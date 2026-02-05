Borgwarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4, 2026, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 2, 2026.

