The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
The Diverse Income Trust plc
05th February 2026
It is announced that at the close of business on 04th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
04th February 2026 123.47 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 122.13 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
05th February 2026