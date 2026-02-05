Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 09:38
19,780 Euro
-10,34 % -2,280
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 07:15 Uhr
37 Leser
NCC AB: Interim report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025

Strong underlying earnings

"We are reporting strong underlying earnings, with Industry and Building Nordics posting record-breaking earnings levels," says Tomas Carlsson, president and CEO, NCC

  • Operating profit before items affecting comparability was SEK 692 M
  • Operating loss after items affecting comparability was SEK -479 M
  • Record-breaking earnings for Industry and Building Nordics business areas
  • Impairment in the fourth quarter, mainly related to revised property value assessments
  • Good demand in NCC's prioritized segments
  • The Industry business area will remain within NCC but will be organized as a standalone company
  • The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of SEK 9.00 (9.00) per share for 2025, plus an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 (2.00) per share

Fourth quarter 2025

  • Orders received amounted to SEK 14,462 M (13,449)
  • Net sales totaled SEK 15,929 M (20,323)
  • Operating profit1) amounted to SEK 692 M (844)
  • Profit/loss after financial items totaled SEK -516 M (779)
  • Profit/loss after tax was SEK -723 M (721)
  • Earnings per share after dilution1) amounted to SEK 5.04 (7.37)

January-December 2025 period

  • Orders received amounted to SEK 52,992 M (54,730)
  • Net sales totaled SEK 55,717 M (61,609)
  • Operating profit1) amounted to SEK 1,938 M (2,032)
  • Profit/loss after financial items totaled SEK 630 M (1,863)
  • Profit/loss after tax was SEK 142 M (1,571)
  • Earnings per share after dilution1) amounted to SEK 13.89 (16.08)

1) Excluding items affecting comparability.

Information meeting
NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and Chief Financial Officer Susanne Lithander will present the interim report at a webcast and teleconference on February 5, 2026 at 9.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 08.00 CET.

Link to webcast

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.

SE: +46 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 207 107 06 13
US: +1 631 570 56 13

This is the type of information that NCC AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on February 5, 2026, at 07.10 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Susanne Lithander, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), +46 730 37 08 74
Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. The NCC shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


