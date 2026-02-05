Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6G | ISIN: SE0000736415 | Ticker-Symbol: C5G
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 08:19
2,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREXO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREXO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6502,70011:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orexo AB: Orexo Interim Report Q4 2025, incl. Full Year Report

Turning a transformative deal into new opportunities

Q4 2025 highlights
›Dexcel Pharma USA aquired all rights to Zubsolv® US on December 31, at a purchase price of USD 91 m plus the value of inventory of USD 3.8 m. Furthermore, Orexo is entitled to a contingent consideration of up to USD 16.8 m, based on future net sales during 2026 and 2027.
›Total net revenues of SEK 3.3 m (8.2) for continued operations and SEK 138.6 m (152.1) for discontinued operations (Zubsolv US business)
›Net earnings for the period is SEK 724.8 m (-116.2) of which SEK -115.6 m (-177.8) relates to continued operations and SEK 840.4 m (61.6) to discontinued operations
›Cash flow for the period is SEK 811.0 m (0.5 m) of which SEK -18.8 m (-95.2) relates to continued operations and SEK 829.8 m (95.7) to discontinued operations
›Earnings per share for continued operations before dilution SEK -3.33 (-5.15) and after dilution amounted to SEK -3.33 (-5.15)
›The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2025.

Significant events after the end of the period
›No significant events after the end of the period.

Continued operations, SEK m unless
otherwise stated
2025
Oct-Dec		2024
Oct-Dec		2025
Jan-Dec		2024
Jan-Dec
Net revenues3.38.226.029.7
Cost of goods sold-2.6-5.2-14.5-18.7
Operating expenses-103.9-172.3-364.3-438.2
EBIT-103.2-169.3-352.7-427.2
EBIT margin %neg.neg.neg.neg.
EBITDA-70.0-55.2-285.7-262.1
Earnings per share. before dilution, SEK-3.33-5.15-11.65-13.86
Earnings per share. after dilution, SEK-3.33-5.15-11.65-13.86
Cash flow from operating activities-23.6-89.5-195.4-326.5
Cash and cash equivalents912.4123.3912.4123.3

CEO Comments in brief

Zubsolv® divestment unlocks financial strength and sharpens strategic focus

During the last days of 2025, we executed the most transformative strategic move since launching Zubsolv in the US - the sale of Zubsolv US rights to Dexcel. The transaction significantly strengthens the financial position of Orexo and enables continued investment in the AmorphOX technology and pipeline programs. I am also pleased to report that we have met our financial objectives for 2025, when removing the effects of the Zubsolv transaction. This includes a positive EBITDA for the year, despite continued strong currency headwinds.

Uppsala, Sweden, February 5, 2026
Nikolaj Sørensen
President and CEO

Contact persons quarterly report
Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO
Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO
Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director.
Tel: +46 18 780 88 00, +1 855 982 7658,
E-mail: ir@orexo.com.

Presentation
On February 5, at 2 pm CET analysts, investors and media are invited to attend a presentation, incl. a Q&A. Participants may access the event via live webcast or teleconference through the following link:
https://investorcaller.com/events/orexo/orexo-q4-report-2025
Prior to the call, presentation material will be available on the website under Investors/Rapport archive.

This information is information that Orexo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 07:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.