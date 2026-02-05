NCC AB: Interim report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025

Strong underlying earnings

"We are reporting strong underlying earnings, with Industry and Building Nordics posting record-breaking earnings levels," says Tomas Carlsson, president and CEO, NCC

Operating profit before items affecting comparability was SEK 692 M

Operating loss after items affecting comparability was SEK -479 M

Record-breaking earnings for Industry and Building Nordics business areas

Impairment in the fourth quarter, mainly related to revised property value assessments

Good demand in NCC's prioritized segments

The Industry business area will remain within NCC but will be organized as a standalone company

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of SEK 9.00 (9.00) per share for 2025, plus an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 (2.00) per share

Fourth quarter 2025

Orders received amounted to SEK 14,462 M (13,449)

Net sales totaled SEK 15,929 M (20,323)

Operating profit 1) amounted to SEK 692 M (844)

amounted to SEK 692 M (844) Profit/loss after financial items totaled SEK -516 M (779)

Profit/loss after tax was SEK -723 M (721)

Earnings per share after dilution1) amounted to SEK 5.04 (7.37)

January-December 2025 period

Orders received amounted to SEK 52,992 M (54,730)

Net sales totaled SEK 55,717 M (61,609)

Operating profit 1) amounted to SEK 1,938 M (2,032)

amounted to SEK 1,938 M (2,032) Profit/loss after financial items totaled SEK 630 M (1,863)

Profit/loss after tax was SEK 142 M (1,571)

Earnings per share after dilution1) amounted to SEK 13.89 (16.08)

1) Excluding items affecting comparability.

This is the type of information that NCC AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on February 5, 2026, at 07.10 CET.

