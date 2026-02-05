An international research team reviewed agrivoltaic systems, highlighting challenges in design, crop performance, and PV efficiency, while mapping their global potential. They call for innovative layouts, targeted crop selection, and improved modeling to maximize energy yield and land-use efficiency.An international research team has conducted a comprehensive review of the current state of agrivoltaic cropping systems. "Our work highlights the challenges and barriers from four critical perspectives that are essential for advancing the field: system design, performance, deployment, and research," ...

