Cleo AI: Cleo Brings AI-Powered Money Management Back to the UK

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleo, the world's first AI financial assistant, which has helped millions of Americans manage their money, is relaunching in the UK. At a time when everyday costs are rising and money management is more critical than ever, Cleo gives people the tools, clarity and encouragement they need to stay in control of their finances.

Today, prices are higher, bills are more unpredictable, and many people want better control of their money but don't know where to start. A recent nationwide study of 5,000 adults aged 28-40 from Cleo found that one in four Britons face significant money anxiety, with eighty percent believing they could improve their financial knowledge. Cleo is coming back to make managing money simpler, more human and less stressful.

"Cleo started life right here in the UK, so coming back feels like a homecoming," says Barney Hussey-Yeo, Founder & CEO. "Money shouldn't be this hard. We built Cleo to cut through all the noise and give people their confidence back, from day one. The US gave us the scale to grow, but returning to the UK has always been part of the bigger picture. This is just the beginning of that next chapter."

How It Works

Built with AI and expert insights, Cleo is built around your conversation and your needs. You ask Cleo questions about your finances, and she gives you straight answers about your spending, budgeting and saving. With financial coaching and guidance that fits in with your life and your goals, Cleo helps you see what you earn and get ready for what's next. Once you set your goals, Cleo helps you do the rest.

What You Can Do

Ask direct questions: "How much did I spend on groceries last week?" or "What's left in my budget?"





Set up budgets: Get an easy-to-follow budget based on your spending goals and track your progress.





Spot hidden costs: Find forgotten subscriptions and recurring payments before they impact your balance.





Find forgotten subscriptions and recurring payments before they impact your balance. Spending insights: Summarise your spending habits to help you stay on track.

It's Almost Human

Roasts you or hypes you up: Have fun while learning about your spending. With Roast Mode and Hype Mode, Cleo shows you which expenses were worth it and which ones you can cut back on - all with a playful twist.





Answers at your fingertips: Ask Cleo anything about money or how she works. Whether it's "How do I set up a budget?" or "What is APR?", Cleo's got you. She'll break it down without the boring finance jargon, throw in a meme, and maybe roast your spending habits along the way. Basically, she'll answer you like your funniest, smartest mate who also happens to be a money genius.

Getting Access

You can find the Cleo app in the UK App store and join the waitlist. Access will be rolling out in stages to ensure the service runs smoothly.

Millions of users in the US already rely on Cleo for budgeting and financial planning. The app has proven itself with measurable results for its users. Over 85 percent of new users say they feel better about their finances within a month of using Cleo, and millions engage with the platform far more often than with traditional banking tools.

For more information, go to the App Store and search for Cleo, or visit https://web.meetcleo.com/uk

About Cleo

Cleo is the world's first AI financial assistant who transforms the complexity of money into simple, honest conversations. With a unique blend of predictive intelligence and human understanding, Cleo is building a future where smart financial decisions are within everyone's reach.

Cleo speaks like a friend but with expert-level insights. She remembers spending patterns, predicts needs, and delivers radically personalized guidance through budgeting, saving, credit-building, and intelligent money coaching. Cleo normalizes money conversations and is available 24/7-because understanding your finances shouldn't require a finance degree.

Founded as a pioneering AI chatbot, Cleo has evolved into a powerful financial intelligence platform that empowers millions to make smarter financial decisions.

