Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
VT Markets Powers Reliable Gold Trading Amid Extreme Market Volatility

SYDNEY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid heightened volatility in global precious metals markets,VT Markets has proven the strength of its trading infrastructure, maintaining stable execution and uninterrupted access during periods of intense market stress.

VT Markets Powers Reliable Gold Trading Amid Extreme Market Volatility

During the recent market volatility, VT Markets recorded USD1.5 trillion in gold trading volume in January, underscoring strong client engagement and sustained confidence in its trading environment. Notably, 20% of gold traders were new to the platform, highlighting VT Markets' ability to attract new traders eager to seize opportunities amid heightened market fluctuations.

The platform experienced its highest gold trading volume on 29 January 2026, a day when global gold markets saw dramatic price swings-gold futures surging past $5,500 per ounce and then exhibiting sharp intraday volatility amid geopolitical and macroeconomic pressures.

Crucially, VT Markets' deep and diversified liquidity pool enabled the platform to maintain consistent pricing and high order fill rates, even during peak volatility. Average spreads on gold and silver remained competitive, while execution stability was preserved during fast-market conditions that challenged liquidity across the industry.

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operation at VT Markets shares: "Volatile conditions inevitably test market infrastructure. During periods of extreme market stress, the stability of a trading platform comes into play. Our system performed exactly as designed- keeping gold and silver trading open and accessible for clients. That ability to stay operational during extreme conditions is what sets us apart from other brokers."

This performance underscores VT Markets' commitment to providing traders with dependable market access when it matters most. In volatile conditions where execution speed, liquidity depth, and platform resilience are critical, VT Markets has demonstrated its capability to perform under pressure- turning market uncertainty into opportunity for its global trading community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876751/VT_Markets_Powers_Reliable_Gold_Trading_Amid_Extreme_Market_Volatility.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vt-markets-powers-reliable-gold-trading-amid-extreme-market-volatility-302678890.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
