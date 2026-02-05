Qiming Venture Partners: Leading Chinese Innovative Medical Device Maker Insight Lifetech Has Successfully Listed on STAR Market

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Lifetech, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and a leading Chinese innovative medical device manfaucturer, successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market on February 5, 2026 Beijing time. Insight Lifetech (688712.SH) issued shares at a price of CNY17.52 per share and opened at CNY50.31 per share with a market capitalization of CNY20.98 billion.

Qiming Venture Partners led the C round financing of Insight Lifetech in 2020 and continued to fund the company's development in the D round. Before the company's IPO, Qiming Venture Partners held a more than 6% stake in Insight Lifetech and was one of its major institutional investors.

Founded in 2015, Insight Lifetech is dedicated tondeveloping innovative solutions with the potential to transform precision diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company is the only domestic medical device company in China with a product portfolio in both precision intravascular physiology and imaging, including the first and only domestic fractional flow reserve (FFR) system approved by NMPA in China, and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) system, which was the first domestic IVUS system to have entered clinical trialsand completed patient enrollment.

Since its establishment, Insight Lifetech has continuously invested in the fields of coronary artery diseases, peripheral vascular diseases, and atrial fibrillation based on the clinical needs of cardiovascular disease diagnosis and the development of cutting-edge technologies. It has now brought 11 products into the market and has more products under development in diverse categories, including IVUS system, FFR system, vascular access products, and electrophysiological solutions, etc.

The company's core product, the IVUS system, is the first independently-developed 60MHz high-definition high-speed IVUS product approved in China and the first China-made product approved by CE MDR. The product gained the largest market share in China and reduced the country's dependence on imported products immediately after coming into the market. The FFR system, another core product of the company, is China's first approved domestically-made product in FFR field and the first China-made product approved to to overseas (by CE MDR). The two products are expected to help enhance the clinical practice of precision-guided percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) surgeries.

Song Liang, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Insight Lifetech stated,"Since establishment, Insight Lifetech has consistently adhered to the mission 'To transform healthcare through innovation and quality', dedicating to innovating intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular intervention. With unwavering passion and relentless effort, we have filled a critical gap in China's medical device industry-a sector characterized by the highest technological barriers and the longest industrial chain: high-performance precision cardiovascular interventional devices.

Moving forward, we will continue to hold our position at the forefront of innovation in precision cardiovascular intervention, remain clinically focused, pursue uncompromising quality, and demonstrate the robust power of Chinese innovation to the world. "

"Insight Lifetech is deeply committed to transfer clinical insights and technological capabilities to innovative and differentiated ntherapies in the cardiovascular intervention field, for the benefits of patients and physicians, worldwide. The dedicated team convinced us that it can make continuous breakthroughs in the field of innovative medical devices. The successful IPO of Insight Lifetech is not only an important verification of the development path of domestic cardiovascular innovative medical devices, but also demonstrates the rapid rise of China's global competitiveness in medtech innovation. Qiming Venture Partners believes that China's clinical experience, engineering capabilities, and entrepreneurship as well as advantages in supply chains can cultivate a generation of innovative medical device products which are competitive worldwide. We hope to work with ambitious entrepreneurs, to develophigh-quality products, and to co-build great medical device companies from China," Oscar Zhang, a partner of Qiming Venture Partners, said.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.ai, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-chinese-innovative-medical-device-maker-insight-lifetech-has-successfully-listed-on-star-market-302680063.html