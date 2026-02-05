Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
5 February 2026
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
Third Interim Dividend
The Directors of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 January 2026 of 3.85p per share (2025: 3.85p), payable on 6 March 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 13 February 2026. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 12 February 2026.
Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.
For further information please contact:
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
artemisukfutureleaders@ntrs.com
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Telephone: 020 3493 8000
William Simmonds
Rupert Budge