Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2026

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 January 2026 of 3.85p per share (2025: 3.85p), payable on 6 March 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 13 February 2026. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 12 February 2026.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

artemisukfutureleaders@ntrs.com

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Telephone: 020 3493 8000

William Simmonds

Rupert Budge