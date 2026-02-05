KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by Driver UK Multi-Compartment S.A., acting for and on behalf of its Compartment Driver UK eleven (Driver UK 11), a United Kingdom auto loan receivables ABS transaction. Credit enhancement on the notes is comprised of overcollateralisation, subordination, a cash reserve account and excess spread.

Driver UK 11 represents the latest public securitisation for Volkswagen Financial Services AG's (VWFS) UK subsidiary, Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited, under the Driver securitisation platform. VWFS has been securitising its assets, including hire purchase contract receivables, auto loan receivables and auto lease receivables since 1996 and since 2002 for UK receivables.

Driver UK 11 is expected to issue Class A notes and Class B notes and a subordinated loan facility collateralised by a revolving pool of Personal Contract Purchases, Hire Purchase Contracts and Lease Purchase Agreements. All products are extended to consumer and commercial customers located in the UK. All products are extended to consumer and commercial customers located in the UK. The transaction features a revolving period which will end on the payment date falling in September 2026 in the absence of an early amortisation event.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

ABS: Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology

ABS: General Global Rating Methodology for Asset Backed Securities

Structured Finance: Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology

ESG Global Rating Methodology

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

This credit rating is endorsed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited for use in the European Union. Information on a credit rating's endorsement status is available on its rating page at KBRA.com.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA's Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

About KBRA UK

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at 1 Connaught Place, 2nd Floor London, England.

Doc ID: 1013271

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205715170/en/

Contacts:

Analytical Contacts

Irfan Surti, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)

+44 20 8148 1079

irfan.surti@kbra.com

Christopher Noonan, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1225

christopher.noonan@kbra.com

Karl Cummins, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1240

karl.cummins@kbra.com

Killian Walsh, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)

+353 1 588 1184

killian.walsh@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com