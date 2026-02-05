Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
05.02.2026 12:18 Uhr
5 Waende Announces Release of 2026 Real Estate Market Report

DEUTSCHLAND, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / 5 Waende today announced the publication of its 2026 Real Estate Market Report, a research-based analysis examining structural developments in selected European property markets. The report, authored under the direction of founder Peter Friedlhuber, will be made available to clients and partners beginning in Q1 2026 and is intended to support internal assessment and documentation processes within the company.

Report Focus: Market Structures and Regional Comparison

The 2026 Real Estate Market Report released by 5 Waende reviews residential and mixed-use property segments in Central Europe, including Munich, Vienna and Zurich. The report outlines observed differences in location characteristics, construction standards and usage profiles across urban core areas and surrounding commuter regions. The company states that the analysis is based on aggregated market data, publicly available statistics and internally documented observations collected over multiple review periods.

Regulatory and Market Context

As part of the report, 5 Waende describes current regulatory frameworks that influence real estate ownership, development and transaction processes in Germany and neighboring markets. These sections summarize general tax, financing and compliance environments at a descriptive level to provide contextual background for market comparison. According to the company, the information is included solely for orientation purposes and does not replace individual legal, tax or financial consultation.

Advisory Model and Scope of Application

The publication also explains how 5 Waende applies standardized analytical frameworks within its advisory operations. These internal processes are used to document client discussions, evaluate property-related characteristics and ensure consistency across assessments. The company notes that the report reflects internal methodology and documentation standards rather than recommendations, projections or forward-looking statements.

Availability of the 2026 Report

"The 2026 Real Estate Market Report is intended to serve as a structured reference for reviewing market conditions over time," said Peter Friedlhuber, Founder of 5 Waende. According to 5 Waende, the report will be reviewed periodically and updated as market structures, regulatory conditions and data availability evolve. The document is now available directly through the company.

About 5 Waende

5 Waende is a Germany-based advisory company led by founder Peter Friedlhuber. The firm focuses on structured analysis and documentation related to real estate markets and regulatory environments across Europe. 5 Waende works with private and institutional clients and emphasizes transparency, standardized evaluation processes and long-term market observation within its advisory activities.

More information is available at www.5-waende.com.

Media Contact

Organization: 5 Waende
Contact Person Name: Peter Friedlhuber
Website: https://www.5-waende.com/
Email: info@5waende.com
Contact Number: +4917685943798
Address: Ganghoferstr. 44
Kolbermoor
Address 2: 83059, Deutschland
City: Deutschland
Country: Germany

SOURCE: 5 Waende



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/5-waende-announces-release-of-2026-real-estate-market-report-1133925

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
