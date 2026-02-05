Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Power Tools Market Expands as DIY Culture and Technology Drive Demand | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global power tools market is experiencing steady growth, with the market valued at approximately US$36.6 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$47.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by advancements in battery technology, rising adoption of cordless tools, and expanding do-it-yourself (DIY) activities worldwide. Power tools support both heavy industrial uses and consumer home improvement projects, reflecting a diversified demand landscape.

Boom in Battery Innovation and Cordless Adoption

Rapid advancements in lithium-ion battery technology and brushless motor systems are reshaping the global power tools landscape. Higher energy density, faster charging cycles, and extended runtime have significantly improved cordless tool performance, narrowing the gap with traditional corded equipment. As a result, cordless power tools are increasingly preferred across construction sites, workshops, and residential projects, where mobility and ease of use are critical. These innovations allow workers to operate tools in confined or remote locations without reliance on fixed power sources, improving productivity, and site flexibility.

Driven by infrastructure development and the expanding construction sector, power tools remain essential for drilling, cutting, grinding, and fastening applications. Electric power tools dominate the market, accounting for an estimated 75% share, supported by rising safety standards and lower emissions compared to pneumatic alternatives. Within this segment, cordless tools show the fastest growth, aided by improvements in torque output and battery durability. In 2025, several leading manufacturers introduced next-generation cordless platforms offering cross-tool battery compatibility, enabling users to operate multiple tools on a single battery system and reduce overall equipment costs.

DIY & Renovation Trends Accelerate Market Expansion

Consumer participation in do-it-yourself (DIY) and home renovation activities has grown substantially following pandemic-era lifestyle changes. With more time spent at home and increased focus on living space improvement, homeowners are investing in power tools for maintenance, remodeling, and customization projects. User-friendly designs, lightweight cordless models, and enhanced safety features have made power tools more accessible to non-professional users, expanding the consumer base beyond traditional contractors.

The rise of e-commerce platforms has further accelerated this trend, enabling consumers to compare products, access tutorials, and purchase tools directly. Online sales channels now play a significant role in driving market visibility and adoption, particularly for entry-level and mid-range tools. In 2024 and 2025, manufacturers expanded their digital presence through direct-to-consumer platforms and bundled DIY kits aimed at first-time users, supporting sustained demand growth.

Key Highlight: Strategic Expansion in Smart and Cordless Power Tools in 2026

A major development in 2025 was the accelerated expansion of smart and connected cordless platforms by leading manufacturers such as Stanley Black & Decker and Robert Bosch GmbH. These companies introduced upgraded lithium-ion battery systems with improved runtime and digital performance tracking, strengthening their competitive position in professional construction and industrial segments.

The new product lines integrate Bluetooth-enabled tracking and tool management systems, allowing contractors to monitor usage, battery health, and maintenance schedules through mobile applications. This development addresses common industry concerns such as tool theft, unplanned downtime, and inefficient fleet management on large job sites.

Techtronic Industries and Makita Corporation also expanded their multi-tool battery ecosystems, enabling compatibility across a broader range of drills, saws, grinders, and fastening tools. This ecosystem strategy encourages brand loyalty and reduces total ownership costs for users by eliminating the need for multiple battery platforms.

These advancements reflect a broader market shift toward high-efficiency, digitally integrated cordless solutions. Analysts note that the smart cordless segment is emerging as a key revenue contributor within the overall power tools market, particularly in North America and Europe, where professional contractors prioritize productivity, safety, and connected job site management.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest-Growth

North America holds the largest share of the power tools market, accounting for roughly 32% of global value, supported by strong construction activities, a growing DIY culture, and high professional tool adoption rates. The United States remains a critical market with significant residential renovation spending and industrial tool demand.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Rapid urbanization, increasing infrastructure investment, and rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India drive demand for both professional and consumer power tools. This regional surge positions Asia Pacific as a major future contributor to global growth through 2033.

Europe maintains steady market demand, supported by renovation initiatives and regulatory emphasis on energy-efficient tool technologies, while Latin America and the Middle East show incremental growth through industrial and residential construction activity.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Drills & Drivers

Fasteners

Wrenches

Power Saws

Grinders & Sanders

Demolition Hammer

Guns

Material Remover

Others

By Mode of Operation

Electric

Corded



Cordless

Pneumatic

Hydraulic Fluid

By Application

Construction & Renovation

Metal Working

Wood Working

Industrial

DIY/Home Improvements

Other

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the global power tools market include Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch GmbH, Techtronic Industries, Makita Corporation, and Hilti Corporation. These companies emphasize continuous R&D investment in battery platforms, ergonomic designs, and smart connectivity features to maintain competitive edges.

Stanley Black & Decker leverages its diversified brand portfolio including DeWalt, Craftsman, and Black+Decker to serve multiple price tiers and user segments. The company focuses on expanding its cordless battery ecosystems and strengthening retail and e-commerce distribution channels to drive global reach.

Techtronic Industries (TTI) emphasizes high-performance cordless systems under its Milwaukee and AEG brands. Its strategy centers on expanding M12 and M18 battery platforms, introducing brushless motor technologies, and targeting professional contractors through product durability and job site efficiency.

Makita Corporation continues to expand its 18V LXT and 40V XGT cordless platforms, reinforcing battery interoperability across a broad tool portfolio. Its strategy prioritizes product reliability, lightweight design, and global manufacturing expansion.

