The company's new ASTRO N7 Pro PV modules achieve 2% higher cumulative energy yield over the project lifecycle compared to conventional previous-generation modules, according to Astronergy Head of Global Product Management Baohua He.Why has Astronergy moved to a quarter-cut cell design for its new ASTRO N7 Pro PV modules? Baohua He: Against the backdrop of the photovoltaic industry's continuous pursuit of higher power and LCOE, multi-cut technology is a key pathway to enhance module performance. By subdividing the circuit into shorter and more independent branches, quarter-cut cell technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...