KBR, Inc.: KBR Secures $77 Million U.S. Space Force Contract to Advance Digital Engineering and Assured Communications

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a firm-fixed-price task order totaling $77 million under the United States Space Force (USSF) - Decision Support for Headquarters (HQ) Analysis contract. This new contract award from Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Integrated Capabilities Directorate and USSF Space Systems Command (SSC), will focus on advancing digital engineering capabilities and assured communications to support AFRL's modernization priorities. The contract will be carried out over a three-year period of performance in Colorado Springs, Colorado and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Under the contract, the team will conduct end-to-end experimentation across multiple systems, scale the capability to handle the volume and speed required for real-world mission operations and collaborate with the Department of War (DoW) and U.S. government to transition solutions onto digital infrastructures. KBR will deliver systems engineering, cybersecurity expertise, software development and strategic communications to advance digital engineering for secure, scalable deployment across secure environments. KBR will implement Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE)-driven architecture and services, support AFRL and align with Air Force and DoW digital transformation initiatives.

"KBR's unwavering commitment to strengthening our nation's defense posture is reflected in this pivotal step to advance the Space Force's ability to operate securely and decisively in contested domains," said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR's President, Defense, Intel and Space. "Through this contract, we're driving innovation and shaping the future of defense capabilities for AFRL and the broader Department of War."

This award builds on four years of proven performance supporting AFRL and Space Force missions. It also highlights KBR's continued commitment to deliver digital innovative solutions and strengthen national defense capabilities.

