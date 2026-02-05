The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

The Diverse Income Trust plc

05th February 2026

It is announced that at the close of business on 04th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

04th February 2026 123.47 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 122.13 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

05th February 2026