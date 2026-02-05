Orexo AB: Orexo Interim Report Q4 2025, incl. Full Year Report

Turning a transformative deal into new opportunities



Q4 2025 highlights

›Dexcel Pharma USA aquired all rights to Zubsolv® US on December 31, at a purchase price of USD 91 m plus the value of inventory of USD 3.8 m. Furthermore, Orexo is entitled to a contingent consideration of up to USD 16.8 m, based on future net sales during 2026 and 2027.

›Total net revenues of SEK 3.3 m (8.2) for continued operations and SEK 138.6 m (152.1) for discontinued operations (Zubsolv US business)

›Net earnings for the period is SEK 724.8 m (-116.2) of which SEK -115.6 m (-177.8) relates to continued operations and SEK 840.4 m (61.6) to discontinued operations

›Cash flow for the period is SEK 811.0 m (0.5 m) of which SEK -18.8 m (-95.2) relates to continued operations and SEK 829.8 m (95.7) to discontinued operations

›Earnings per share for continued operations before dilution SEK -3.33 (-5.15) and after dilution amounted to SEK -3.33 (-5.15)

›The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2025.



Significant events after the end of the period

›No significant events after the end of the period.

Continued operations, SEK m unless

otherwise stated

2025

Oct-Dec 2024

Oct-Dec 2025

Jan-Dec 2024

Jan-Dec Net revenues 3.3 8.2 26.0 29.7 Cost of goods sold -2.6 -5.2 -14.5 -18.7 Operating expenses -103.9 -172.3 -364.3 -438.2 EBIT -103.2 -169.3 -352.7 -427.2 EBIT margin % neg. neg. neg. neg. EBITDA -70.0 -55.2 -285.7 -262.1 Earnings per share. before dilution, SEK -3.33 -5.15 -11.65 -13.86 Earnings per share. after dilution, SEK -3.33 -5.15 -11.65 -13.86 Cash flow from operating activities -23.6 -89.5 -195.4 -326.5 Cash and cash equivalents 912.4 123.3 912.4 123.3

CEO Comments in brief

Zubsolv® divestment unlocks financial strength and sharpens strategic focus



During the last days of 2025, we executed the most transformative strategic move since launching Zubsolv in the US - the sale of Zubsolv US rights to Dexcel. The transaction significantly strengthens the financial position of Orexo and enables continued investment in the AmorphOX technology and pipeline programs. I am also pleased to report that we have met our financial objectives for 2025, when removing the effects of the Zubsolv transaction. This includes a positive EBITDA for the year, despite continued strong currency headwinds.

Uppsala, Sweden, February 5, 2026

Nikolaj Sørensen

President and CEO

Contact persons quarterly report

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director.

Tel: +46 18 780 88 00, +1 855 982 7658,

E-mail: ir@orexo.com.

