Armenia enjoyed a record year for solar deployment last year, surpassing 1 GW of cumulative solar capacity. The market is currently led by autonomous solar producers, of which there are now more than 50,000 in the country.Armenia's cumulative solar capacity has reached 1.1 GW, the country's Minister for Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Davit Khudatyan, has said. The total indicates around 615 MW of solar were added in 2025, when considering the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported Armenia's cumulative solar capacity at 485 MW at the end of 2024. Khudadtyan first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...