is gross maximum of 100,000 shares. For reference purposes only (noting that the market value of the shares will constantly change), calculated based on the volume weighted average price of Fiskars share on February 4, 2026, the estimated total value of this 2026-2028 period is approximately EUR 1.2 million.

Other terms

For the share-based long-term plans for years 2026-2028, the maximum value of the reward payable to each participant based on each of the above described plans is limited by a cap linked to Fiskars share price development. Information about the other terms applied to the plans has been published in a stock exchange release on December 10, 2020.

