Ultion: 76% of women change their behaviour after dark in winter to feel safe

New Ultion research highlights widespread safety concerns among women during winter, with 69% of women feeling unsafe after dark during the winter months

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research commissioned by Ultion, a high-security lock manufacturer, revealed growing safety concerns faced by UK women as winter nights draw in. 69% of women feel less safe outside after dark, while 23% of women report feeling much less safe. This is in comparison to just 50% of men who report feeling less safe.

The findings highlight a significant rise in safety-led behaviour during winter, affecting women's everyday routines with 76% of women modifying their behaviour to feel safer. 43% of women avoid going out at certain times, 26% call someone while walking home, and 21% take longer, better-lit routes. Meanwhile, 26% of women book taxis or take public transport to avoid walking home and 23% have left events earlier, to avoid feeling unsafe. 1 in 10 women cancelled plans entirely due to safety fears.

These concerns are prominent among younger adults. The study shows 44% of 18-24-year-olds avoid going out after dark during winter, while 36% phone someone while walking home and 15% cancelled social plans due to safety fears. Despite decades of focus on street safety, Ultion's research reveals a lesser-discussed form of anxiety: the time spent getting to, and unlocking, the front door.

Amongst women:

33% have feared someone is watching them or following them to their door

15% say unlocking the door in the dark is the moment they feel most at risk

22% say they've felt unsafe approaching their own home in the past 12 months

For comparison, only 9% of men say unlocking the door causes them anxiety.

The research also uncovers that searching for keys is a major safety gap, with 40% of women saying they would feel safer if they didn't have to fumble for keys in the dark - whether through keyless entry, smart access, or a more secure system.

Annabel Mantel, Managing Director of Ultion said, "Women are adjusting their daily routines and travel behaviours simply to feel safe after dark. When over 69% of women report feeling unsafe in winter, this represents a significant and persistent social issue.

"Women are doing everything they can to stay safe - changing routes, booking taxis, calling friends on their walk home - yet the moment they should feel safest, when they reach their front door, is when anxiety peaks. Our research shows it is time to close this overlooked safety gap and make arriving home feel secure, not stressful", Mantel added.

The research identified notable regional variations in winter safety perceptions. Cities including Wolverhampton, Bristol, Southampton, and Liverpool showed some of the highest levels of reported concern, with around two-thirds of residents feeling less safe after dark. By contrast, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Wrexham report the lowest levels of anxiety.

Despite 85% of respondents saying they feel safe inside their home after dark, confidence in home security systems remains mixed. Only 21% of women report feeling "very confident" their front door lock would protect them, compared with 32% of men.

Methodology

This research was conducted via an online survey of 2,000 UK adults, nationally representative on the basis of age, gender and region. The survey was commissioned by Ultion and carried out by market research company OnePoll between 26th November and 1st December 2025.

