Sungrow says it plans to invest €230?million ($274?million) in its first European factory in Walbrzych, Poland, to produce inverters and battery energy storage systems (BESS).From ESS News Chinese BESS manufacturer Sungrow has revealed it is building its first production facility in Europe. The factory, which will produce inverters and BESS, is under construction in Walbrzych in southwestern Poland and will cover an area of 65,400 square meters. The company said the investment amounts to approximately €230 million. The plant is scheduled to be completed within the next 12 months. "This new factory ...

