Stegra appoints Markus Holm as CFO

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stegra has appointed Markus Holm as Chief Financial Officer, starting March 1, 2026. Holm joins Stegra with over 20 years' experience from processing industry, green energy and start-ups.

Markus Holm will succeed Otto Gernandt, who is stepping down after more than five years with the company to pursue new opportunities. To ensure a smooth transition, Gernandt will remain with Stegra as a senior advisor.

Holm has a long background from CFO- and executive roles in multinational companies as well as start-up firms, active in industries ranging from paperboard, tissue papers and pulp to pharmaceuticals and green energy. His most recent role is as CFO and Board Member of Elcogen Group, and before that roles include CFO and COO of Sanoma Corporation as well as CFO of Metsä Board and Metsä Tissue Corporation.

"Markus' experience is a great fit for an industrial impact scale up company like Stegra. Beyond his long and broad professional experience, he also has values that align with what we appreciate in our leadership and our teams. I am very glad to have Markus join Stegra and the management team", says Henrik Henriksson, CEO at Stegra.

Otto Gernandt joined Stegra in 2020 as a founding member of the management team. He has been responsible for the company's groundbreaking financing and has been an integral part of Stegra's commercial efforts, including the establishment of the green steel market. In his role as senior advisor, Gernandt will focus on the ongoing funding initiatives.

"Otto has been with Stegra from the beginning and has played a leading role in the realization of our vision. He informed us some time ago of his intention to move on, and we have worked together over a long period of time to plan for this transition. We appreciate that he will continue to provide support as we complete the ongoing financing, and we wish him well in his future endeavors", says Henriksson.

Stegra was founded in 2020 and started construction of the integrated plant for green hydrogen, green iron and green steel in 2022, after initial funding and permitting processes. The company has now completed a lot of the civil works at the plant and is focusing on engineering and equipment installation in the hydrogen area, the iron area and the steel mill, as well as the water treatment plant and the on-site power plant. Railway on the site is also under construction.

For more information, contact: Karin Hallstan, Head of Communications, Stegra at press@stegra.com or +46 76 842 81 04

