Norion Bank AB: Year-end report January-December 2025

Norion Bank AB publishes the year-end report for the period January-December 2025 and announces its intention to initiate an additional share buyback program of up to approximately SEK 500 million, limited to a maximum of 4.9 million shares, during the first quarter of 2026.

FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025 (COMPARED TO THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 49,675 million (50,286)

Total income amounted to SEK 928 million (922)

The C/I ratio amounted to 34.6% (32.8)

The credit loss level amounted to 1.6% (1.9)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 407 million (383)

Net profit amounted to SEK 317 million (301)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.59 (1.46)

Return on equity amounted to 13.0% (13.5)

Return on equity, adjusted for excess capital 1) , amounted to 14.9% (14.0)

, amounted to 14.9% (14.0) The CET1 ratio amounted to 15.6% (15.8) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.4% (16.9)

JANUARY-DECEMBER 2025 (COMPARED TO JANUARY-DECEMBER 2024)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 49,675 million (50,286)

Total income amounted to SEK 3,847 million (3,697)

The C/I ratio amounted to 30.4% (29.1)

The credit loss level amounted to 1.7% (2.1)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,838 million (1,609)

Net profit amounted to SEK 1,438 million (1,265)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.12 (6.09)

Return on equity amounted to 15.5% (14.8)

Return on equity, adjusted for excess capital 1) , amounted to 17.0% (15.6)

, amounted to 17.0% (15.6) The CET1 ratio amounted to 15.6% (15.8) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.4% (16.9)

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025.

Norion Bank repurchased a total of 15.6 million of its own shares, corresponding to SEK 1,000 million, during the year. In line with the Bank's dividend policy - to distribute potential surplus capital in relation to the capital adequacy target to shareholders - the Board intends to initiate an additional share buyback program of up to approximately SEK 500 million, limited to a maximum of 4.9 million shares. The buyback program is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2026, given that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority grants permission to repurchase shares. The Board will also propose that the Annual General Meeting renews the mandate to repurchase up to 10% of the outstanding shares in May, as the Board intends to launch additional share buyback programs during 2026.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

On 21 November 2025, Norion Bank AB announced a recommended public tender offer to the shareholders of Consensus Asset Management to tender all shares in Consensus to Norion Bank at a price of SEK 22.50 in cash per share. The acceptance period in the offer commenced on 2 January 2026 and runs until and including 13 March 2026. Since the announcement, Norion Bank has acquired shares in Consensus outside the offer and held a total of 373,660 B shares in Consensus, corresponding to 4.9% of the total number of shares, at the end of the quarter 2).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

The Board of Norion Bank has, after the end of the quarter, decided to propose a reduction of the share capital with redemption of the shares repurchased during 2025. The purpose of the proposal is to reduce the number of shares held in treasury to give the bank greater flexibility in establishing any potential new share buyback programs during 2026. The decision will be adopted at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 February 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held in Swedish on 5 February 2026 at 09:00 CET, during which CEO Martin Nossman and CFO Peter Olsson will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast is available on this link. For those who wish to participate in the conference call, please register on this link. After registration, you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference call.

The presentation material will be available in English and published in connection with the conference call on Norion Bank's website, where the recorded version of the webcast will be available afterwards.

1) Excess capital calculated relative to the mid-point of the financial target to maintain capital buffers of 200-400bps.

2) As of the date of the publication of the year-end report, the number of acquired shares in Consensus amounted to 630,998 shares, corresponding to 8.3% of the total number of shares in Consensus.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Olsson, CFO

Phone: +46 73 712 04 46

E-mail: peter.olsson@norionbank.se

Jessica Almgren, IR Manager

Phone: +46 769 46 45 13

E-mail: jessica.almgren@norionbank.se

This information is information that Norion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 07:30 CET.